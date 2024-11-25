‘Fat predator’ from Dundee faces prison after rape, assault and abduction conviction

A “fat predator” who forced his way into a woman’s home and marched her to a Dundee cashpoint is facing years in prison after also being found guilty of rape and sexual assault.

Hugh Reid, 51, was found guilty of abduction, assault and robbery at the High Court in Stirling on Friday, at the end of a three day trial.

A jury heard he turned up with an unidentified male accomplice at the woman’s home in Lochee Road at around midnight on March 17 last year, hammering on the door.

When she opened it, thinking it was someone else, he forced his way past, pulled her by the hair into the living room and took her phone and keys.

He held her captive until after 2am, when he knew her benefit money would be in the bank.

The 45-year-old woman said Reid and the other man then went with her to the Superway Food Store in City Road – with one in front of her and the other behind so she could not get away – and made her take out £250, which Reid grabbed.

He then took her back home and continued to hold her captive.

After the other man left, Reid fell asleep in a chair and the woman retrieved her keys from his pocket and locked him in, before running to a nearby Co-op and phoning police.

Officers went back to the flat and found Reid in her living room with her cash still on him and a container of cocaine in his pocket.

Guilty of sex offences

Reid, know as “Shug”, was also found guilty of raping a 40-year-old woman at his flat in Dudhope Court, Dundee on various occasions in 2022 and 2023.

He sexually assaulted a 42-year-old woman on a patch of open, grassy ground and in his flat in 2021, and sexually assaulting a mother, now also 42, in a common stair in Buttar’s Loan by pinning her against the wall and trying to kiss until she kneed him in the groin.

All the verdicts were unanimous.

The rape victim, giving evidence from behind a screen, often weeping, said Reid had demanded money from her, went with her to the bank and took her benefits.

He called her an “object”, forcibly cut her hair, accused her of stealing from him and strip-searched her.

She described him as “a pure bully” and said he threw knives and other objects at her, hit her with a metal pole, jammed her toes in a door and called her a prostitute.

She said: “He just thought he could do what he wanted.”

Several witnesses described Reid as “fat” or “chubby”.

The rape victim described him as “grudging with food”, adding: “He’d buy 10 cakes all for himself and hide them.”

Controlling brute

One of the sexual abuse targets, a former partner, said Reid told her he would get her murdered, tried to stop her eating or sleeping and never gave her privacy.

She said: “When I peed, when I showered, when I washed, he was there.

“It was his way of letting you know you couldn’t get away from him – there was no escape.”

Prosecutor Kirsten Cockburn said Reid – who denied all charges – was “thoroughly unpleasant, with a need to control”.

Judge Lord Renucci deferred sentence until January 17 at the High Court in Glasgow, continued Reid’s remand in custody, and placed him on the sex offenders register.

James Stephenson, defending, reserved mitigation.

