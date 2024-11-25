Overtaking driver admits causing deaths of ‘fun, kind and caring’ Fife couple

A speeding driver who killed a Fife couple on holiday in a horrific head-on smash is behind bars.

George Murphy, 55, caused the crash after overtaking three vehicles and then trying to get past a bus on the A85 in Argyll on March 31 2023.

Martin and Josephine Cousland, from Anstruther, sadly never survived the collision after their Audi Q2 was struck.

Murphy’s two sons – who were passengers in his Ford Mondeo – were also badly hurt.

Murphy – who already had a history of road traffic offences -appeared in the dock at the High Court in Glasgow and pled guilty to a charge of causing the deaths and serious injury by dangerous driving.

The dad, of Thornliebank, East Renfrewshire, had been on bail but was remanded in custody by judge Lord Arthurson pending sentencing in the New Year.

Fateful crash

The crash happened on the A85 Oban to Perth trunk road at Glen Lochy around six miles from Tyndrum, in Argyll.

Josephine, 69, had been driving the couple’s Audi, with her 70 year-old husband Martin the passenger.

Prosecutor Alex Prentice KC said: “As she emerged out of a dip in the road, her vehicle collided head-on with the Ford Mondeo.

“Murphy had been travelling east on the westbound carriageway after performing a multi-vehicle overtake when approaching the brow of the hill.”

Murphy had tried to get round the coach despite having “insufficient visibility of oncoming traffic” due to the approaching blind summit and bend.

Harrowing footage of the crash – captured on a dashcam and from the bus – was played during the hearing on Monday.

Murphy kept his head down and did not look at the screen as he sat in the dock.

Photos of the wreckage were also shown in court.

Accused’s sons hurt

Mr Prentice said: “Several drivers and passengers from other vehicles ran to assist the occupants of both cars.

“There was nothing they could do to save the lives of Josephine and Martin Cousland.”

Murphy’s two sons – Alexander, 25, and 21 year-old Liam – were also hurt.

Alexander suffered a spinal injury while Liam had a broken hip, shattered in 12 places.

The court heard the Couslands – who had two daughters, Penelope and Zoe – lived on a farmhouse in Anstruther.

Josephine had previously studied geography at Edinburgh University and went on to work in human resources.

Martin had been an engineering project manager at Altrad Babcock in Renfrew before his retirement.

Killer’s regret

Murphy’s KC Tony Graham KC said: “There is not a day that passes where he is not haunted by his driving that day.

“It is driving that he has little recollection of as he too was injured.

“This is a situation where the Couslands had been embarking on a holiday in the west coast.

“Mr Murphy and his family had been returning from a similar holiday in Oban.

“It should have been a pleasant day and not resulted in what then took place.”

The defence advocate added Murphy could not escape that he had “caused the destruction of human life” and appreciates he will “never be forgiven”.

Lord Arthurson deferred sentencing for reports.

‘Fun, kind and caring’ couple

After the hearing, the couple’s grieving daughters released a statement describing how Martin and Josephine had been “killed in this unnecessary and horrific way”.

They said: “Our parents were fun, kind and caring people. They had a great zest for life.

“They have been deprived of growing into old age together and of more time with friends and family.

“Our lives will never be the same.

“We would plead to all road users to drive safely and consider all the potential consequences of not doing so.”

The daughters also thanked those who tried to help their parents at the scene.

Josephine was a talented artist and had recently been elected president of the St Andrews Art Club.

She frequently exhibited her work at community events including the Pittenweem Arts Festival and Crail Festival as well as at local art galleries across Fife.

Martin was the treasurer of the Cotts residents association and and a key member of the Cauldcots community – where he and Jo lived.

Fulsome tributes were paid to the couple when news of their deaths broke.

