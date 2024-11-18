Man behind Willy Wonka Experience disaster placed on sex offenders register

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man behind Willy Wonka Experience disaster placed on sex offenders register

William Coull pestered a woman through social media, including sending lurid pictures of himself.

By Connor Gordon
Willy Wonka Experience and William Coull
William Coull's crimes came amid the fallout from the Willy Wonka Experience in Glasgow.

The man behind the viral Willy Wonka Experience has been exposed as a sex pest who left a woman traumatised and is now on the sex offenders register.

William Coull, 36, hounded his victim at a property in Glasgow’s Darnley between March 26 and July 2 2024.

Coull repeatedly sent explicit pictures and messages to her, despite being told to stop.

One of the texts stated Coull was a “wolf” and she was his “prey”.

Coull’s conduct was amid the fall out from the infamous Willy Wonka Experience, which he organised in February this year.

Families forked out £35 a ticket for the event, which was described as disastrous, ill-prepared and shoddy.

The shamed former charity worker was forced to shut the event down amid claims it left children in tears.

The disastrous Willy Wonka Experience became world famous.

Coull’s career is now in total ruin after he pled guilty to engaging in a course of criminal behaviour, which was abusive.

He was placed on the sex offenders register for one year after his conduct was deemed to have a “significant sexual element” to it.

Coull was also sentenced to 120 hours of unpaid work and put under supervision for a year.

Sent lurid pics

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard Coull suffered a “decline in his mental health” due to the “significant media attention” including a documentary on him.

He was accused of messaging his victim from a fake Facebook account in March.

He continued to message her on Snapchat and WhatsApp and used “sexual language.”

Coull referred to her as “sexy”, “sugar lips” and “my wee charm”.

Prosecutor Iain Mathieson said: “The woman requested that he stop using these names but he continued.”

Coull went on to send her pictures of himself in his underwear, as well as more intimate images which she “did not ask for or want”.

Iphone with apps
Coull sent lurid pictures through the Snapchat app.

Mr Mathieson said: “Coull sent a snapchat of himself holding his belt with the caption ‘Do you want me to do more?’

“He then sent a picture in his underwear with the caption ‘Do you want me to go further?'”

The messages were ignored and Coull later sent a Snapchat of him removing his clothing until he was only wearing his underwear.

The woman asked Coull to stop sending the messages but they continued.

On July 2, Coull sent a Snapchat saying: “I’m the wolf and you are my prey, I will get you.”

The matter was then reported to the police and Coull, of the city’s Anniesland, was arrested.

Alternative to prison

Neil Stewart, defending, told the court: “He has been distressed with the proceedings and will never do something of this nature again.”

Sheriff Mark Maguire said the custodial threshold had been passed but he was able to impose an “alternative to custody.”

He said: “She told you to desist from using sexual language but despite this you sent intimate images and messages of an alarming character.

“She told you to stop and you failed to desist and sent further messages of a menacing nature.

“To be frank, it is unlikely that but for the sexual nature of the material sent to the victim, this case would not be here and it is quite possible that it might not have been criminal.”

