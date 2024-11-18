Compensation for Labrador owners after Bully attack in Angus

An Angus Bully dogs owner must pay thousands of pounds in compensation after his pets mauled a Labrador.

Carpet fitter Aaron Eggie, 30, was sentenced months after he admitted the Boxing Day incident in Kirriemuir.

However, he is still to be sentenced for a case involving a now-euthanised XL Bully which escaped, attacked a horse and caused its “traumatised” 12-year-old rider to fall and break her coccyx.

Eggie’s pet Blue attacked the horse four months after two of his other dogs – pocket bullies Kosmo and Kiamaya – escaped from his garden on December 26 last year and attacked a golden Labrador.

Dog attacks

Forfar Sheriff Court previously heard that on Boxing Day last year, seven-year-old male golden Labrador Bruar was being walked on a lead in Kirriemuir by his owner’s son, Dewar Ritchie.

Escapees Kosmo and Kiamaya attacked the Lab and Kosmo had to be struck twice with a pole to desist.

The dogs had escaped while Eggie was taking Christmas presents to his car.

Eventually they were shepherded into a garden and about five minutes later, Eggie arrived.

He was told where the dogs were but witnesses said he made no attempt to find out what had happened.

Bruar was taken to a vet with puncture wounds in his neck and rear leg. Treatment cost more than £690.

In April 2024, Eggie’s XL Bully, Blue, escaped while he was taking out the bins and attacked a horse being ridden with Pathhead Equestrian Centre volunteers at the corner of Elm Street in Kirriemuir.

It reared and caused the 12-year-old to fall.

Eggie was in breach of newly-imposed XL Bully legislation mandating a muzzle and the pet was euthanised shortly after.

At the time, Eggie was on bail with strict orders to keep his dogs on leads in public.

Compensation

Sheriff Derek Reekie ordered Eggie to pay £1500 each to Mr Ritchie and his mother.

Prosecutor Elizabeth Hodgson explained Mr Ritchie described the last year as the most “tumultuous” of his life and the incident had been “extremely traumatic” for his mother, who considered Bruar “a last touchstone” with her late husband.

The sheriff noted the attack could have been fatal, adding: “Mr Ritchie is bound to be traumatised.”

Earlier in proceedings, the sheriff labelled Eggie’s behaviour as “the height of carelessness – it’s reckless.”

Bail conditions

Kosmo and Kiamaya have been in kennels since January.

The court heard Eggie, of Kirriemuir, had more pocket bullies, two French bulldogs and a collie.

Since breaking up with his partner, he has just three pocket bullies but will have Kosmo returned to him.

The sheriff made contingent destruction orders in connection with pocket bullies Kosmo and Kiamaya, requiring them to be kept on leads no longer than six-feet when in public areas and they must be walked on their own.

Should the conditions be breached, the dogs will face destruction.

Sheriff Reekie deferred sentencing on the case involving the XL bully and imposed special bail conditions including that that any dog in Eggie’s care must be muzzled and on a lead in public and he cannot have ownership of any dogs except the pocket bullies already in his care.

Sheriff Reekie continued consideration of a potential disqualification order until the new year.

Eggie, who has won rosettes in pocket bully shows, gave an undertaking to the court to relinquish ownership of Kiamaya, who was deemed fir to be rehomed elsewhere.

Security like ‘wolf enclosure’

Despite admitting the offence earlier this year, Eggie was only sentenced last week due to a proof hearing which heard evidence over multiple days.

In August, Angus Council’s dog warden Mark Smith said he had attended Eggie’s flat three times.

Following an unannounced visit in May, he explained microchip analysis flagged issues surrounding registration of some dogs.

He found Eggie had bought three child stairgates but they were in unopened boxes.

The court heard evidence from dog behaviourist Elaine Henley who visited Kosmo and Kiamaya in kennels in March.

She said: “They displayed absolutely no aggression – they were both friendly and relaxed.”

Mrs Henley carried out an experiment on both dogs with a stuffed toy imbued with the smell of another dog placed outside their enclosures.

She described Kosmo’s response as “predatory… normal behaviour in most dogs” but said Kiamaya was “reactive and aggressive”.

Mrs Henley attended Eggie’s home in June and found his upgraded, self-closing double gate system is now akin to a wolf enclosure and beyond security measures in place at some commercial kennels.

She said Eggie’s other dogs were in “excellent condition” and “Mr Eggie is no better and no worse than the majority of dog owners”.

No more shows

Eggie’s solicitor Sarah Russo said: “He’s extremely remorseful and apologetic.”

She said “does not plan to acquire more” dogs and stressed he has imposed every safety measure asked of him since the attacks.

She added: “Kosmo… was a show dog. Mr Eggie accepts going forward that he will not be showing his dogs in future.

“His primary position is he would most certainly be seeking the return of Kosmo; however he would consent to the rehoming of Kiamaya.

“He has had Kosmo from a young dog, is bonded to Kosmo and essentially sees him as his family pet.

“Kiamaya was an older dog when Mr Eggie rehomed her.

“He accepts she’s perhaps the more unstable.”

Ms Russo said XL Bully Blue had been in Eggie’s care for eight years and was described as “loving” and “friendly”.

