Driver denies causing death of Arbroath biker in Perthshire A9 tragedy

A man has appeared in court accused of killing a former Royal Marine in a late-night crash on the A9 in Perthshire.

John Hammerton died after his Triumph Tiger motorbike was involved in a collision with a car on May 19 last year.

The 63-year-old, also known as Hammy, was pronounced dead at the scene near the Auchterarder junction, while the driver of the Skoda Superb and two passengers were taken to hospital.

Martin Gibson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court accused of causing Mr Hammerton’s death by careless driving.

The 58-year-old faces an allegation he failed to pay proper attention to the road and other traffic and failed to observe and give way to Mr Hammerton’s motorcycle.

Prosecutors allege Gibson crossed the northbound carriageway when it was not safe to do so.

He is further accused of causing injury to Laura Boyle, a front seat passenger in the car.

Gibson, of Posthill, Sauchie, denies the charge.

A trial was scheduled for February.

Mr Hammerton’s Arbroath family raised more than £10,000 towards his funeral costs in the days following the tragedy.

In a post on a crowdfunder page, his partner Mhari Davidson wrote the family were left “devastated” by Mr Hammerton’s death.

Pick-up truck tragedy

Meanwhile in a separate case the same day, a man appeared at the court in connection with another fatal accident in Perthshire.

Andrew Dewar-McCabe denies causing 69-year-old Jacqueline Gadd’s death by careless driving.

The pensioner died following an incident on the C450 Tomphobil to Bridge of Gaur road, near Kinloch Rannoch, on June 2 2022.

Dewar-McCabe, 62, is accused of failing to look out for Ms Gadd – who he is said to have known was in the vicinity – while he was reversing a Mitsubishi L200 Trojan truck out of a field.

It is alleged he failed to have someone guide him when he could not see behind his vehicle.

Prosecutors claimed Dewar-McCabe had his radio on a high volume, preventing him from hearing any warnings to stop.

He is accused of reversing out when it was unsafe and failing to sound or signal his intention to move.

It is alleged Dewar-McCabe collided with Ms Gadd after backing out onto the south side of the C450 road in a northerly direction.

He is accused of passing over her, causing her body and clothing to get caught in the truck’s chassis.

The charge states Ms Gadd was so severely injured she died a short time later.

Dewar-McCabe, of Buchanan Place, Kinloch Rannoch, pled not guilty to a single charge of causing death by careless driving.

A trial was set for February 10.

Both trials will be heard at Dundee Sheriff Court.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.