Pitbull-type dog Tasered after threat to set it on police in Fife

A Fife woman’s Pitbull-type dog was Tasered twice after she threatened to set the animal on police.

Kirsty Ann Adsley told officers she would “release the dog right now” and shook it by the collar, causing it to become aggressive, as she stood at the front door to a property in Lochore.

Firearms and public order units were sent to the scene along with a dog unit.

Despite being Tasered for a second time, Adsley’s dog managed to run off for 15 minutes until cornered down an alleyway and taken into police kennels.

Adsley, 40, appeared in Dunfermline Sheriff Court from custody for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to owning the dangerously out of control dog and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner to three police officers.

Prosecutor Azrah Yousaf asked for the dog to be destroyed as Scottish SSPCA and other dog behaviourists have since tried to assess it but it “proved to be very aggressive towards everyone and out of control”.

Sheriff Neil Kinnear told Adsley he is a dog lover and made his decision with a “heavy heart” but highlighted the dog’s strength and power and the fact people were unable to engage with it in kennels due to its aggressive behaviour.

He said: “I feel I have no choice but to order it to be destroyed”.

Sheriff Kinnear also gave Adsley a 12-month supervision order to help deal with her “substance issues” and some “background issues in the past”.

The fiscal depute told the court police arrived at around 5am at New Flockhouse in Lochore following a report about an argument between a man and woman.

The dog, described as a “very large Pitbull or bully-style dog,” began barking when officers knocked on the door and Adsley told them: “I am alright, he is alright, now f**k off”.

She shut the door then looked out of a slightly open living room window and stated words similar to: “Get the f**k away or I will send my dog on you.”

She opened the front door and kept the dog beside her as it barked.

The officers retreated to their vehicle as she told them: “Get the f**k away or I will release the dog right now.”

The fiscal said Adsley seemed to grab the dog’s collar and push the animal.

Five minutes later, officers went back and were met again by Adsley and the continually barking dog and so they drew their batons.

The animal scratched one of the male officers on the thighs and he warned her multiple times her pet would be Tasered if she failed to get it under control.

As the dog jumped, one officer fired a Taser, striking the dog and causing it to fall to the ground as Adsley continued shouting abuse.

During the melee, the dog got back up and was Tasered again.

Adsley was taken away by police and the dog ran.

Ms Yousaf continued: “It was then blocked into an alleyway by a police vehicle and a makeshift board.

“The dog is then taken into custody of the officers.”

The fiscal depute said three public order units, three firearms units, one dog unit and an vet were sent.

Adsley pled guilty to owning a dangerously out of control Pitbull and XL Bully cross or similar which was untethered, unmuzzled and scratched an officer to his injury.

She also admitted acting in an aggressive manner, shouting and swearing, repeatedly threatening to set her dog on police and repeatedly shaking its collar causing it to become aggressive, shouting commands at her dog to attack the officers and making threats of violence.

Defence lawyer Stephen Morrison said Adsley had taken alcohol and reacted to a “domestic incident” with an ex-partner.

He said his client is currently sofa-surfing and staying with a friend in Cowdenbeath.

Adsley pled guilty to a separate offence of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in almost identical terms but involving three different police officers at a property in MacBeth Road, Dunfermline and while en route to police custody on May 5 last year.

No details of this incident were given and sentencing was deferred.

