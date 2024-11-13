Dundee youth who got 14-year-old pregnant avoids prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee youth who got 14-year-old pregnant avoids prison

Robbie MIll was 17 when he engaged in unlawful sexual activity with the 14-year-old, who went on to give birth.

By Ciaran Shanks
Robbie Mill
Robbie Mill.

A youth who admitted impregnating an underage schoolgirl in Dundee has been spared a prison sentence.

Robbie Mill, then 17, pled guilty to being engaged in unlawful sexual activity with the girl, who was 14 at the time.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told the girl gave birth and Mill is the baby’s father.

Mill also admitted a separate offence of having sex with a 15-year-old girl when he was aged 16.

A sheriff stepped back from imprisoning 20-year-old Mill and placed him on a restriction of liberty order instead.

Due to being under 18 at the time of the offences from August 2020 and January 2022, Mill’s interim status as a registered sex offender – imposed upon his conviction – was also removed.

Got 14-year-old pregnant

Prosecutor Emma Farmer previously revealed how Mill met the 15-year-old girl at a house party.

The girl said she was “tipsy” after two vodka drinks mixed with juice and did not believe Mill was drunk.

He later asked her if she wanted to lose her virginity.

Ms Farmer said: “They engaged in sexual activity… she disclosed what happened to her mother in October 2020 and police were contacted.”

In the other incident, the 14-year-old girl was known to Mill – then 17 – and they engaged in unprotected “consensual” sex.

She later gave birth and Mill is the biological father.

Mill, of Poplar Grey Court, pled guilty to committing the offences at addresses in Dundee.

‘Traumatic start to life’

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said: “This is a young man with a very fragmented upbringing.

“I have to have regard to his emotional development at the time the offences were committed.

“It’s clear to me you have had a traumatic start to your life and I have to have regard to that when considering the appropriate sentence.

“You placed yourself, by your offending in general, in a very precarious position.”

As an alternative to custody, Mill was made subject to a 10-month restriction of liberty order forcing him to remain indoors between 9.30pm and 7am.

A90 crash

In June, Mill was sentenced to a curfew and unpaid work after crashing his car on the A90 near Perth at the end of a high-speed police chase, causing devastating injuries to two passengers.

During a trial at Forfar, he had tried to blame police for the crash near St Madoes, after a 90mph pursuit through Bridge of Earn and Perth.

St Madoes Corsa crash by Robbie MIll
Mill rolled the Corsa on the A90. Image: DC Thomson

Two 14-year-old girls were thrown from his Vauxhall Corsa as it careered off the carriageway and rolled onto its side.

One of the youngsters suffered a “traumatic” brain injury.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

