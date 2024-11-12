Dundee grandmother jailed for driving from accident site with man clinging to car bonnet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee grandmother jailed for driving from accident site with man clinging to car bonnet

A sheriff told Karen Hayter he could see no alternative to custody.

By Gordon Currie
Karen Hayter
Karen Hayter. Image: Instagram

A Dundee grandmother has been jailed for 14 months after driving with a man clinging to her bonnet for more than a quarter of a mile.

Mark McIntyre tried to stop Karen Hayter fleeing an accident scene and told a jury he thought he was going to die as she continued to speed up while he hung on for his life.

Mr McIntyre was left with multiple injuries after eventually being thrown from the car onto the middle of the road by the 50-year-old mother-of-four.

The jury at Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Mr McIntyre tried to stop Hayter from driving away after she clipped a parked car in the city’s Fairhurst Walk.

However, she drove her Fiat Panda straight at him and carried him more than 500 yards around Mid-Craigie Park to Valgreen Court.

Map of area around Mid-Craigie Park, Dundee
The victim was on the bonnet from Fairhurst Walk to Valgreen Court. Image: Google

Hayter abandoned her victim in the road, before dumping her car at a nearby Asda and taking a taxi home.

Sheriff Paul Brown also banned Hayter from driving for five years and seven months and said: “These are extremely serious offences and in my view there is no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Hayter claimed during the trial she was “terrified” of Mr McIntyre, who she did not know, and believed he might attack her.

Mr McIntyre broke down in tears in the public gallery after the jury returned a guilty verdict.

He had told jurors he was having a cigarette outside his partner’s home at 11pm when he saw Hayter’s car clip a vehicle, before turning at the top of the street.

He stopped her in case she drove off without reporting the bump and jumped on the bonnet when he feared he would be dragged “under” the car as Hayter tried to leave.

“I shouted ‘stop the f***ing car’ but she just looked at me like I wasn’t even on that car.

“She just wanted me off. It was just an evil look she had. She was just getting quicker and quicker.”

Karen Hayter
Karen Hayter. Image: Instagram

Hayter drove from Fairhurst Walk onto Drumlanrig Drive with Mr McIntyre hanging onto her bonnet.

He was hurled from the car on Valgreen Court.

Asked by fiscal depute Lee Corr what was going through his head, Mr McIntyre replied: “That I could die.”

He suffered injuries including cuts to his scalp, large abrasions across his torso and a slipped disc.

Fairhurst Walk, Drumlanrig Drive
Hayter drove from Fairhurst Walk onto Drumlanrig Drive with the man on her bonnet. Image: Google

Defence counsel Paul Keenan suggested Mr McIntyre was the aggressor.

The court heard how he repeatedly punched the windscreen of the car as it was being driven so “she would come to her senses and stop the car.”

Hayter told the trial she was terrified and did not leave her house for days after the incident due to crippling anxiety.

She said: “I clipped a car, I turned round to come and stop to see about it but I had no choice because he jumped on my car and punched the windscreen.

“What else could a woman do? I was asking him to get off the car.

“I just thought he was going to grab me. I just wanted to get home and lock my door.”

Valgreen Court
The man was eventually thrown off the car on Valgreen Court. Image: Google

Hayter, Balunie Street, Dundee, was found guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving on September 25 2022.

The jury found her guilty of causing Mr McIntyre severe injury, permanent disfigurement and permanent impairment, as well as endangering his life.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Rapist John Allen
Violent Stirlingshire bodybuilder who made rape victim sign 'behaviour contract' is jailed
West Vintage
Dundee addict raided city vintage clothing store twice in nine days
Richard Buick
Firebug who set alight Arbroath flat was traced through worrying Instagram posts
Ethan Campbell
Rapist attacked sleeping student in Dundee because he was 'lonely'
Thomas McPhee
Perthshire restaurateur preyed on two teenage girls as they lay in their beds
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Takeaway terror and fence fine
Darren Donaldson
Ice hockey player locked up for teenage girl's rape in Tayside
John Kinloch
Rapist gets life sentence for vile sex crimes in Perth and Dundee
John Campbell, Tay bridge
Dundee man caught with £25k of cocaine on Tay road bridge
Barry Lynch
Dundee dad sentenced after stun gun for dog walk protection intercepted at Heathrow Airport