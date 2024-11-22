Ring doorbell creep accused of Dundee-Arbroath bus sex act said he was fixing ‘wedgie’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ring doorbell creep accused of Dundee-Arbroath bus sex act said he was fixing ‘wedgie’

A sheriff said 'something happened' on the bus but he could not establish exactly what and cleared Neil Beattie.

By Ciaran Shanks
Neil Beattie
Neil Beattie leaving Perth Sheriff Court after his earlier case.

An offender who once performed a near-three-hour sex act on a Ring doorbell was cleared of pleasuring himself in front of a teenager on a busy bus to Dundee after he told a court he was just fixing a “wedgie”.

Neil Beattie was accused of touching himself indecently while maintaining eye contact with the 18-year-old on a Stagecoach bus from Arbroath.

Beattie claimed he was simply adjusting his underwear.

A trial at Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the woman, who cannot be named, felt “creeped out” by the 39-year-old.

She was sitting on the back row of the bus, which she boarded in the morning.

Beattie, wearing joggers, was at the window seat of the back row, to her right.

Giving evidence, she said: “At first he was acting normal but he started acting really weird towards me.

“He kept watching everything I was doing, reading what I was doing on my phone.

“He was smiling and waving.

“He started touching himself. It was when I turned round and looked at him that I noticed what he was doing.

“He kept moving his hand up and down and rubbing.”

‘Wedgie’

The woman said she felt “shaken up” and “sick”.

She had been messaging her friend, sitting in front of her, and the message she sent referenced a “wedgie”.

The friend told the court she did not see Beattie touch himself indecently.

Beattie, who had been in custody ahead of the trial, insisted he had been adjusting his clothing.

He said: “I am not denying I got a wedgie but the rest of it I do not believe – I pulled my pants.”

When asked by defence solicitor Linda Clark if he masturbated on the bus, Beattie said: “Certainly not.”

Sheriff Gregor Murray found Beattie, of Leonard Street in Arbroath, not guilty.

He told the accused: “Something happened on the evidence that I have.

“Your evidence was just as convincing as the complainer’s. I don’t know what happened.

“I need to be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt because then it would become sexual activity. I find you not guilty.”

Ring ‘performances’

In July this year, Beattie was convicted at Perth Sheriff Court of performing solo sex acts outside a woman’s home in the early hours of the morning.

The first incident was captured on Ring doorbell footage, with Beattie said to have had his trousers around his ankles.

He told police: “I don’t normally get my willy out but I saw the camera and thought it would be like a porn movie.

Despite being charged, he returned to the same door in Perth weeks later and carried out a near identical offence – this time lasting three hours.

Beattie was placed on a curfew for four months and made subject to the sex offenders register for five years.

