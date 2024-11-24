Nightmare Dundee boyfriend jailed again for abusing partner from behind bars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nightmare Dundee boyfriend jailed again for abusing partner from behind bars

Andrew Anderson declared "f*** your justice system" after he was locked up again in connection with the calls he made while serving a sentence imposed for domestic abuse.

By Ross Gardiner
HMP Polmont
Anderson from Dundee abused his partner from behind bars at HMP Polmont.

A nightmare boyfriend from Dundee has been locked up again after haranguing his former partner during video calls from prison.

Andrew Anderson was jailed for five months after pleading guilty to stalking his on-off girlfriend from within HMP YOI Polmont.

The 26-year-old, who has accrued a dozen domestically-aggravated convictions, also admitted sending an abusive voice message to another former partner weeks after being liberated.

Anderson, of Burnside Court in Dundee, began loudly ranting after being led away in handcuffs at Forfar Sheriff Court, proclaiming: “F*** your justice system.”

Domestic abuse from behind bars

Anderson admitted that on a number of occasions between June and August this year, he engaged in a course of conduct which caused his former partner fear or alarm from within the prison estate.

In April this year, he was sentenced to nine months behind bars after breaching a community payback order imposed in connection with a campaign of domestic abuse, along with a concurrent 100-day sentence.

While in prison, he used a mobile phone for video calls with his on-off girlfriend, who had moved into his Lochee flat.

During a 30-minute conversation on June 27, he accused the woman of cheating on him and told her once he was liberated, he would check his neighbour’s CCTV for the months he had spent behind bars.

He said: “Why don’t you leave my house and get to f*** and go kill yourself. How do you like that you stupid cow?”

During a call the following month, another person told the prisoner the woman had left him and wanted nothing to do with him.

Anderson told her: “See you, you little slut, you’re done for. I’m sending people after you.”

He threatened to contact police and report her to social workers and the Scottish SPCA.

In another abusive call hours later, he told her: “You’re dead.”

Jailed again

Weeks after being liberated, Anderson admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner by sending derogatory voice messages to another former partner from Angus.

The recipient had got into a disagreement over a Facebook photo with the woman he had abused from jail.

Sheriff Mark Moir KC jailed Anderson for five months in total and criticised the lack of desire the offender showed to change his ways.

The sheriff made non-harassment orders in respect of the woman Anderson stalked from prison for 12 months and the other woman for three years.

After being handcuffed in court, Anderson began ranting profanely about the sentence.

Must change attitude to women

Anderson’s solicitor Jane Caird had asked for a “robust” community sentence to be imposed.

She said: “Just giving him jail sentences over and over is not going to change his behaviour.

“He’s not had the chance to engage with the (domestic offender) Caledonian Men’s Programme.

“Nobody’s assisted him in trying to understand his behaviours.”

Ms Caird said her client had had a “very, very difficult” upbringing.

Criminal record

When he was a teenager, Anderson was given a community payback order – which he breached – for having sex on a bench in the middle of the afternoon on Dundee’s Riverside Drive.

At a hearing in 2016, Sheriff Alastair Brown told the pair: “It is hard to think of anywhere less private than Riverside Drive at 3pm in front of a block of offices, on a bench on a public path which is heavily used by people who take their children for walks.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

