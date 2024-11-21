Perthshire rugby player must compensate teammate for broken ankle assault

A rugby player who attacked a teammate during post-match drinks and left him with a broken leg has been ordered to pay £1,200 compensation.

Blairgowrie RFC star Calum Thom rugby-tackled new start Greig Forsyth to the floor and rained down blows to his face and body.

Onlookers initially dismissed the incident as “rugby club theatrics,” but then rushed to intervene as the punches kept coming.

Witnesses said Mr Forsyth’s ankle was left facing in a “very unnatural position”.

Thom, 26, pled guilty to assaulting his fellow player to his severe injury and disfigurement at the JJ Coupar Recreation Ground clubhouse on April 15 last year.

Returning to the Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing, he was told the offence had crossed the custody threshold.

Unpaid work and curfew

Sheriff Alison McKay told him: “Clearly the level of injury caused by this assault merits time in custody.

“However, I am satisfied I can deal with this by way of a community payback order.”

Thom, from Alyth, was ordered to carry out 225 hours unpaid work.

He was also placed on a restriction of liberty curfew order for three months, meaning he cannot leave his home between 7pm and 6am each day.

However, the sheriff said he may be able to get time off for work training days.

Erupted at training sessions remark

Prosecutor Laurelle Johnstone previously told the court how, at the time of the offence, Thom had suffered a shoulder injury and was unable to play.

Mr Forsyth was with Thom and others at the clubhouse, following a match against Kinross RFC.

“At about 10pm, Mr Forsyth commented to the accused that he hadn’t seen him much at training,” said Ms Johnstone.

“The accused, for no apparent reason, became immediately hostile.

“He lunged towards Mr Forsyth and tackled him to the ground.

“Mr Forsyth was flat on his back with the accused kneeled over him while repeatedly punching him on the face and body.”

As he delivered the blows, Thom kept saying: “I’ve not been at the training, have I?”

It took five men to pull Thom away from his victim, who was in so much pain he threw up.

Mr Forsyth was taken to hospital, where he stayed for four days.

Screws were fitted to his broken left fibula and he had to wear a moonboot for six weeks.

Texted apology to victim

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton, defending, said bail conditions had so far prevented her client returning to the rugby club.

She produced a letter from the club president, confirming he would be welcomed back as soon as restrictions were lifted.

“Mr Thom made contact with the complainer the following day,” she said.

“A number of texts were exchanged and he apologised for his behaviour.

“Mr Forsyth acknowledged the apology and thanked him for reaching out.”

Ms Cullerton said: “There is no doubt that he did not intend to break Mr Forsyth’s ankle.”

