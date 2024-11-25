Driver denies causing death of Arbroath biker in Perthshire A9 tragedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Driver denies causing death of Arbroath biker in Perthshire A9 tragedy

At trial was set over John Hammerton's death near Auchterarder in May 2023.

By Jamie Buchan
John Hammerton
John Hammerton. Image: Facebook

A man has appeared in court accused of killing a former Royal Marine in a late-night crash on the A9 in Perthshire.

John Hammerton died after his Triumph Tiger motorbike was involved in a collision with a car on May 19 last year.

The 63-year-old, also known as Hammy, was pronounced dead at the scene near the Auchterarder junction, while the driver of the Skoda Superb and two passengers were taken to hospital.

Martin Gibson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court accused of causing Mr Hammerton’s death by careless driving.

John Hammerton
John Hammerton died following a collision on the A9 in Perthshire. Image: JustGiving
The crash happened on the A9, near Auchterarder. Image: Google

The 58-year-old faces an allegation he failed to pay proper attention to the road and other traffic and failed to observe and give way to Mr Hammerton’s motorcycle.

Prosecutors allege Gibson crossed the northbound carriageway when it was not safe to do so.

He is further accused of causing injury to Laura Boyle, a front seat passenger in the car.

Gibson, of Posthill, Sauchie, denies the charge.

A trial was scheduled for February.

Perth Sheriff Court
Martin Gibson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

Mr Hammerton’s Arbroath family raised more than £10,000 towards his funeral costs in the days following the tragedy.

In a post on a crowdfunder page, his partner Mhari Davidson wrote the family were left “devastated” by Mr Hammerton’s death.

Pick-up truck tragedy

Meanwhile in a separate case the same day, a man appeared at the court in connection with another fatal accident in Perthshire.

Andrew Dewar-McCabe denies causing 69-year-old Jacqueline Gadd’s death by careless driving.

The pensioner died following an incident on the C450 Tomphobil to Bridge of Gaur road, near Kinloch Rannoch, on June 2 2022.

Dewar-McCabe, 62, is accused of failing to look out for Ms Gadd – who he is said to have known was in the vicinity – while he was reversing a Mitsubishi L200 Trojan truck out of a field.

It is alleged he failed to have someone guide him when he could not see behind his vehicle.

Jacqueline Gadd died after an incident on the C450 road, near Kinloch Rannoch.

Prosecutors claimed Dewar-McCabe had his radio on a high volume, preventing him from hearing any warnings to stop.

He is accused of reversing out when it was unsafe and failing to sound or signal his intention to move.

It is alleged Dewar-McCabe collided with Ms Gadd after backing out onto the south side of the C450 road in a northerly direction.

He is accused of passing over her, causing her body and clothing to get caught in the truck’s chassis.

The charge states Ms Gadd was so severely injured she died a short time later.

Dewar-McCabe, of Buchanan Place, Kinloch Rannoch, pled not guilty to a single charge of causing death by careless driving.

A trial was set for February 10.

Both trials will be heard at Dundee Sheriff Court.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

