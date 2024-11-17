Perth man attacked grandmother, 78, and threatened to kill her

A Perth man who attacked his 78-year-old grandmother and smashed up her TV has been spared prison.

Mitchell Webster threatened to kill his gran as he grabbed her by the throat in her living room.

The 23-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting the pensioner to her injury on December 23 last year.

When police arrived to arrest him, he assaulted one officer and used racist and disablist slurs.

Webster previously appeared in court for sparking panic in a Perth neighbourhood.

He was seen walking down Rannoch Road swinging an axe, shouting: “I’m going to murder someone.”

Death threat to gran

Webster was intoxicated at his grandmother’s Edinburgh Road home in the early hours of the morning, the court heard.

He snapped during an argument and smashed her living room television.

The court heard he then pushed his gran, causing her to strike her head against a door frame.

He seized her by the throat as she called out for help.

Fiscal depute Nicola Caira, prosecuting, said: “The accused threatened to kill the complainer.”

Police were called to the flat at about 5.45am.

“Witnesses were in a state of distress and told officers the accused was in the living room,” Ms Caira said.

“He appeared to be under the influence of drink or drugs. He was agitated and argumentative with police.”

Webster called one officer a “f***ing Australian spastic”.

He then kicked a female officer’s right shin and made an attempt to grab her, causing a cut to her left arm.

In the police van en route to custody, Webster made repeated references to rape and used the N-word.

The fiscal depute said the pensioner was left with a bump on the back of her head and bruising to her right hand but did not require medical attention.

The cost of damage to the TV was about £500.

Not a lost cause

Solicitor Alan Davie, defending, said: “Mr Webster recognises that this was an appalling catalogue of behaviour on his part.

“He feels he has let himself down and is deeply ashamed of his behaviour – particularly in regards to his actions towards his grandmother.

“She played a significant role in his upbringing.”

He blamed intoxication and said the relationship with his gran had healed.

Sheriff William Wood told Webster: “There is a certain amount of deja vu. We have been here before.”

He said: “This was a dreadful way to behave.

“This was your grandmother who took you in when you were 10. She looked after you and kept you safe.”

He said: “I imagine she might have been quite feisty, as some 78-year-olds can be but that does not justify you treating her like this and destroying her property.”

The sheriff said: “This is the sort of offence that could lead to a period in prison but I am told your cause is not lost altogether.”

Webster, of Glengarry Road, was placed on the Right Track programme for young offenders and his progress will be reviewed by the court.

