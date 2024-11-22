Fife lout ‘disappointed in himself’ after hockey stick and knife chaos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Fife lout ‘disappointed in himself’ after hockey stick and knife chaos

Callum Fyall turned up at a neighbour's home clutching the weapons.

By Ciaran Shanks
Callum Fyall
Callum Fyall. Image: Facebook

A lout clutching two knives threatened to kill his partner as she sought help from a neighbour.

Shouting Callum Fyall also swung a hockey stick during the chaotic incident in a Fife flat block.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the neighbour managed to grab the stick from Fyall, who later returned to the Cupar flat with two blades.

He shouted in reference to his partner: “I’ll kill you all – her first”.

Weapons

Prosecutor Andrew Brown said Fyall had been in a relationship with the woman for a short period at the time.

They had been drinking alcohol and an argument started at 10.10pm, with Fyall said to be shouting and stamping his feet.

Mr Brown said: “A neighbour overheard the complainer saying ‘please don’t hurt me’.

“The complainer went to the neighbour’s address.

“The witness answered and the complainer appeared frightened.

“The accused appeared shouting, swearing and uttering threats while in possession of a hockey stick, swinging it around and shouting.

“The witness took it off him and the accused repeatedly told the witness to mind their own business.”

Fyall left and returned in possession of a bread knife and a fish knife.

He brandished the blades and made threats towards the woman and the neighbour.

Police were eventually contacted and Fyall replied: “It’s bull****,” after being cautioned and charged.

‘Disappointed in himself’

Fyall, remanded at HMP Perth, admitted three charges of abusive behaviour while brandishing a hockey stick and two knives, making violent threats and possessing the knives.

Solicitor Chris Sneddon said the 38-year-old had been living a “relatively quiet life” prior to the relationship.

“He has a significant record but he had moved away from those he previously associated with.

“He had known the complainer for a number of years, he allowed her to stay with him and he bitterly regrets that.

“It’s not her fault and not an excuse for what he did.

“He is very disappointed in himself because he put himself in a position where he was doing well in the community.”

Sheriff Paul Brown saw no alternative to a prison sentence and ordered Fyall to serve 14 months in custody.

He was made subject to a seven-month supervised release order, designed to protect the public from “serious harm”.

A non-harassment order lasting three years was also imposed.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Lindsay MacCallum and Angela MacVicar
Gasps as court hears cash stolen by Aberfoyle charity boss may not be returned
Swallow Roundabout
Multi-million pound Dundee cocaine courier jailed for five years
Stuart Hunter
Six times limit Fife drink-driver mounted pavement and hit schoolchild
Neil Beattie
Ring doorbell creep accused of Dundee-Arbroath bus sex act said he was fixing 'wedgie'
Brian Leys
River City star admonished over Dundee social club spitting and punching
Glasgow High Court
Six face Fife school historical abuse allegations
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Bus stop sex pest and parking panic
Blairgowrie GV
Nine years for van thief who jumped on decorator's head in Perthshire
Christopher Brown
Murderer jailed for life for killing 'kind and gentle' Fife man
Phillip Brierley
Church member's 'covert' relationship with 15-year-old Perthshire girl was not sexual, say lawyers