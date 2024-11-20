Kirkcaldy roads closed during hotel rooftop rampage

A man forced the closure of roads in Kirkcaldy after climbing onto a hotel rooftop and hurling slates onto the street.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard that prior to climbing onto the roof of the Windsor Hotel, John Rae had been watching football and drinking with a woman in a room there.

He left to go to the shop and viciously assaulted her on his return.

When staff tried to intervene, Rae climbed out a window and began throwing roof tiles onto the road 60 feet below.

Police were forced to cordon off the area until he came down.

Assault

Fiscal depute Sarah Smith told the court Rae left the Victoria Road hotel when the woman fell asleep.

“She was awoken by the accused knocking on the door.

“As she opened the door the accused punched her in the face, which resulted in her falling onto the bed.

“The accused then moved forward and continued to repeatedly punch her in the face with both hands.

“She put her hands up to protect her face and the accused started to kick her body.

“He then grabbed her hair and pulled it as he continued to punch her and kick her in the ribs.

“Whilst all of this was taking place the accused shouted at her: ‘You’re a f***ing wee whore. You’re sleeping with wee boys’.”

The woman alerted the hotel manager, who used a master key to enter the room but Rae remained aggressive.

Rooftop rampage

Ms Smith said: “At about 6.15pm the accused made his way out of the bathroom window and on to the roof of the Windsor Hotel.

“He began shouting, swearing, making threats of violence and repeatedly breaking off and throwing roof tiles into the street below.

“Police officers attended and traced the accused still on the roof, which was approximately 50-to-60ft high.

“He refused to come down and given concerns for the safety of the accused, surrounding roads were closed and cordoned off.”

Rae eventually came down of his own accord.

A defence solicitor told the court Rae suffered PTSD as a result of a “traumatic upbringing”.

He said: “He was under the influence of alcohol at the time, as well as illicit substances.

“He had also received news that his brother had passed away.

“He’s described his behaviour as ‘completely unacceptable’ and is disgusted by himself.”

Sentencing

Rae, 34, currently a prisoner at Perth, admitted assault and behaving in a threatening and abusive manner on May 25.

He also admitted two offences that took place at an address in Glasgow on May 7 in relation to a second woman.

Sheriff James Williamson said there was no alternative available to a prison sentence and ordered that Rae must serve 28 months behind bars.

He also imposed non-harassment orders banning him from contacting either woman.

