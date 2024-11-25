One-punch attacker left victim for dead in Perth city centre

A thug knocked a man unconscious and left him for dead in Perth city centre.

Sean Kerr walked off after punching Ewan Roy, causing him to smack the back of his head off a pavement.

A stunned onlooker watched as another man tried in vain to rouse unresponsive Mr Roy and pick him up off the ground.

Emergency services were scrambled to the scene and the 32-year-old victim was rushed to hospital.

Ropemakers Close, which runs between South Street and Canal Street, was taped off while forensic teams searched the area.

An entrance to the neighbouring Canal Street car park was also locked down.

Kerr was eventually identified using CCTV.

The 50-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted the one-punch assault on April 21.

Argued over money

Fiscal depute Laurelle Johnstone said Mr Roy left his home in the morning and headed into the city centre for drinks.

“He bumped into the accused,” she said.

“They conversed and the accused made a comment to suggest that they knew each other.

“Mr Roy thought the accused looked familiar but could not place who he was.”

At about 2.50pm, the two men walked along Ropemakers Close and were joined by another man.

Ms Johnstone said: “They began to argue about money.

“Mr Roy was asked to calm down by the accused and the other male.

“The accused then punched Mr Roy to the head whereby he fell backwards and struck his head on the pavement, rendering him unconscious.

“The accused and the other man walked away.”

A witness using the nearby Shopmobility service saw what happened and called for police and an ambulance.

She said the other man return to Mr Roy.

“He grabbed him by the jacket and attempted to pull him up,” the fiscal depute said.

“He appeared concerned that Roy wasn’t responding.”

The man then walked away.

Ms Johnstone said the witness ran to Mr Roy’s aid and tried to rouse him.

“After a few minutes, he regained consciousness and was able to give the witness his name.”

Caught on camera

Mr Roy was rushed to Perth Royal Infirmary and was found to have a 2cm cut to the back of his head, fixed with glue.

Police identified Kerr from CCTV footage and he was traced at the city’s Skinnergate hostel and arrested.

Kerr, of Charles Street, Perth, pled guilty to assaulting Mr Roy to injury, while on bail.

Prosecutors accepted a not guilty plea from co-accused Thomas Hill, 41.

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentence for background reports “to see if there is an appropriate alternative to sending you prison”.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.