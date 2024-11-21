Thursday court round-up — Bus stop sex pest and parking panic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thursday court round-up — Bus stop sex pest and parking panic

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A repeat sex offender admitted touching a 15-year-old boy and trying to kiss his hand at a bus stop.

The child was with friends waiting for a bus on Station Road, Cupar when Scott Wilson continually harassed him, including stroking his hair.

His friends managed to pull him away and police were contacted.

In April, Wilson – a former soldier in the South African army – was locked up for sex attacks on three nurses at Ninewells Hospital and was branded a danger to the public by social workers.

He returned to Dundee Sheriff Court from custody to admit sexually assaulting the boy on December 18 2023.

Scott Wilson
Scott Wilson.

Prosecutor Kate Scarborough said Wilson was described as “singing” and “acting in a strange manner” before engaging the boy in conversation for about 10 or 15 minutes.

He remarked how nice the boy’s hair was and put his hand on his chest, asking what school he attended.

Ms Scarborough said: “He made repeated attempts to grab the hand of the complainer, before attempting to kiss the complainer’s hand.”

The boy was noted to be looking “very uncomfortable” by a friend who tried to get him away but Wilson grabbed his sleeve and tried to bring him back several times.

Wilson, 56, from Cupar and serving a sentence at HMP Perth, admitted sexual assault and sentencing was deferred until next month for a social work report to be prepared.

He was placed on the sex offenders register on an interim basis.

In a previous court appearance, Wilson spent hours wandering around Dundee Sheriff Court drunk before being sentenced for the Ninewells attacks.

Murderer given life

A murderer was given a life sentence with a minimum 13 years behind bars for battering to death an older man in Fife. Christopher Brown, 36, attacked Henry White at a house in Oakley, repeatedly hitting him with his elbow, punching and kneeing him and then dragging him outside and abandoning him.

Christopher Brown
Murderer Christopher Brown. Image: Police Scotland

Parking panic

A health and fitness coach was caught more than four times the drink-drive limit after trying to move his parked car from an “inappropriate” position.

Richard McIntosh was found by police, staggering and smelling of alcohol, when he was stopped on November 3 outside an address on Strathearn Road in Dundee.

Prosecutor Carrie-Anne Mackenzie told the city’s sheriff court: “The accused freely stated he had consumed alcohol over the course of the evening.”

McIntosh, of Kemnay Gardens, failed a roadside test and admitted at Dundee Sheriff Court driving with excess alcohol (93mics/ 22).

Solicitor David Duncan said the 45-year-old had parked his car round the corner from the address earlier in the evening and had not intended either drinking or driving again that evening.

“In the process of walking home, he realised he had left his vehicle in an inappropriate place.

“It was essentially parked on a blind corner on a street which was busy with roadworks.

“He recognises the foolishness of the situation and is quite embarrassed about finding himself in this position.”

McIntosh was fined £667 and disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Glazing firm thief

A mum stole thousands of pounds while working at a Tayside glazing firm and used the money to pay off drug debts. Amanda McFeat pocketed £9,000 over three-and-a-half years as bookkeeper with Perth window and door specialists Balhousie Glazing.

Amanda McFeat, Balhousie Glazing
Amanda McFeat was caught stealing money while working as a bookkeeper at Balhousie Glazing.

Car bash rage

An offshore worker who flew into a rage when his neighbour pranged his car was found to be more than four times the drink-drive limit.

Mario Foy, 39, drove to his home in Pitlochry after drinking with pals and saw the woman colliding with one of his parked cars.

He lost his temper and drove his Mercedes Benz at the woman’s car and repeatedly sounded his horn.

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson, prosecuting, told Perth Sheriff Court: “They have had issues in the past.

“The accused’s driving caused the complainer to become nervous.

“This caused her to bump into the accused’s other car which was parked.

“The accused became irate and began shouting and swearing at both the complainer and her sister.”

She said the “extremely distressed” witness went inside and saw Foy throw a plastic bottle at their car and he continued to shout at them through their window.

Police were called and he was found to have excess alcohol (94mics/ 22) in his system.

Foy admitted drink-driving outside his home on Old School Place, Pitlochry, on June 24 this year and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Solicitor Alan Davie, defending, said: “When the complainer struck his car, he reacted badly instead of taking a step back. He has expressed regret to behaving in such a manner.”

Foy was fined £1,250 and banned from driving for 20 months and a non-harassment order was issued, meaning Foy must also stay away from his victim and her sister for 18 months.

Took off to catch flight

A Dundee engineering apprentice was caught driving at 120mph in Fife to catch a flight. Lara Whitehall was clocked at nearly twice the speed limit on the A92 between the Bankhead and Redhouse roundabouts, near Kirkcaldy.

120mph speed gun and Lara Whitehall
Lara Whitehall was clocked at 120mph on the A92. Image: Facebook/ X

Good behaviour chance

A woman who went to her ex’s new Fife home during a six-month stalking campaign, then flouted a contact ban, has been given a six-month deferred sentence.

Katrena Coulson made 20 “no caller ID” phone calls and sent an email to her victim over four dates between July and October this year, despite being handed a £1,000 fine and three-year non-harassment order in March for the earlier stalking offence.

The 48-year-old appeared, unrepresented, at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to breaching the terms of the order.

Sheriff Krista Johnston gave Coulson a six-month deferred sentence for her to demonstrate she can be of good behaviour.

Coulson, from Edinburgh, is scheduled to next appear in court on March 21.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

