Thursday court round-up — Bus stop sex pest and parking panic

A repeat sex offender admitted touching a 15-year-old boy and trying to kiss his hand at a bus stop.

The child was with friends waiting for a bus on Station Road, Cupar when Scott Wilson continually harassed him, including stroking his hair.

His friends managed to pull him away and police were contacted.

In April, Wilson – a former soldier in the South African army – was locked up for sex attacks on three nurses at Ninewells Hospital and was branded a danger to the public by social workers.

He returned to Dundee Sheriff Court from custody to admit sexually assaulting the boy on December 18 2023.

Prosecutor Kate Scarborough said Wilson was described as “singing” and “acting in a strange manner” before engaging the boy in conversation for about 10 or 15 minutes.

He remarked how nice the boy’s hair was and put his hand on his chest, asking what school he attended.

Ms Scarborough said: “He made repeated attempts to grab the hand of the complainer, before attempting to kiss the complainer’s hand.”

The boy was noted to be looking “very uncomfortable” by a friend who tried to get him away but Wilson grabbed his sleeve and tried to bring him back several times.

Wilson, 56, from Cupar and serving a sentence at HMP Perth, admitted sexual assault and sentencing was deferred until next month for a social work report to be prepared.

He was placed on the sex offenders register on an interim basis.

In a previous court appearance, Wilson spent hours wandering around Dundee Sheriff Court drunk before being sentenced for the Ninewells attacks.

Murderer given life

A murderer was given a life sentence with a minimum 13 years behind bars for battering to death an older man in Fife. Christopher Brown, 36, attacked Henry White at a house in Oakley, repeatedly hitting him with his elbow, punching and kneeing him and then dragging him outside and abandoning him.

Parking panic

A health and fitness coach was caught more than four times the drink-drive limit after trying to move his parked car from an “inappropriate” position.

Richard McIntosh was found by police, staggering and smelling of alcohol, when he was stopped on November 3 outside an address on Strathearn Road in Dundee.

Prosecutor Carrie-Anne Mackenzie told the city’s sheriff court: “The accused freely stated he had consumed alcohol over the course of the evening.”

McIntosh, of Kemnay Gardens, failed a roadside test and admitted at Dundee Sheriff Court driving with excess alcohol (93mics/ 22).

Solicitor David Duncan said the 45-year-old had parked his car round the corner from the address earlier in the evening and had not intended either drinking or driving again that evening.

“In the process of walking home, he realised he had left his vehicle in an inappropriate place.

“It was essentially parked on a blind corner on a street which was busy with roadworks.

“He recognises the foolishness of the situation and is quite embarrassed about finding himself in this position.”

McIntosh was fined £667 and disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Glazing firm thief

A mum stole thousands of pounds while working at a Tayside glazing firm and used the money to pay off drug debts. Amanda McFeat pocketed £9,000 over three-and-a-half years as bookkeeper with Perth window and door specialists Balhousie Glazing.

Car bash rage

An offshore worker who flew into a rage when his neighbour pranged his car was found to be more than four times the drink-drive limit.

Mario Foy, 39, drove to his home in Pitlochry after drinking with pals and saw the woman colliding with one of his parked cars.

He lost his temper and drove his Mercedes Benz at the woman’s car and repeatedly sounded his horn.

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson, prosecuting, told Perth Sheriff Court: “They have had issues in the past.

“The accused’s driving caused the complainer to become nervous.

“This caused her to bump into the accused’s other car which was parked.

“The accused became irate and began shouting and swearing at both the complainer and her sister.”

She said the “extremely distressed” witness went inside and saw Foy throw a plastic bottle at their car and he continued to shout at them through their window.

Police were called and he was found to have excess alcohol (94mics/ 22) in his system.

Foy admitted drink-driving outside his home on Old School Place, Pitlochry, on June 24 this year and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Solicitor Alan Davie, defending, said: “When the complainer struck his car, he reacted badly instead of taking a step back. He has expressed regret to behaving in such a manner.”

Foy was fined £1,250 and banned from driving for 20 months and a non-harassment order was issued, meaning Foy must also stay away from his victim and her sister for 18 months.

Took off to catch flight

A Dundee engineering apprentice was caught driving at 120mph in Fife to catch a flight. Lara Whitehall was clocked at nearly twice the speed limit on the A92 between the Bankhead and Redhouse roundabouts, near Kirkcaldy.

Good behaviour chance

A woman who went to her ex’s new Fife home during a six-month stalking campaign, then flouted a contact ban, has been given a six-month deferred sentence.

Katrena Coulson made 20 “no caller ID” phone calls and sent an email to her victim over four dates between July and October this year, despite being handed a £1,000 fine and three-year non-harassment order in March for the earlier stalking offence.

The 48-year-old appeared, unrepresented, at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to breaching the terms of the order.

Sheriff Krista Johnston gave Coulson a six-month deferred sentence for her to demonstrate she can be of good behaviour.

Coulson, from Edinburgh, is scheduled to next appear in court on March 21.

