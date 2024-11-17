Drink driver crashed THREE TIMES in single Dunfermline mercy mission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drink driver crashed THREE TIMES in single Dunfermline mercy mission

Piotr Dubas said he was trying to reach his ex-partner after receiving a concerning message from her.

By Jamie McKenzie
Piotr Dubas
Piotr Dubas.

A drink driver crashed three times as he drove through Dunfermline on an apparent mercy mission, a court has heard.

Piotr Dubas collided with a car on Blacklaw Road, before hitting a railing at Hospital Hill and a lamppost on Queensferry Road in the early hours of October 19 this year.

The 46-year-old appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to driving while more than four times the drink-drive limit (95mics/22), failing to stop and give details after an accident, and driving without insurance.

Crash, bang, wallop

Prosecutor Catherine Stevenson told the court Dubas was driving an Audi south on Blacklaw Road when it left the road at speed and collided with the rear offside of another vehicle, causing it to hit a fence.

The fiscal depute said: “He made no effort to stop and made off, continuing south on Blacklaw Road.

“Ten minutes later a witness at Hospital Hill has observed the accused’s vehicle crash into a railing.

“They saw a passenger exit the near side of the vehicle and walk off.

“The vehicle has reversed and made off.

“Soon after, two witnesses heard a loud noise and saw the same vehicle collide with a lamppost on Queensferry Road.

“They have approached the accused’s vehicle and could smell alcohol from him.

“He was observed to exit the driver side, staggering, and could not speak coherently.”

Police were called.

Mercy mission

Dubas identified himself as the driver and after being cautioned and charged, replied: “It was me, and I will fix it no problem, sorry for everything”.

Sheriff Krista Johnston said: “I am concerned that this man continued to drive while clearly very drunk, having crashed not once, not twice, but three times.”

Defence lawyer Aime Allan said Dubas, assisted in court by a Polish interpreter, had been contacted by his ex-partner – the mother of his children – who said “something was going on with her new partner”.

The solicitor said Dumas used the word “attacking”.

Ms Allan continued: “He panicked and went to go and attend at her address.

“While that does not excuse his behaviour, that is his explanation.

“It was emotive and he was not thinking clearly in the heat of the moment”.

Sheriff Johnston asked who the passenger was and Dubas said he could not remember.

Sheriff Johnston told Dubas she is concerned about his level of intoxication and persistent driving and deferred sentencing until December 11 to obtain a social work report.

Dubas, of Eden Road, Dunfermline, was banned from driving meantime.

