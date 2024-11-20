Fife fiends jailed for involving children in sickening baby rape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife fiends jailed for involving children in sickening baby rape

Samantha Crawford and Michael Cummins were given 10 and 14 years behind bars, respectively.

By Alan Richardson
Samantha Crawford and Michael Cummins
Samantha Crawford and Michael Cummins have been jailed.

A woman and her ex-husband have been jailed for forcing children to participate in the rape of a baby during a catalogue of abuse in Fife.

Samantha Crawford and her then-partner Michael Cummins compelled the boys – aged under eight – to take part in attacks on the one-year-old.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how the pair subjected the children to repeated serious sexual and physical assaults during a four-year period beginning in 2014.

They also abused a fourth child.

The attacks took place at locations in Fife.

Crawford, 33, and Cummins, 35, both of Kirkcaldy, denied any offending but a jury – offered counselling at the end of the case due to the harrowing evidence – found them guilty.

Remorseless fiends

Sentence had been deferred for the judge to obtain reports on their backgrounds and they returned to court on Wednesday.

Crawford was jailed for a decade and Cummins was told he would serve 14 years behind bars.

The pair will be supervised for three and four years, respectively, following their release.

Passing sentence, Lord Harrower said: “Your offending must be categorised as extreme.

“The impact of your offending on these children will be devastating.

“You do not accept any responsibility and neither of you have shown any remorse for your actions.”

Lord Harrower placed the pair on the sex offenders register for life.

Sickening assaults

The trial heard how previously-married Cummins and Crawford targeted their first victim when of early primary school age.

Cummins raped the child and committed other sexual and physical assaults.

The second victim was a pre-school child who was sexually assaulted and repeatedly struck on the head and body with a belt by Cummins.

Crawford repeatedly assaulted the youngster with her hand on the head and body.

The third victim was just one when the couple caused the other children to commit rape.

The child was subjected to rapes on “various occasions”.

The pair also sexually and physically assaulted a fourth child.

Doctors concluded the children had been injured through “traumatic” force.

Maintain innocence

On Wednesday, Cummins’ solicitor advocate Gordon Martin told the court: “He is under no illusion that he will receive a custodial sentence today.

“He is someone who has worked throughout his entire life.

“In all the circumstances I would invite the court to treat Mr Cummins as leniently as possible.”

Crawford’s advocate Jonathan Crowe told Lord Harrower she still maintains her innocence.

“Ms Crawford knows that in the circumstances the court has no option but to impose a custodial sentence.”

