Violent Stirlingshire bodybuilder who made rape victim sign ‘behaviour contract’ is jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Violent Stirlingshire bodybuilder who made rape victim sign ‘behaviour contract’ is jailed

John Allen was put behind bars for nine years as part of an extended sentence.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Rapist John Allen
Rapist John Allen outside Stirling court. Image: Central Scotland News

A violent and controlling Stirlingshire bodybuilder rapist who forced a woman to sign a “behaviour contract” has been jailed.

John Allen, 28, was found guilty of 10 charges involving two women he subjected to campaigns of abuse.

Allen restricted one victim’s contact with her family and friends, compelled her to sign a contract promising certain behaviours and prevented her from going out.

He demanded she transfer her wages to him and controlled her finances, prevented her from wearing make-up and made her stop using contraception.

Allen violently assaulted the same woman on various occasions, including repeatedly stamping on her head to her injury.

On another occasion, he subjected her to a terrifying carjacking.

Allan, from Denny, was also convicted of multiple sexual offence charges involving both victims.

On Tuesday, at the High Court in Glasgow, he was given a 13-year extended sentence with nine years in custody.

His named has been added to the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Non-harassment orders, banning Allan from contacting or attempting to contact both women, were granted for an indefinite period.

Terrifying attacks

The High Court in Stirling was shown distressing footage of Allen raping one screaming woman.

As well as controlling her finances an contraception, when she did not get pregnant and tests showed his own sperm was poorly-mobile, he tried to force her to have IVF.

He locked her clothes in a cupboard and drilled it shut, bought her others she was “allowed” to wear, prevented her from wearing make-up and forbade her from wearing a bra.

He punched her, left her with bruises and an injury to her jaw, dragged her up the stairs of his flat and sent her a picture of him self-harming, blaming her.

The woman left him following a horrifying attack in which he stamped on her face.

She told the trial: “I thought, ‘I’m going to die if I stay here’.”

A few days later, with his face covered, he got into her car when she was about to drive off and tried to steer it into a building.

Police found him in the car and the horrific video footage was found on his phone.

During the trial, unemployed Allen claimed, despite its distressing nature, the recorded sex was consensual.

Sentencing welcomed

Scotland’s Procurator Fiscal for high court sexual offending, Katrina Parkes said: “John Allen is a dangerous individual who subjected his victims to unimaginable trauma and abuse.

“It is thanks to the bravery of these women giving evidence that this prosecution has been possible.

“I hope this conviction brings some comfort while sending a message that this type of offending has no place in Scotland.”

Police Scotland Detective Inspector Forbes Wilson, of the Public Protection Unit in Forth Valley, added: “Allen is a violent individual who will now face the consequences of his despicable actions.

“I want to commend the victims for the strength they have shown throughout this investigation and trial.

“My thoughts remain with them. I hope that this sentencing brings them some comfort and helps them move forward.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

West Vintage
Dundee addict raided city vintage clothing store twice in nine days
Richard Buick
Firebug who set alight Arbroath flat was traced through worrying Instagram posts
Ethan Campbell
Rapist attacked sleeping student in Dundee because he was 'lonely'
Thomas McPhee
Perthshire restaurateur preyed on two teenage girls as they lay in their beds
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Takeaway terror and fence fine
Darren Donaldson
Ice hockey player locked up for teenage girl's rape in Tayside
John Kinloch
Rapist gets life sentence for vile sex crimes in Perth and Dundee
John Campbell, Tay bridge
Dundee man caught with £25k of cocaine on Tay road bridge
Barry Lynch
Dundee dad sentenced after stun gun for dog walk protection intercepted at Heathrow Airport
Dea McGill, Brassica
Former Dundee restaurant boss collapses in dock after £20k Brassica fraud and embezzlement verdict