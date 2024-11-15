Fife man licked hands and exposed himself outside woman’s home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife man licked hands and exposed himself outside woman’s home

Robert Hodge's bizarre behaviour was caught on camera.

By Jamie McKenzie
Robert Hodge
A Fife man repeatedly licked his hands and put them down his trousers and exposed himself through a window to a woman in her home.

Robert Hodge, 51, was caught on camera outside a property in Cowdenbeath at around 7pm on December 22 last year.

The adult woman was in her bedroom when she noticed Hodge watching her through the window and the curtains were then closed.

A short time later he was seen from the living room window licking his hands and placing them down his trousers.

The woman began recording and captured him exposing his erect penis.

Police were contacted and given the footage.

‘Bizarre, offensive, upsetting’ actions

Hodge appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court after earlier pleading guilty to sexual exposure.

Sheriff Krista Johnston told him: “This behaviour was bizarre, offensive, upsetting.

“It must have had a significant impact on those who were subjected to what you did.”

The sheriff said she took into account his mental health difficulties and noted, as much as alcohol and drugs played a part, they aggravated matters.

She said: “You require to get a grip on the situation to prevent this kind of matter occurring ever again.”

Sheriff Johnston imposed 120 hours of unpaid work and offender supervision for a year.

She advised Hodge, of Martin Crescent, Ballingry, to engage with social work.

No registration requirement

Defence lawyer Aime Allan pointed out sex offender registration only applies for a sexual exposure offence if an offender is sentenced to prison or if the complainer is under 18.

Arguing for a non-custodial sentence, the solicitor highlighted Hodge is a first offender and said the offence appears “wildly out of character”.

She said his recollection is poor due to alcohol and substance consumption.

She said “embarrassed” Hodge, who has had mental and physical health difficulties, appears to have shown a “good degree” of remorse.

He is still in full-time employment and has been with the same company since 2008.

Prosecutors accepted a not guilty plea to a second charge that Hodge behaved in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm.

He was alleged to have looked through the window there and watched women in the property, gesticulated at them with his hands and repeatedly approached and paced outside the address.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

