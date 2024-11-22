Multi-million pound Dundee cocaine courier jailed for five years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Multi-million pound Dundee cocaine courier jailed for five years

Dylan Nicol was caught in Dundee and £2.4 million of drugs recovered from his car.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Swallow Roundabout
The police employed a stinger to stop Nicol at the Swallow Roundabout but he kept driving at 80mph on burst tyres. Image: DC Thomson

A multi-million pound cocaine courier caught in Dundee has been jailed for five years.

Dylan Nicol was pursued by police from the city’s outskirts, reaching up to 120mph,  and even kept driving after stinger device punctured his tyres.

When he was eventually brought to a stop, officers discovered £2.4 million of the deadly Class-A drug in his car.

Nicol, 24, from Dundee, pled guilty to being concerned in the drugs’ supply and dangerous driving and was sentenced at the High Court in Inverness by judge Lady Hood.

She heard how he started taking drugs at the age of 14 and built up a significant debt which he was servicing by transporting the drugs in Tayside.

Police chase

The High Court in Edinburgh heard previously how Nicol was driving to Dundee from Perth on February 19 this year when three marked police cars surrounded him at Longforgan.

He managed to get away and sped towards the Kingsway, continuing at 80mph on burst tyres even after driving over the stinger, laid at the Swallow Roundabout.

When the car finally stopped, Nicol fled on foot but was quickly captured.

A search of the car revealed a cardboard box containing 13 taped block packages which specialist officers later verified as being cocaine with a street value of £2,470,000 if divided into one-gram packages.

Detectives found cocaine with a purity of 79% – nearly double the average on Tayside at the time.

Nicol appeared via videolink to prison to hear his agent Mike Chapman, say the transport was “performed under pressure to avoid harm to himself and to members of his family and also to clear the debt.”

He went on: “It is clear that Mr Nicol suffered a traumatic childhood.

“His parents separated when he was approximately 7 and he was brought up, along with his brother, by his mother who suffered from longstanding addiction issues which seem to have dominated Mr Nichol’s childhood.

“Mr Nicol, when was was 11, witnessed the murder of his great uncle.”

“He started smoking cannabis at the age of 14 and his use increased to the extent that latterly he was spending a significant amount of money daily.”

Police stinger on road
A police stinger was deployed to stop the car.

Mr Chapman said this was not an issue until he lost his job he started obtaining cannabis on credit and incurred a drugs debt.

“The person he considered to be a friend wasn’t as well disposed toward him as he thought and started making threats toward him and his family.

“He pointed out to Mr Nicol that he knew where his mother lived

“He agreed to clear the debt by transporting drugs to Dundee on the day in question.

“He did not look into the box and assumed that they were in fact cannabis because it was a cannabis debt”

Mr Chapman said this position was borne out by the fact that Nicol’s fingerprints were found only on the outside of the box and not on packages within.

He added: “Nothing can justify his prolonged and highly irresponsible attempt to escape from the police.”

‘High likelihood’ of re-offending

Lady Hood referenced a pre-sentencing report concluding there was a “high likelihood” of re-offending if Nicol does not remain free from cannabis on release and does not change his attitude towards driving.

She said: “The very substantial quantity and value of class A drug you were carry means that the harm is at the highest level.”

She noted he has never obtained a driving licence and had three previous disqualifications.

“Your only explanation for you driving is that you panicked.

“This was a prolonged incident where you drive dangerously on a major road, swerving in and out of traffic at excessive speed”

The jail term was made up of four years for the drug offence and one for the driving, to run consecutively.

Lady Hood also disqualified him for seven-and-a-half years

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

