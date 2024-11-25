One-punch attacker left victim for dead in Perth city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One-punch attacker left victim for dead in Perth city centre

Sean Kerr walked off after punching Ewan Roy, causing him to smack the back of his head off a pavement.

By Jamie Buchan
Sean Kerr
Sean Kerr at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A thug knocked a man unconscious and left him for dead in Perth city centre.

Sean Kerr walked off after punching Ewan Roy, causing him to smack the back of his head off a pavement.

A stunned onlooker watched as another man tried in vain to rouse unresponsive Mr Roy and pick him up off the ground.

Emergency services were scrambled to the scene and the 32-year-old victim was rushed to hospital.

Ropemakers Close, which runs between South Street and Canal Street, was taped off while forensic teams searched the area.

An entrance to the neighbouring Canal Street car park was also locked down.

Kerr was eventually identified using CCTV.

The 50-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted the one-punch assault on April 21.

Argued over money

Fiscal depute Laurelle Johnstone said Mr Roy left his home in the morning and headed into the city centre for drinks.

“He bumped into the accused,” she said.

Police presence in Ropemaker’s Close which runs between South Street and Canal Street.
Police presence in Ropemaker’s Close in Perth city centre.

“They conversed and the accused made a comment to suggest that they knew each other.

“Mr Roy thought the accused looked familiar but could not place who he was.”

At about 2.50pm, the two men walked along Ropemakers Close and were joined by another man.

Ms Johnstone said: “They began to argue about money.

“Mr Roy was asked to calm down by the accused and the other male.

“The accused then punched Mr Roy to the head whereby he fell backwards and struck his head on the pavement, rendering him unconscious.

“The accused and the other man walked away.”

Sean Kerr at Perth Sheriff Court

A witness using the nearby Shopmobility service saw what happened and called for police and an ambulance.

She said the other man return to Mr Roy.

“He grabbed him by the jacket and attempted to pull him up,” the fiscal depute said.

“He appeared concerned that Roy wasn’t responding.”

The man then walked away.

Ms Johnstone said the witness ran to Mr Roy’s aid and tried to rouse him.

“After a few minutes, he regained consciousness and was able to give the witness his name.”

Caught on camera

Mr Roy was rushed to Perth Royal Infirmary and was found to have a 2cm cut to the back of his head, fixed with glue.

Police identified Kerr from CCTV footage and he was traced at the city’s Skinnergate hostel and arrested.

Kerr, of Charles Street, Perth, pled guilty to assaulting Mr Roy to injury, while on bail.

Prosecutors accepted a not guilty plea from co-accused Thomas Hill, 41.

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentence for background reports “to see if there is an appropriate alternative to sending you prison”.

