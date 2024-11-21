Perthshire rugby player must compensate teammate for broken ankle assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Perthshire rugby player must compensate teammate for broken ankle assault

Blairgowrie RFC star Calum Thom rugby-tackled new start Greig Forsyth to the floor and rained down blows to his face and body.

By Jamie Buchan
Calum Thom
Calum Thom at Perth Sheriff Court.

A rugby player who attacked a teammate during post-match drinks and left him with a broken leg has been ordered to pay £1,200 compensation.

Blairgowrie RFC star Calum Thom rugby-tackled new start Greig Forsyth to the floor and rained down blows to his face and body.

Onlookers initially dismissed the incident as “rugby club theatrics,” but then rushed to intervene as the punches kept coming.

Witnesses said Mr Forsyth’s ankle was left facing in a “very unnatural position”.

Thom, 26, pled guilty to assaulting his fellow player to his severe injury and disfigurement at the JJ Coupar Recreation Ground clubhouse on April 15 last year.

Returning to the Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing, he was told the offence had crossed the custody threshold.

Unpaid work and curfew

Sheriff Alison McKay told him: “Clearly the level of injury caused by this assault merits time in custody.

“However, I am satisfied I can deal with this by way of a community payback order.”

Calum Thom. Image: Facebook

Thom, from Alyth, was ordered to carry out 225 hours unpaid work.

He was also placed on a restriction of liberty curfew order for three months, meaning he cannot leave his home between 7pm and 6am each day.

However, the sheriff said he may be able to get time off for work training days.

Erupted at training sessions remark

Prosecutor Laurelle Johnstone previously told the court how, at the time of the offence, Thom had suffered a shoulder injury and was unable to play.

Mr Forsyth was with Thom and others at the clubhouse, following a match against Kinross RFC.

“At about 10pm, Mr Forsyth commented to the accused that he hadn’t seen him much at training,” said Ms Johnstone.

blairgowrie perthshire rugby
The assault happened at the Blairgowrie Rugby Club.

“The accused, for no apparent reason, became immediately hostile.

“He lunged towards Mr Forsyth and tackled him to the ground.

“Mr Forsyth was flat on his back with the accused kneeled over him while repeatedly punching him on the face and body.”

As he delivered the blows, Thom kept saying: “I’ve not been at the training, have I?”

It took five men to pull Thom away from his victim, who was in so much pain he threw up.

Mr Forsyth was taken to hospital, where he stayed for four days.

Screws were fitted to his broken left fibula and he had to wear a moonboot for six weeks.

Texted apology to victim

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton, defending, said bail conditions had so far prevented her client returning to the rugby club.

She produced a letter from the club president, confirming he would be welcomed back as soon as restrictions were lifted.

“Mr Thom made contact with the complainer the following day,” she said.

“A number of texts were exchanged and he apologised for his behaviour.

“Mr Forsyth acknowledged the apology and thanked him for reaching out.”

Ms Cullerton said: “There is no doubt that he did not intend to break Mr Forsyth’s ankle.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

120mph speed gun and Lara Whitehall
Dundee apprentice fears for career after 120mph Fife dash for flight
Amanda McFeat, Balhousie Glazing
Bookkeeper stole £9k from Perth glazing firm to pay off drug debts
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Should have walked the dog
Samantha Crawford and Michael Cummins
Fife fiends jailed for involving children in sickening baby rape
John Rae
Kirkcaldy roads closed during hotel rooftop rampage
Grindr app on phone
Fife man relives terror of being taken hostage in his home and throttled by…
Kirsty Ann Adsley
Pitbull-type dog Tasered after threat to set it on police in Fife
To go with story by Alan Richardson. . Picture shows; Dailycourtgraphic. .. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Tuesday court round-up — Bogus workmen in the dock
Air rifle and pellets
Fife ex-serviceman has 'sentimental' illegal air rifle confiscated
Grant Robertson
Drunken Perthshire hoaxer called 999 to say he had not urinated for six days