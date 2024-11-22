Gasps as court hears cash stolen by Aberfoyle charity boss may not be returned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Gasps as court hears cash stolen by Aberfoyle charity boss may not be returned

Parties were ordered away until December for “minds to be applied” to how the stolen money should be given to the charities instead of central funds.

By Tim Bugler, Central Scotland News
Lindsay MacCallum and Angela MacVicar
Lindsay MacCallum (right) stole money from Rainbow Valley, which she co-founded in memory of Angela MacVicar's (left) daughter, Johanna.

There were gasps from the public benches as a court heard money stolen from a pair of charities by an Aberfoyle woman may go to central funds instead of back to the deserving causes.

Lindsay MacCallum stole more than £85,000 from Rainbow Valley, the cancer foundation set up in memory of her best friend’s daughter and will be hit with a massive confiscation order.

She also embezzled £9,505 from the Anthony Nolan Trust and was jailed last month for three years.

But unless “complex” legal issues are solved, any recovered money could be sent straight into central funds rather than repaid to the charities which suffered.

There were gasps from the public benches from supporters of the Rainbow Trust when it was revealed there was a danger the money might not be returned.

Lindsay MacCallum
Lindsay MacCallum.

A Proceeds of Crime hearing was held in Falkirk on Friday to reclaim the ill-gotten gains.

Advocate Deirdre Flanagan, for MacCallum, said it had been agreed the 61-year-old had personally profited to the tune of £95,483 from her criminal conduct and had total available wealth of more than £175,000.

The court heard MacCallum has already paid back £25,000 to Rainbow Valley, so the Crown sought a confiscation order for the remaining £70,483.

Ms Flanagan said it was the intention the compensation money should be divided between the charities, with the Anthony Nolan Trust also to be repaid in full.

Sheriff Craig Harris pointed out, normally, money recovered under the Proceeds of Crime Act goes straight to the Treasury or central funds.

He continued the case until December 11 to allow “minds to be applied” to ensure the cash goes back to the charities.

He warned: “It’s a very complex legal scenario.”

Betrayed trust

Mother-of-two MacCallum, of Aberfoyle was told in October by sentencing sheriff Maryam Labaki she had “systematically and deliberately” perpetrated “calculating” frauds on the charities and “betrayed” cancer victims.

The court heard despite being in no financial difficulty, she forged signatures of Rainbow Trust staff and rerouted cash from fundraising accounts for her own use between 2011 and 2021.

MacCallum worked as a fundraising manager for the Anthony Nolan Trust from 1995 to 2012 before she left to set up Rainbow Valley with best friend Angela MacVicar, 64.

Angela MacVicar
Angela MacVicar outside Falkirk Sheriff Court.

In 2005, Angela lost her daughter Johanna, 27, to leukaemia and the foundation was established in her honour.

The pair worked together for ten years before a fall-out in 2022.

Angela stumbled upon MacCallum’s decade of deceit after discovering discrepancies in an account set up for a fundraising ball.

Mrs MacVicar said on Friday she wants to wait until the outcome of the December hearing before commenting further.

