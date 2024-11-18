Fife siege sex offender jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife siege sex offender jailed

Adam Smith caused chaos in Cellardyke last month.

By Ciaran Shanks
Cellardyke siege
The siege scene. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A sex offender who lobbed a slow cooker, a vacuum cleaner and a burning towel at police during an armed siege in Fife has been jailed.

Adam Smith triggered a chaotic stand-off which lasted for several hours at his home in Cellardyke.

A hoard of items were thrown by Smith, who took hold of a knife and refused to allow the police access.

Smith, 25, was previously jailed in 2021 after having sex with an underage girl and encouraging her to self-harm.

Cellardyke armed response
Adam Smith caused the massive police response in Cellardyke. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how during the October 4 siege on March Crescent, Cellardyke, Smith shouted, swore and threw a vacuum and a slow cooker from the first floor window.

A variety of “crockery and utensils” were thrown out to the street, with Smith in possession of a knife at the time.

Police officers were threatened and Smith threw a burning towel from the window before setting fire to a jacket and causing damage to a window.

Detective Constable Nicola Howell was assaulted by Smith when she was struck on the body with a carton of milk.

Smith, remanded at HMP Perth, returned to court for sentencing following the preparation of a social work report.

Cellardyke siege
Armed police in Cellardyke during the siege. Image: Steve Brown/ DC Thomson

He also previously admitted breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO), imposed at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

At Lawrence Court, Buckhaven and elsewhere between September 7 and October 1 this year, Smith illegally possessed a mobile phone without his supervising officer’s knowledge.

Smith threatened his former partner and another man with violence between October 1 and 2 at the same address.

Cellardyke siege
Armed police on the streets of Cellardyke. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Solicitor Kerr Sneddon said that although Smith was being monitored through the SHPO, he wasn’t receiving any form of support in the community.

“That (the support) is something that he needs,” Mr Sneddon said of Smith, who has breached other court orders in the past.

“There are reservations from the social work department and I understand that.

“My client knows the offences are bad. He has a bad record so he cannot complain if he is sent to jail.”

Mr Sneddon said Smith had a learning difficulty as well as ADHD which had contributed to his offending.

Cellardyke siege
Armed police were called. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “You have pled guilty to serious offences.

“Sexual Harm Prevention Orders are made to protect the public and any breach of such an order is serious.

“It’s now clear there are no realistic alternatives to a custodial sentence.

“This is needed in order to adequately express the public’s disapproval of such behaviour, to adequately punish you and to deter others from behaving in similar ways.”

Smith was sentenced to nine months in prison.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

