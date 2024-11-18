Perth mum attacked The Horn Milk Bar boss and mocked his bacon rolls

A mum who assaulted the boss of the world-famous Horn Milk Bar while ranting about “child slavery” has been ordered to pay towards his dental repair work.

Furious Claire Campbell barged into the A90-side diner and demanded to speak to owner Kenny Farquharson while filming him on her mobile.

When he refused to talk on camera, she shouted “the world’s worst bacon roll in the world,” before knocking trays of cakes to the floor.

As she was ushered outside, she turned and punched Mr Farquharson in the face.

Perth Sheriff Court heard he needed £1,800 of emergency dental work and was told he could lose his front two teeth.

Mother-of-two Campbell, 43, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted assault to injury and permanent disfigurement on February 10 this year.

She further pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear and alarm.

Told Twitter followers she was attacked

The Horn, on the A90 between Perth and Dundee, has been a popular fixture since the 1960s and is well known for the plastic cow on its roof and “Scotland’s best bacon roll“.

With its retro decor and roadside setting, it has recently become a favourite location for film-makers and music video producers from around the world.

The court heard Campbell had gone to the diner just after 8am to discuss the sacking of a teenage employee.

Fiscal depute Nicola Caira, prosecuting, said the worker had been “let go” after taking a number of days off sick at short notice.

“The accused attended at the locus and began shouting at the complainer.

“She was asking about wages and bringing things up such as child slavery.”

As she confronted Mr Farquharson, she continuously filmed him.

In video seen by The Courier, she films behind the counter and in the kitchen.

“It’s all on Facebook,” she is heard saying. “I’ve got 1,400 followers on Twitter and it’ll be getting shared there as well.”

Horn owner required dental work after Perth mum’s attack

Ms Caira said: “The complainer made an attempt to get the accused out of the premises and puts his hand over the camera.

“The accused then knocked three trays of freshly baked cakes to the floor.

“As the accused was being ushered out of the premises, she fell over and stated she had been assaulted by the complainer.”

She was helped to her feet and then walked towards the exit.

Ms Caira said: “As she was at the front door, she turned and punched the complainer with her right fist to the left of his head.”

“The complainer sustained an injury to two of his upper front teeth.

“A splint had to be applied and he was informed he may lose the teeth.

“He is having to receive bridge treatment at a cost of approximately £1,800.”

Campbell posted on Twitter she was the one who had been attacked.

‘Entirely unfortunate’

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said her client had a single previous conviction from 2004.

She said: “It is certainly disappointing that someone of her maturity now comes before the court for a much more serious matter.

“Ms Campbell now wishes she had just stayed out of it.

“She had been forcibly removed from this establishment and there had been good reason for that.

“As a last gasp, she lashes out in frustration and punches the complainer.

“She has to take responsibility for any injury caused.”

Retaliation

Sheriff William Wood told Campbell: “Clearly this was a very serious matter because it caused significant injury to a man who was in the process of his employment.

“A jail sentence might be thought to be inevitable for causing this sort of damage.”

The sheriff said: “I understand this was done in the heat of the moment but you cannot describe it as self-defence – this was retaliation.

“This is a matter that crosses the custody threshold but I am satisfied it can be dealt with in another way.”

Campbell, of Haddon Road, Perth, was placed on supervision for 15 months.

She must stay home between 8pm and 7am each night as part of a 18-week restriction of liberty order.

She was ordered to pay £600 compensation.

“Clearly you are not in a position to pay the whole cost,” the sheriff said.

He added: “It is hoped we don’t see you back here.”

