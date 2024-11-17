Drink driver crashed THREE TIMES in single Dunfermline mercy mission

A drink driver crashed three times as he drove through Dunfermline on an apparent mercy mission, a court has heard.

Piotr Dubas collided with a car on Blacklaw Road, before hitting a railing at Hospital Hill and a lamppost on Queensferry Road in the early hours of October 19 this year.

The 46-year-old appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to driving while more than four times the drink-drive limit (95mics/22), failing to stop and give details after an accident, and driving without insurance.

Crash, bang, wallop

Prosecutor Catherine Stevenson told the court Dubas was driving an Audi south on Blacklaw Road when it left the road at speed and collided with the rear offside of another vehicle, causing it to hit a fence.

The fiscal depute said: “He made no effort to stop and made off, continuing south on Blacklaw Road.

“Ten minutes later a witness at Hospital Hill has observed the accused’s vehicle crash into a railing.

“They saw a passenger exit the near side of the vehicle and walk off.

“The vehicle has reversed and made off.

“Soon after, two witnesses heard a loud noise and saw the same vehicle collide with a lamppost on Queensferry Road.

“They have approached the accused’s vehicle and could smell alcohol from him.

“He was observed to exit the driver side, staggering, and could not speak coherently.”

Police were called.

Mercy mission

Dubas identified himself as the driver and after being cautioned and charged, replied: “It was me, and I will fix it no problem, sorry for everything”.

Sheriff Krista Johnston said: “I am concerned that this man continued to drive while clearly very drunk, having crashed not once, not twice, but three times.”

Defence lawyer Aime Allan said Dubas, assisted in court by a Polish interpreter, had been contacted by his ex-partner – the mother of his children – who said “something was going on with her new partner”.

The solicitor said Dumas used the word “attacking”.

Ms Allan continued: “He panicked and went to go and attend at her address.

“While that does not excuse his behaviour, that is his explanation.

“It was emotive and he was not thinking clearly in the heat of the moment”.

Sheriff Johnston asked who the passenger was and Dubas said he could not remember.

Sheriff Johnston told Dubas she is concerned about his level of intoxication and persistent driving and deferred sentencing until December 11 to obtain a social work report.

Dubas, of Eden Road, Dunfermline, was banned from driving meantime.

