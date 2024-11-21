Bookkeeper stole £9k from Perth glazing firm to pay off drug debts

A mum stole thousands of pounds while working at a Tayside glazing firm and used the money to pay off drug debts.

Amanda McFeat pocketed £9,000 over three-and-a-half years as bookkeeper with Perth window and door specialists Balhousie Glazing.

The 49-year-old took money from petty cash and directed customer payments straight into her personal bank account.

Bosses became suspicious and launched an internal investigation.

After she was confronted, McFeat resigned and confessed all in an email.

She told colleagues she needed money to pay off cocaine dealers.

‘Breach of trust’

McFeat was originally charged by police with embezzling more than £16,000.

She appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted an amended charge of stealing £9,000 between March 1 2017 and August 6 2020.

Sheriff William Wood told her she would be probably have been jailed if she had not already paid back most of the money.

“Clearly this is a very serious matter that would ordinarily have attracted a custodial sentence.

“Were it not for the fact you have paid restitution, you would have inevitably been sent to prison.”

The sheriff said: “This was a considerable breach of trust by people who put their faith in you to safeguard the company and its employees.

“This no doubt caused significant loss to the company in its day-to-day operations.

“I am satisfied that this not only meets the custody threshold, it meets the requirements for presumption against short prison sentences as well.

“However, because you have paid back the money that won’t be necessary today.”

McFeat, of Muircroft Terrace West, Perth, was ordered to carry out 250 hours unpaid work.

Unable to forgive

As bookkeeper, McFeat was able to cover her tracks.

Bosses had suspicions about her in 2019 but an internal probe found no evidence of wrongdoing.

Months later, McFeat was overheard speaking to a joiner about a customer payment for a recent job.

Bosses checked and found no payment had been made to the company.

Days later when it failed to materialise, a second investigation was launched.

McFeat was confronted by fellow directors and tendered her resignation the following morning.

A spokesman for the Feus Road firm said the incident had been personally devastating as McFeat was seen as a trusted colleague and friend.

He said the business, which has a turnover of £3 million, was largely unaffected but the theft had a great impact on her colleagues.

“The company had entered into an employee ownership trust so she was effectively stealing from her workmates,” the spokesman said.

He said he struggled to forgive her, as she had shown no remorse.

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, told the court: “At this time, Ms McFeat had a significant problem.

“She has now dealt with that, having taken advice.”

He said McFeat had since found new work elsewhere.

