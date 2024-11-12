Violent Stirlingshire bodybuilder who made rape victim sign ‘behaviour contract’ is jailed

A violent and controlling Stirlingshire bodybuilder rapist who forced a woman to sign a “behaviour contract” has been jailed.

John Allen, 28, was found guilty of 10 charges involving two women he subjected to campaigns of abuse.

Allen restricted one victim’s contact with her family and friends, compelled her to sign a contract promising certain behaviours and prevented her from going out.

He demanded she transfer her wages to him and controlled her finances, prevented her from wearing make-up and made her stop using contraception.

Allen violently assaulted the same woman on various occasions, including repeatedly stamping on her head to her injury.

On another occasion, he subjected her to a terrifying carjacking.

Allan, from Denny, was also convicted of multiple sexual offence charges involving both victims.

On Tuesday, at the High Court in Glasgow, he was given a 13-year extended sentence with nine years in custody.

His named has been added to the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Non-harassment orders, banning Allan from contacting or attempting to contact both women, were granted for an indefinite period.

Terrifying attacks

The High Court in Stirling was shown distressing footage of Allen raping one screaming woman.

As well as controlling her finances an contraception, when she did not get pregnant and tests showed his own sperm was poorly-mobile, he tried to force her to have IVF.

He locked her clothes in a cupboard and drilled it shut, bought her others she was “allowed” to wear, prevented her from wearing make-up and forbade her from wearing a bra.

He punched her, left her with bruises and an injury to her jaw, dragged her up the stairs of his flat and sent her a picture of him self-harming, blaming her.

The woman left him following a horrifying attack in which he stamped on her face.

She told the trial: “I thought, ‘I’m going to die if I stay here’.”

A few days later, with his face covered, he got into her car when she was about to drive off and tried to steer it into a building.

Police found him in the car and the horrific video footage was found on his phone.

During the trial, unemployed Allen claimed, despite its distressing nature, the recorded sex was consensual.

Sentencing welcomed

Scotland’s Procurator Fiscal for high court sexual offending, Katrina Parkes said: “John Allen is a dangerous individual who subjected his victims to unimaginable trauma and abuse.

“It is thanks to the bravery of these women giving evidence that this prosecution has been possible.

“I hope this conviction brings some comfort while sending a message that this type of offending has no place in Scotland.”

Police Scotland Detective Inspector Forbes Wilson, of the Public Protection Unit in Forth Valley, added: “Allen is a violent individual who will now face the consequences of his despicable actions.

“I want to commend the victims for the strength they have shown throughout this investigation and trial.

“My thoughts remain with them. I hope that this sentencing brings them some comfort and helps them move forward.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.