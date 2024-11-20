Fife fiends jailed for involving children in sickening baby rape

A woman and her ex-husband have been jailed for forcing children to participate in the rape of a baby during a catalogue of abuse in Fife.

Samantha Crawford and her then-partner Michael Cummins compelled the boys – aged under eight – to take part in attacks on the one-year-old.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how the pair subjected the children to repeated serious sexual and physical assaults during a four-year period beginning in 2014.

They also abused a fourth child.

The attacks took place at locations in Fife.

Crawford, 33, and Cummins, 35, both of Kirkcaldy, denied any offending but a jury – offered counselling at the end of the case due to the harrowing evidence – found them guilty.

Remorseless fiends

Sentence had been deferred for the judge to obtain reports on their backgrounds and they returned to court on Wednesday.

Crawford was jailed for a decade and Cummins was told he would serve 14 years behind bars.

The pair will be supervised for three and four years, respectively, following their release.

Passing sentence, Lord Harrower said: “Your offending must be categorised as extreme.

“The impact of your offending on these children will be devastating.

“You do not accept any responsibility and neither of you have shown any remorse for your actions.”

Lord Harrower placed the pair on the sex offenders register for life.

Sickening assaults

The trial heard how previously-married Cummins and Crawford targeted their first victim when of early primary school age.

Cummins raped the child and committed other sexual and physical assaults.

The second victim was a pre-school child who was sexually assaulted and repeatedly struck on the head and body with a belt by Cummins.

Crawford repeatedly assaulted the youngster with her hand on the head and body.

The third victim was just one when the couple caused the other children to commit rape.

The child was subjected to rapes on “various occasions”.

The pair also sexually and physically assaulted a fourth child.

Doctors concluded the children had been injured through “traumatic” force.

Maintain innocence

On Wednesday, Cummins’ solicitor advocate Gordon Martin told the court: “He is under no illusion that he will receive a custodial sentence today.

“He is someone who has worked throughout his entire life.

“In all the circumstances I would invite the court to treat Mr Cummins as leniently as possible.”

Crawford’s advocate Jonathan Crowe told Lord Harrower she still maintains her innocence.

“Ms Crawford knows that in the circumstances the court has no option but to impose a custodial sentence.”

