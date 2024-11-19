Drowsy Fiat 500 driver swerved into path of M90 traffic at ‘excessively low speeds’ near Perth

A drowsy driver swerved between lanes on the M90 motorway into the path of oncoming vehicles at “excessively low speeds,” a court has heard.

A witness was so alarmed by Theresa Palmer’s driving, he thought she had fallen asleep at the wheel.

Other cars had to slam on their brakes and steer out of the way to avoid hitting the 66-year-old’s Fiat 500 Pop.

Palmer, from Auchterarder, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted dangerous driving near the Broxden Roundabout on June 15 this year.

She was banned from driving for a year but escaped paying a fine after the court heard she was living on benefits with a restricted income.

Evasive action

Fiscal depute Sam Craib, prosecuting, said: “At about 5.50pm, a witness was travelling behind the accused’s vehicle.

“He was concerned that she was asleep or intoxicated because of the manner of her driving.”

Mr Craib said: “The witness observed the accused’s vehicle to be swerving all over the road.

“It made contact with the grass verge on multiple occasions and it swayed into the opposing carriageway several times, forcing other road users to take evasive action to avoid a collision.”

The fiscal depute said: “Another witness was behind a white van, which had to brake suddenly.

“This was because the accused’s vehicle was in front of it, weaving between both lanes and the hard shoulder.

“It again made contact with the kerb and grass verge.”

Police were contacted and rushed to the scene.

“The first witness continued to followed the accused at the Broxden roundabout,” said Mr Craib.

“It was noted the accused was travelling at excessively low speeds of about 35 to 40mph on a dual carriageway.”

He said the car continued to swerve between lanes.

“At one point, it veered into lane two and into the path of another vehicle which had to brake harshly.”

Palmer then swerved into a layby and came to a stop, before driving off again.

Police later went to her home in St Margaret’s Crescent and waited for her to return.

“She stated that at the time she was tired and that was why she was weaving all over the road,” said Mr Craib.

Upped her medication

Solicitor Jamie Baxter, defending, said his client has osteoarthritis and had increased her prescription of morphine sulphate about a week earlier.

“Her recollection of her driving is sketchy.

“She accepts that she was feeling tired and drowsy.

“Ms Palmer now knows that she should not have been driving if she was feeling so tired.

“She appreciates that this could have been much worse than it actually was.”

He said after she rested in the lay-by, she drove home without incident.

Mr Baxter said Palmer had no previous convictions and a clean licence.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan told Palmer: “This could have had fairly catastrophic consequences for yourself and other road users and its fortunate that it did not.”

First offender Palmer was admonished and disqualified from driving for a year.

