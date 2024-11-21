Church member’s ‘covert’ relationship with 15-year-old Perthshire girl was not sexual, say lawyers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Church member’s ‘covert’ relationship with 15-year-old Perthshire girl was not sexual, say lawyers

Phillip Brierley took the youngster on woodland walks, showered her with gifts and asked her to call him 'Dad.'

By Jamie Buchan
Phillip Brierley
Phillip Brierley pled guilty to a breach of the peace charge at Perth Sheriff Court.

Lawyers for a 60-year-old church member from Dundee who formed a secret relationship with a schoolgirl have argued his intentions were not sexual.

Phillip Brierley appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and pled guilty to “covertly establishing and cultivating” the relationship with the 15-year-old while he was volunteering at Auchterarder Parish Church.

He admitted that throughout April last year he met the child multiple times for walks in the woods and showered her with gifts.

He repeatedly hugged her and asked her to call him “dad,” court papers reveal.

Brierley, of Park Place, Lochee, would also repeatedly talk to her on the telephone and sent her “intimate and inappropriate” messages.

‘What on earth did he think he was doing?’

Brierley was due to be sentenced this week, having previously pled guilty to a charge of conducting himself in a disorderly manner at the High Street church and on Oak Walk, Auchtererarder, between April 1 and 29 2023.

Prosecutors accepted a not guilty plea to a second allegation of attempting to pervert the course of justice by deleting his Snapchat app and disposing of a laptop.

However, the case was adjourned again until Tuesday to determine whether Brierley should be placed on the sex offenders register.

Brierley formed the relationship while volunteering at Auchterarder Parish Church.

Solicitor Lee Qumsieh, defending, highlighted an issue with a pre-sentencing report prepared by social workers following an interview with Brierley.

“The social work department appear to have proceeded on the basis that this was a sexual offence,” he said.

“Clearly it is a common law breach of the peace and not an offence that would automatically require notification requirements.”

Mr Qumsieh said: “There has not been a determination that this is an offence that has a significant sexual element.”

Social workers had also suggested Brierley could play placed on the Tay Project, a rehabilitation scheme for sex offenders.

“My submission would be that this does not have a significant sexual aspect.”

Sheriff Alison McKay said: “To some extent, a Tay Project assessment is helpful because Mr Brierley didn’t seem to be overly forthcoming with the social work department.

“And given his age and circumstances, my first thought was frankly what on earth did he think he was doing?”

Perth Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Nicola Caira, prosecuting, said: “It would be the Crown’s submission that there was a sexual element, due to the nature of some of the messages.”

She said full details were not in the Crown’s summary of evidence – the agreed facts of the case – but were included in a cybercrime report which was unavailable.

Sheriff McKay deferred sentence until Tuesday, when submissions from prosecutors and lawyers will be heard.

