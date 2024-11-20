Pitbull-type dog Tasered after threat to set it on police in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Pitbull-type dog Tasered after threat to set it on police in Fife

An order has been made for the dog's destruction.

By Jamie McKenzie
Kirsty Ann Adsley
A sheriff ordered the destruction of Kirsty Ann Adsley's dog. Image: Facebook

A Fife woman’s Pitbull-type dog was Tasered twice after she threatened to set the animal on police.

Kirsty Ann Adsley told officers she would “release the dog right now” and shook it by the collar, causing it to become aggressive, as she stood at the front door to a property in Lochore.

Firearms and public order units were sent to the scene along with a dog unit.

Despite being Tasered for a second time, Adsley’s dog managed to run off for 15 minutes until cornered down an alleyway and taken into police kennels.

Adsley, 40, appeared in Dunfermline Sheriff Court from custody for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to owning the dangerously out of control dog and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner to three police officers.

Prosecutor Azrah Yousaf asked for the dog to be destroyed as Scottish SSPCA and other dog behaviourists have since tried to assess it but it “proved to be very aggressive towards everyone and out of control”.

Sheriff Neil Kinnear told Adsley he is a dog lover and made his decision with a “heavy heart” but highlighted the dog’s strength and power and the fact people were unable to engage with it in kennels due to its aggressive behaviour.

He said: “I feel I have no choice but to order it to be destroyed”.

Sheriff Kinnear also gave Adsley a 12-month supervision order to help deal with her “substance issues” and some “background issues in the past”.

Kirsty Ann Adsley's dog to be destroyed
Adsley’s Pitbull-type pet, which must be destroyed. Image: Facebook

The fiscal depute told the court police arrived at around 5am at New Flockhouse in Lochore following a report about an argument between a man and woman.

The dog, described as a “very large Pitbull or bully-style dog,” began barking when officers knocked on the door and Adsley told them: “I am alright, he is alright, now f**k off”.

She shut the door then looked out of a slightly open living room window and stated words similar to: “Get the f**k away or I will send my dog on you.”

She opened the front door and kept the dog beside her as it barked.

The officers retreated to their vehicle as she told them: “Get the f**k away or I will release the dog right now.”

The fiscal said Adsley seemed to grab the dog’s collar and push the animal.

New Flockhouse, Lochore
New Flockhouse, Lochore. Image: Google

Five minutes later, officers went back and were met again by Adsley and the continually barking dog and so they drew their batons.

The animal scratched one of the male officers on the thighs and he warned her multiple times her pet would be Tasered if she failed to get it under control.

As the dog jumped, one officer fired a Taser, striking the dog and causing it to fall to the ground as Adsley continued shouting abuse.

During the melee, the dog got back up and was Tasered again.

Adsley was taken away by police and the dog ran.

Ms Yousaf continued: “It was then blocked into an alleyway by a police vehicle and a makeshift board.

“The dog is then taken into custody of the officers.”

The fiscal depute said three public order units, three firearms units, one dog unit and an vet were sent.

Kirsty Ann Adsley's dog
A police dog unit, firearms officers and vet were among those sent to try to control the animal. Image: Facebook

Adsley pled guilty to owning a dangerously out of control Pitbull and XL Bully cross or similar which was untethered, unmuzzled and scratched an officer to his injury.

She also admitted acting in an aggressive manner, shouting and swearing, repeatedly threatening to set her dog on police and repeatedly shaking its collar causing it to become aggressive, shouting commands at her dog to attack the officers and making threats of violence.

Defence lawyer Stephen Morrison said Adsley had taken alcohol and reacted to a  “domestic incident” with an ex-partner.

He said his client is currently sofa-surfing and staying with a friend in Cowdenbeath.

Adsley pled guilty to a separate offence of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in almost identical terms but involving three different police officers at a property in MacBeth Road, Dunfermline and while en route to police custody on May 5 last year.

No details of this incident were given and sentencing was deferred.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

To go with story by Alan Richardson. . Picture shows; Dailycourtgraphic. .. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Tuesday court round-up — Bogus workmen in the dock
Air rifle and pellets
Fife ex-serviceman has 'sentimental' illegal air rifle confiscated
Grant Robertson
Drunken Perthshire hoaxer called 999 to say he had not urinated for six days
Andrew Campbell
Broughty Ferry domestic abuser acted like 'drill sergeant' during years of torment
Theresa Palmer appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drowsy Fiat 500 driver swerved into path of M90 traffic at 'excessively low speeds'…
Jordon Morris
Passenger performed solo sex act behind woman on Lochgelly to Cowdenbeath bus
Police at Cowgate, Dundee
Man in court accused of raping 16-year-old in Dundee
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Apple Watch alerted police to drink-drive crash
Willy Wonka Experience and William Coull
Man behind Willy Wonka Experience disaster placed on sex offenders register
Aaron Eggie
Compensation for Labrador owners after Bully attack in Angus