Montrose carer avoids jail after £10k theft from vulnerable client

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Montrose carer avoids jail after £10k theft from vulnerable client

Quenta Duguid was ordered to complete unpaid work for the crime which would 'ordinarily attract' a prison term.

By Ross Gardiner
Quenta Duguid
Quenta Duguid admitted the thefts at Forfar Sheriff Court.

An Angus support worker who used her vulnerable client’s bank card to steal almost £10,000 from ATMs has been told her offending would “ordinarily attract” imprisonment.

But Quenta Duguid was narrowly spared jail time after she admitted making unauthorised withdrawals totalling £9,999 over a nine-month period.

Hillcrest Futures employee Duguid, 53, had implemented a secure policy for the vulnerable woman’s card after suspicions arose it may have been being used without permission.

However, on more than 50 occasions, she used the card herself to steal money through ATM withdrawals around Montrose.

After admitting the offence in August, Duguid was sentenced to unpaid work and reprimanded for breaching the trust of a vulnerable person.

‘Ordinarily’ would attract jail

At a hearing in August, staff member Duguid admitted stealing £9,999 from ATMs in Montrose on various occasions between July 2020 and March 2021.

Initially, she was alleged to have stolen £11,680.

Duguid, of Christie’s Lane in Montrose, returned to the dock at Forfar Sheriff Court to be sentenced after two separate criminal justice social work reports had been compiled.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown ordered Duguid to complete 270 hours of unpaid work over the next two years – something the court heard the thief flagged concerns about to social workers.

Duguid was told if the order is breached, the alternative is imprisonment.

The sheriff said: “I take account in particular that you’re a first offender.

“The offence that you committed was a breach of trust involving a vulnerable person so it very much is an alternative to custody.

“Ordinarily, this would attract a custodial sentence.”

Suspicious statement

Hillcrest Futures is a registered charity which works throughout Scotland offering support to vulnerable people.

At a previous hearing, fiscal depute Calum Gordon told the court Duguid worked as a support worker for Hillcrest Futures and her victim was a client who has mental health issues, receiving daily support.

Mr Gordon explained each Tuesday, a support worker would take the woman to the Bank of Scotland branch on Montrose High Street to withdraw money.

The transaction, usually for £185, was completed with a signed withdrawal slip as she did not have the capacity to use an ATM or recall a PIN.

However, at an earlier stage it was believed another support worker was using the woman’s bank card without permission.

Duguid herself implemented a secure system for the card, keeping it in an envelope in an unlocked office filing cabinet.

Another support worker took the client to the bank in March 2021 and was handed a statement which sparked suspicion.

Paperwork was examined and CCTV was reviewed.

Duguid had made 56 withdrawals using the card from ATMs around Montrose.

On 36 of those occasions, she was on the charity rota to be working with her victim.

Paperwork showed that on a number of occasions, Duguid had signed the bank card out in her own name.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Grant Ross
Angus paedophile collected sick child images 'like Panini stickers'
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Dragon Soop, wine, cocaine and McDonald's
Police taped off an area of King Street Dundee.
Dundee predator whose crimes sent 'shockwaves through community' admits attempted rape
Marc Lannen
Dundee man jailed for 12 years for baby shake attempted murder
Anthiny Gibson, Glasgow High Court
Fife rapist given 19-year extended sentence for 'depraved' treatment of four women
David Gray
Perth Prison documentary inmate entered Auchterarder family's home armed with a knife
Harriete Linklater
Fife driving instructor had 'cataclysmic' drink-drive lapse in pub car park
Robbie Mill
Dundee youth who got 14-year-old pregnant avoids prison
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Toilet trouble and racist steak thief
Karen Hayter
Dundee grandmother jailed for driving from accident site with man clinging to car bonnet