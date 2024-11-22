Fife lout ‘disappointed in himself’ after hockey stick and knife chaos

A lout clutching two knives threatened to kill his partner as she sought help from a neighbour.

Shouting Callum Fyall also swung a hockey stick during the chaotic incident in a Fife flat block.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the neighbour managed to grab the stick from Fyall, who later returned to the Cupar flat with two blades.

He shouted in reference to his partner: “I’ll kill you all – her first”.

Weapons

Prosecutor Andrew Brown said Fyall had been in a relationship with the woman for a short period at the time.

They had been drinking alcohol and an argument started at 10.10pm, with Fyall said to be shouting and stamping his feet.

Mr Brown said: “A neighbour overheard the complainer saying ‘please don’t hurt me’.

“The complainer went to the neighbour’s address.

“The witness answered and the complainer appeared frightened.

“The accused appeared shouting, swearing and uttering threats while in possession of a hockey stick, swinging it around and shouting.

“The witness took it off him and the accused repeatedly told the witness to mind their own business.”

Fyall left and returned in possession of a bread knife and a fish knife.

He brandished the blades and made threats towards the woman and the neighbour.

Police were eventually contacted and Fyall replied: “It’s bull****,” after being cautioned and charged.

‘Disappointed in himself’

Fyall, remanded at HMP Perth, admitted three charges of abusive behaviour while brandishing a hockey stick and two knives, making violent threats and possessing the knives.

Solicitor Chris Sneddon said the 38-year-old had been living a “relatively quiet life” prior to the relationship.

“He has a significant record but he had moved away from those he previously associated with.

“He had known the complainer for a number of years, he allowed her to stay with him and he bitterly regrets that.

“It’s not her fault and not an excuse for what he did.

“He is very disappointed in himself because he put himself in a position where he was doing well in the community.”

Sheriff Paul Brown saw no alternative to a prison sentence and ordered Fyall to serve 14 months in custody.

He was made subject to a seven-month supervised release order, designed to protect the public from “serious harm”.

A non-harassment order lasting three years was also imposed.

