Fife man licked hands and exposed himself outside woman’s home

A Fife man repeatedly licked his hands and put them down his trousers and exposed himself through a window to a woman in her home.

Robert Hodge, 51, was caught on camera outside a property in Cowdenbeath at around 7pm on December 22 last year.

The adult woman was in her bedroom when she noticed Hodge watching her through the window and the curtains were then closed.

A short time later he was seen from the living room window licking his hands and placing them down his trousers.

The woman began recording and captured him exposing his erect penis.

Police were contacted and given the footage.

‘Bizarre, offensive, upsetting’ actions

Hodge appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court after earlier pleading guilty to sexual exposure.

Sheriff Krista Johnston told him: “This behaviour was bizarre, offensive, upsetting.

“It must have had a significant impact on those who were subjected to what you did.”

The sheriff said she took into account his mental health difficulties and noted, as much as alcohol and drugs played a part, they aggravated matters.

She said: “You require to get a grip on the situation to prevent this kind of matter occurring ever again.”

Sheriff Johnston imposed 120 hours of unpaid work and offender supervision for a year.

She advised Hodge, of Martin Crescent, Ballingry, to engage with social work.

No registration requirement

Defence lawyer Aime Allan pointed out sex offender registration only applies for a sexual exposure offence if an offender is sentenced to prison or if the complainer is under 18.

Arguing for a non-custodial sentence, the solicitor highlighted Hodge is a first offender and said the offence appears “wildly out of character”.

She said his recollection is poor due to alcohol and substance consumption.

She said “embarrassed” Hodge, who has had mental and physical health difficulties, appears to have shown a “good degree” of remorse.

He is still in full-time employment and has been with the same company since 2008.

Prosecutors accepted a not guilty plea to a second charge that Hodge behaved in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm.

He was alleged to have looked through the window there and watched women in the property, gesticulated at them with his hands and repeatedly approached and paced outside the address.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.