Murderer jailed for life for killing ‘kind and gentle’ Fife man

A murderer was given a life sentence with a minimum 13 years behind bars for battering to death an older man in Fife.

Christopher Brown, 36, attacked Henry White at a house in Oakley, repeatedly hitting him with his elbow, punching and kneeing him.

He then dragged him outside and abandoned him with multiple rib fractures, a collapsed lung and other injuries.

Brown had denied murdering Mr White, 57, but a jury at the High Court in Edinburgh convicted him by majority verdict.

Sentencing him at the High Court in Inverness, Lady Hood referenced victim impact statements from Mr White’s family that spoke “movingly” of their grief and the victim’s “kindness and gentleness”.

Knocked unconscious three times

The trial heard Brown was at the home of his then-girlfriend Leanne McKenzie in Erskine Wynd, Oakley, when Mr White had arrived on March 21 last year.

Ms McKenzie, 30, said Brown went for a bath but when he returned to join them he grabbed Mr White and said they were talking about him.

She said Brown elbowed the older man in the face “pretty hard”, knocking him unconscious.

The savage attack continued outside after he came round.

Advocate depute Michelle Brannagan told the court in Edinburgh: “Henry White was knocked unconscious not once, not twice but on three separate occasions that night.

“You heard that when Henry White lay on the floor unconscious Christopher Brown dragged him from the hallway outside.”

Previous convictions for violence

Brown’s previous convictions include assault to injury and danger of life.

Lady Hood told him that until he addresses his offending behaviour he will “continue to pose a direct risk to others”.

He had offered to plead guilty to culpable homicide but the Crown rejected this.

Defence counsel Mark Stewart KC told the court on Thursday: “He maintains the position that he did not inflict the injuries that led to the death.

“His explanation is one of subsequent accident

“He also maintains his position that when the deceased was placed outside the flat he was perfectly fit, capable and well and was in the process of making his own way home.”

He reminded Lady Hood his client had indicated an acceptance of responsibility in that he had offered to plead guilty to culpable homicide.

