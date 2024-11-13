Dundee man jailed for 12 years for baby shake attempted murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee man jailed for 12 years for baby shake attempted murder

Marc Lannen denied shaking the tot but was found guilty by a jury.

By Ciaran Shanks
Marc Lannen
Marc Lannen. Image: Facebook

A brute who attempted to murder a baby and left him hours from death in Dundee has been jailed for 12 years.

Marc Lannen inflicted catastrophic injuries on the defenceless, four-month-old tot.

Lannen was convicted of attempted murder after a jury rejected his flimsy version of events, including a claim he almost killed the child with too much “soothing”.

Five expert medics gave scathing evidence at his trial, with all the doctors insisting “non-accidental injury” and “abusive head trauma” was the cause.

The child was rushed to hospital in August 2018 with an “enormous” bleed on the brain and injuries compared to a high-velocity car crash victim.

A judge hailed the “urgent” work by staff at Ninewells Hospital to save the boy.

Lannen remained emotionless when the sentence was passed and kept his head bowed as he was led away in handcuffs.

The court heard how Lannen was convicted of an assault in 2023 and was assessed in a pre-sentencing social work report as posing a “low risk”.

The former B&M worker has refused to shed any further light on how the child suffered his horrendous injuries and continued to deny responsibility.

Marc Lannen, Dundee High Court
Marc Lannen was found guilty at the High Court in Dundee.

Sentencing Lannen at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday, Judge Lord Young said: “Your victim was a baby aged four-months old when you violently shook him causing a large subdural hematoma and a midline shift of two centimetres.

“Fortunately, his life was saved by the skilled neurosurgical team at Ninewells Hospital.

“He has been left with the consequences of that acute injury.

“It does seem likely that he will be left with some permanent impairment and function.

“All of this is made worse by the fact you were in a position of trust to that child.

“The victim impact statement discloses some of the ongoing psychological difficulties and from his subsequent time in care.

“That also explains the effect on the mother of the child – her child was removed from her care despite being blameless for what happened.

“I do accept there’s nothing in your background which gives any clues as to why you committed this offence.

“This might be seen as a tragic and momentary loss of control but you have said very little about what happened that night.

“I have no clear explanation from you as to the circumstances. It would be wrong for me to speculate why this happened.”

Catastrophic injuries

Jurors at the High Court in Dundee were previously told how the child suffered a subdural hematoma – blood between the skull and the surface of the brain – as well as a “horrific” midline shift of 2cm in the centre of his brain.

Emergency surgery is usually performed when the midline shift is 5mm.

Dr Kismet-Hossain Ibrahim, the neurosurgeon who saved the baby’s life, said it was one of the worst shifts in the brain he had seen in almost 30 years of practice.

Dr Kismet Hossain-Ibrahim
Dr Kismet Hossain-Ibrahim.

Retinal haemorrhaging was discovered in one of the baby’s eyes, which could not occur without significant trauma.

Lannen said in evidence: “When I have soothed him, I have maybe done it a bit too much. He always moved his head about. It was hard to control him.”

“I never physically shook him.”

The boy, now aged six, is routinely assessed and requires additional support at school with the potential for further difficulties as he gets older.

He was healthy with no underlying issues at the time of being attacked.

Continues to plead innocence

Lannen, of Whitfield Rise, was found guilty of attempted murder and assaulting the child to his severe in jury, permanent impairment and danger of life at an address in Dundee on August 23 2018 by shaking him and inflicting blunt force trauma to the head.

Defence counsel Michael Meehan KC, for the first offender, said: “I do acknowledge that the offence he has been convicted of is extremely serious and I do accept the impact upon the child has been both profound and is enduring.

“It is apparent from the eloquent victim impact statement provided by the child’s mother that the impact on her has been profound and endures.

“Milestones were missed and some relationships were damaged beyond repair because of a lack of trust people had towards her which in the circumstances, was unfair.

Marc Lannen
Marc Lannen. Image: Facebook

“The position Mr Lannen had at trial is reflected in the criminal justice social work report.

“It is apparent from his upbringing that he was well supported. His family continue to support him.

“He completed mainstream education, his first year at college was successful and then because he didn’t enjoy it, accessed work in the retail and remained in employment shortly before the case proceeded to trial.”

Medics’ evidence condemned accused

Jurors previously heard how Lannen was looking after the boy for several hours after the child’s mother – who cannot be identified for legal reasons – left the property earlier in the afternoon.

She learned her son was rushed to hospital after missing calls from Lannen and his mother, Carol McQuillan.

The boy was described by Lannen, his mother and a paramedic as being pale, cold to touch, clenched, producing three breaths per minute, fitting and having a dilated left pupil.

Renowned paediatric neurosurgeon, Dr Jayaratnam Jayamohan, said the boy “almost certainly” would have died without surgery.

He said the may have been caused by shaking and being thrown on a soft surface like a sofa arm or bed.

Lannen was also made subject to a lifelong non-harassment order preventing him from approaching or contacting the child.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

