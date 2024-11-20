Kirkcaldy roads closed during hotel rooftop rampage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Kirkcaldy roads closed during hotel rooftop rampage

John Rae climbed onto the roof of a hotel in Fife and started raining roof tiles below.

By Kirsty McIntosh
John Rae
John Rae. Image: Facebook

A man forced the closure of roads in Kirkcaldy after climbing onto a hotel rooftop and hurling slates onto the street.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard that prior to climbing onto the roof of the Windsor Hotel,  John Rae had been watching football and drinking with a woman in a room there.

He left to go to the shop and viciously assaulted her on his return.

When staff tried to intervene, Rae climbed out a window and began throwing roof tiles onto the road 60 feet below.

Police were forced to cordon off the area until he came down.

Assault

Fiscal depute Sarah Smith told the court Rae left the Victoria Road hotel when the woman fell asleep.

“She was awoken by the accused knocking on the door.

“As she opened the door the accused punched her in the face, which resulted in her falling onto the bed.

“The accused then moved forward and continued to repeatedly punch her in the face with both hands.

The Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy
The Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy. Image: Google

“She put her hands up to protect her face and the accused started to kick her body.

“He then grabbed her hair and pulled it as he continued to punch her and kick her in the ribs.

“Whilst all of this was taking place the accused shouted at her: ‘You’re a f***ing wee whore. You’re sleeping with wee boys’.”

The woman alerted the hotel manager, who used a master key to enter the room but Rae remained aggressive.

Rooftop rampage

Ms Smith said: “At about 6.15pm the accused made his way out of the bathroom window and on to the roof of the Windsor Hotel.

“He began shouting, swearing, making threats of violence and repeatedly breaking off and throwing roof tiles into the street below.

“Police officers attended and traced the accused still on the roof, which was approximately 50-to-60ft high.

“He refused to come down and given concerns for the safety of the accused, surrounding roads were closed and cordoned off.”

John Rae on the roof of the Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy
John Rae’s rooftop rampage was caught on film. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook

John rae on the roof of the Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy

Rae eventually came down of his own accord.

A defence solicitor told the court Rae suffered PTSD as a result of a “traumatic upbringing”.

He said: “He was under the influence of alcohol at the time, as well as illicit substances.

“He had also received news that his brother had passed away.

“He’s described his behaviour as ‘completely unacceptable’ and is disgusted by himself.”

Sentencing

Rae, 34, currently a prisoner at Perth, admitted assault and behaving in a threatening and abusive manner on May 25.

He also admitted two offences that took place at an address in Glasgow on May 7 in relation to a second woman.

Sheriff James Williamson said there was no alternative available to a prison sentence and ordered that Rae must serve 28 months behind bars.

He also imposed non-harassment orders banning him from contacting either woman.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

