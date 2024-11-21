Dundee apprentice fears for career after 120mph Fife dash for flight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Dundee apprentice fears for career after 120mph Fife dash for flight

Lara Whitehall was caught at 120mph on the A92 near Kirkcaldy.

By Kirsty McIntosh
120mph speed gun and Lara Whitehall
Lara Whitehall was clocked at 120mph on the A92. Image: Facebook/ X

A Dundee engineering apprentice fears she may “lose what she has gained” in her career after she was caught driving at 120mph in Fife to catch a flight.

Lara Whitehall was clocked at nearly twice the speed limit on the A92 between the Bankhead and Redhouse roundabouts, near Kirkcaldy.

The 21-year-old is part of a graduate apprentice scheme but the town’s sheriff court heard the loss of her licence could have a “profound impact”.

‘Profound impact’

Fiscal depute Amy Robertson told the court: “At around 1.20pm on July 15, two police constables in a marked police vehicle using a speed detection device saw the accused’s white Audi A3 travelling at a speed of 120 miles an hour.

“The vehicle was stopped and the accused was found to be the driver and sole occupant.”

Ms Robertson said Whitehall received a police warning, before being shown the speed on the device. She was later cautioned and charged.

Solicitor Doug McConnell said his client is currently training to be an engineer.

“She has to travel for work – she goes to various sites all over Scotland.

“Her main office is in Grangemouth and she has an address in Dundee.

“She worries she may lose what she has gained. This will have a profound impact on her.

“She is keen to avoid disqualification but if my lord feels that is not in line with the charge then try to limit that.

“She understands what she did was wrong, there’s no excuse for it.

“She was trying to catch a flight at Edinburgh airport.

“This is a significant lesson for her.”

Banned and fined

Whitehall, of Bank Mill Road, Dundee, admitted speeding and Sheriff Mark Allan told her he had no option but to ban her from the roads.

He said: “The fact of the matter is on a road limited to 70mph you put at risk other road users.

“That kind of speed is such that disqualification is inevitable.”

He banned her for a year and fined her £300.

Two days after she was caught, Police Scotland used the case as an example of the many speeding incidents detected on the road in the recent days in a post on X.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Calum Thom
Perthshire rugby player must compensate teammate for broken ankle assault
Amanda McFeat, Balhousie Glazing
Bookkeeper stole £9k from Perth glazing firm to pay off drug debts
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Should have walked the dog
Samantha Crawford and Michael Cummins
Fife fiends jailed for involving children in sickening baby rape
John Rae
Kirkcaldy roads closed during hotel rooftop rampage
Grindr app on phone
Fife man relives terror of being taken hostage in his home and throttled by…
Kirsty Ann Adsley
Pitbull-type dog Tasered after threat to set it on police in Fife
To go with story by Alan Richardson. . Picture shows; Dailycourtgraphic. .. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Tuesday court round-up — Bogus workmen in the dock
Air rifle and pellets
Fife ex-serviceman has 'sentimental' illegal air rifle confiscated
Grant Robertson
Drunken Perthshire hoaxer called 999 to say he had not urinated for six days