Dundee youth who got 14-year-old pregnant avoids prison

A youth who admitted impregnating an underage schoolgirl in Dundee has been spared a prison sentence.

Robbie Mill, then 17, pled guilty to being engaged in unlawful sexual activity with the girl, who was 14 at the time.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told the girl gave birth and Mill is the baby’s father.

Mill also admitted a separate offence of having sex with a 15-year-old girl when he was aged 16.

A sheriff stepped back from imprisoning 20-year-old Mill and placed him on a restriction of liberty order instead.

Due to being under 18 at the time of the offences from August 2020 and January 2022, Mill’s interim status as a registered sex offender – imposed upon his conviction – was also removed.

Got 14-year-old pregnant

Prosecutor Emma Farmer previously revealed how Mill met the 15-year-old girl at a house party.

The girl said she was “tipsy” after two vodka drinks mixed with juice and did not believe Mill was drunk.

He later asked her if she wanted to lose her virginity.

Ms Farmer said: “They engaged in sexual activity… she disclosed what happened to her mother in October 2020 and police were contacted.”

In the other incident, the 14-year-old girl was known to Mill – then 17 – and they engaged in unprotected “consensual” sex.

She later gave birth and Mill is the biological father.

Mill, of Poplar Grey Court, pled guilty to committing the offences at addresses in Dundee.

‘Traumatic start to life’

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said: “This is a young man with a very fragmented upbringing.

“I have to have regard to his emotional development at the time the offences were committed.

“It’s clear to me you have had a traumatic start to your life and I have to have regard to that when considering the appropriate sentence.

“You placed yourself, by your offending in general, in a very precarious position.”

As an alternative to custody, Mill was made subject to a 10-month restriction of liberty order forcing him to remain indoors between 9.30pm and 7am.

A90 crash

In June, Mill was sentenced to a curfew and unpaid work after crashing his car on the A90 near Perth at the end of a high-speed police chase, causing devastating injuries to two passengers.

During a trial at Forfar, he had tried to blame police for the crash near St Madoes, after a 90mph pursuit through Bridge of Earn and Perth.

Two 14-year-old girls were thrown from his Vauxhall Corsa as it careered off the carriageway and rolled onto its side.

One of the youngsters suffered a “traumatic” brain injury.

