Bookkeeper stole £9k from Perth glazing firm to pay off drug debts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Bookkeeper stole £9k from Perth glazing firm to pay off drug debts

Amanda McFeat resigned after being confronted by bosses at Balhousie Glazing.

By Jamie Buchan
Amanda McFeat, Balhousie Glazing
Amanda McFeat was caught stealing money while working as a book keeper at Balhousie Glazing.

A mum stole thousands of pounds while working at a Tayside glazing firm and used the money to pay off drug debts.

Amanda McFeat pocketed £9,000 over three-and-a-half years as bookkeeper with Perth window and door specialists Balhousie Glazing.

The 49-year-old took money from petty cash and directed customer payments straight into her personal bank account.

Bosses became suspicious and launched an internal investigation.

After she was confronted, McFeat resigned and confessed all in an email.

She told colleagues she needed money to pay off cocaine dealers.

‘Breach of trust’

McFeat was originally charged by police with embezzling more than £16,000.

She appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted an amended charge of stealing £9,000 between March 1 2017 and August 6 2020.

Sheriff William Wood told her she would be probably have been jailed if she had not already paid back most of the money.

“Clearly this is a very serious matter that would ordinarily have attracted a custodial sentence.

Amanda McFeat. Image: Supplied

“Were it not for the fact you have paid restitution, you would have inevitably been sent to prison.”

The sheriff said: “This was a considerable breach of trust by people who put their faith in you to safeguard the company and its employees.

“This no doubt caused significant loss to the company in its day-to-day operations.

“I am satisfied that this not only meets the custody threshold, it meets the requirements for presumption against short prison sentences as well.

“However, because you have paid back the money that won’t be necessary today.”

McFeat, of Muircroft Terrace West, Perth, was ordered to carry out 250 hours unpaid work.

Unable to forgive

As bookkeeper, McFeat was able to cover her tracks.

Bosses had suspicions about her in 2019 but an internal probe found no evidence of wrongdoing.

Months later, McFeat was overheard speaking to a joiner about a customer payment for a recent job.

Bosses checked and found no payment had been made to the company.

Days later when it failed to materialise, a second investigation was launched.

McFeat was confronted by fellow directors and tendered her resignation the following morning.

Balhousie Glazing on Feus Road. Image: Google Streetview

A spokesman for the Feus Road firm said the incident had been personally devastating as McFeat was seen as a trusted colleague and friend.

He said the business, which has a turnover of £3 million, was largely unaffected but the theft had a great impact on her colleagues.

“The company had entered into an employee ownership trust so she was effectively stealing from her workmates,” the spokesman said.

He said he struggled to forgive her, as she had shown no remorse.

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, told the court: “At this time, Ms McFeat had a significant problem.

“She has now dealt with that, having taken advice.”

He said McFeat had since found new work elsewhere.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Calum Thom
Perthshire rugby player must compensate teammate for broken ankle assault
120mph speed gun and Lara Whitehall
Dundee apprentice fears for career after 120mph Fife dash for flight
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Should have walked the dog
Samantha Crawford and Michael Cummins
Fife fiends jailed for involving children in sickening baby rape
John Rae
Kirkcaldy roads closed during hotel rooftop rampage
Grindr app on phone
Fife man relives terror of being taken hostage in his home and throttled by…
Kirsty Ann Adsley
Pitbull-type dog Tasered after threat to set it on police in Fife
To go with story by Alan Richardson. . Picture shows; Dailycourtgraphic. .. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Tuesday court round-up — Bogus workmen in the dock
Air rifle and pellets
Fife ex-serviceman has 'sentimental' illegal air rifle confiscated
Grant Robertson
Drunken Perthshire hoaxer called 999 to say he had not urinated for six days