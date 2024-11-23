Deportation not necessary after Pitlochry takeaway rampage, sheriff rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Deportation not necessary after Pitlochry takeaway rampage, sheriff rules

Asylum seeker Collins Oko, who arrived in the UK on the back of a lorry, has been locked up.

By Ciaran Shanks
Khan Baba's in Pitlochry
Oko sparked chaos at Khan Baba's in Pitlochry. Image: Google

A sheriff jailed a 25-year-old man who brandished a broken bottle and threw a watermelon during a Pitlochry takeaway rampage but said deportation was not necessary.

Asylum seeker Collins Oko was doused with an incapacitant spray after spitting at two police officers and trying to bite them.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Oko, who suffers from schizophrenia, arrived in the United Kingdom illegally after travelling in the back of a lorry.

He had been facing the threat of deportation but Sheriff George Way said the order was unnecessary.

Takeaway chaos

The court heard how the chaotic incident unfolded at the Kahn Babas shop and takeaway in Pitlochry at around 8.30pm.

Oko offered to pay for a sweet for a child but erupted after this was refused by the youngster’s mum.

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer said previously: “He was shouting and swearing somewhat incoherently and left the store and ran off along the main road.

“Approximately five minutes later, he reappeared carrying a beer bottle and struck that off the shop door, smashing a window pane of glass within the door.

“He picked up a watermelon from a display stand and threw it onto the floor, smashing it.”

After being asked to calm down, Oko picked up the broken bottle and threatened a shop worker, saying: “I’m going to hurt you.”

Police were called and found Oko outside the Atholl Street shop, still holding a piece of the broken bottle in his hand.

Ms Farmer added: “He was instructed to drop it several times and was not responding.

“He began to act erratically, refusing to engage.”

Oko was eventually restrained and arrested before spitting at officers and trying to bite them.”

Punishment

He pled guilty to committing the August 17 2021 offences.

Oko also admitted failing to appear at Perth Sheriff Court before being remanded in custody.

The case encountered numerous delays due to difficulties in Oko obtaining legal representation and his ability to travel to Perth.

Oko, still remanded at HMP Perth, returned to the dock for sentencing following the preparation of a social work report.

It concluded there were no viable community-based sentences because of Oko’s status.

Solicitor Billy Watt said: “I appreciate a custodial sentence is inevitable but a custodial sentence of less than 12 months would not trigger deportation.”

However, the sheriff replied: “The concept of restricting the custodial sentence to less than 12 months would not meet, in any shape or form, the level of punishment needed here.”

Oko was sentenced to 18 months in prison, along with being made subject to a supervised release order lasting nine months.

Deportation considerations

The Crown moved for Oko to be deported, citing the nature of the incident, the potential for similar conduct occurring and the fact he failed to appear for court hearings.

Sheriff Way ruled: “He is a first offender, he has no other matters pending, he’s on no other form of bail.

“I am unable to find that there’s a continued threat.

“There was a threat and that’s been dealt with by punishment with elements of supervision by appropriately qualified authorities.”

The Home Office is still able to initiate its own deportation proceedings.

