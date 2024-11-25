‘Fat predator’ from Dundee faces prison after rape, assault and abduction conviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Fat predator’ from Dundee faces prison after rape, assault and abduction conviction

Hugh Reid was found guilty of rape, sexual assault and abduction.

By Tim Bugler, Central Scotland News
Hugh Reid
Hugh Reid. Image: Facebook

A “fat predator” who forced his way into a woman’s home and marched her to a Dundee cashpoint is facing years in prison after also being found guilty of rape and sexual assault.

Hugh Reid, 51, was found guilty of abduction, assault and robbery at the High Court in Stirling on Friday, at the end of a three day trial.

A jury heard he turned up with an unidentified male accomplice at the woman’s home in Lochee Road at around midnight on March 17 last year, hammering on the door.

When she opened it, thinking it was someone else, he forced his way past, pulled her by the hair into the living room and took her phone and keys.

He held her captive until after 2am, when he knew her benefit money would be in the bank.

The 45-year-old woman said Reid and the other man then went with her to the Superway Food Store in City Road – with one in front of her and the other behind so she could not get away – and made her take out £250, which Reid grabbed.

He then took her back home and continued to hold her captive.

Hugh Reid
Hugh Reid. Image: Facebook

After the other man left, Reid fell asleep in a chair and the woman retrieved her keys from his pocket and locked him in, before running to a nearby Co-op and phoning police.

Officers went back to the flat and found Reid in her living room with her cash still on him and a container of cocaine in his pocket.

Guilty of sex offences

Reid, know as “Shug”, was also found guilty of raping a 40-year-old woman at his flat in Dudhope Court, Dundee on various occasions in 2022 and 2023.

He sexually assaulted a 42-year-old woman on a patch of open, grassy ground and in his flat in 2021, and sexually assaulting a mother, now also 42, in a common stair in Buttar’s Loan by pinning her against the wall and trying to kiss until she kneed him in the groin.

All the verdicts were unanimous.

The rape victim, giving evidence from behind a screen, often weeping, said Reid had demanded money from her, went with her to the bank and took her benefits.

He called her an “object”, forcibly cut her hair, accused her of stealing from him and strip-searched her.

She described him as “a pure bully” and said he threw knives and other objects at her, hit her with a metal pole, jammed her toes in a door and called her a prostitute.

She said: “He just thought he could do what he wanted.”

Several witnesses described Reid as “fat” or “chubby”.

The rape victim described him as “grudging with food”, adding: “He’d buy 10 cakes all for himself and hide them.”

Controlling brute

One of the sexual abuse targets, a former partner, said Reid told her he would get her murdered, tried to stop her eating or sleeping and never gave her privacy.

She said: “When I peed, when I showered, when I washed, he was there.

“It was his way of letting you know you couldn’t get away from him – there was no escape.”

Prosecutor Kirsten Cockburn said Reid – who denied all charges – was “thoroughly unpleasant, with a need to control”.

Judge Lord Renucci deferred sentence until January 17 at the High Court in Glasgow, continued Reid’s remand in custody, and placed him on the sex offenders register.

James Stephenson, defending, reserved mitigation.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

