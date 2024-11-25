Prison for wrong-way A9 driver who killed ‘bucket list’ motorcyclist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prison for wrong-way A9 driver who killed ‘bucket list’ motorcyclist

Die Huang failed to realise the A9 had returned to single carriageway and drove head-on into the biker.

By Dave Finlay
Andrew McPherson
Andrew McPherson was killed in the crash on the A9. Image: Supplied by Police Scotland

A tourist who killed a motorcyclist on the A9 as he headed for the Highlands to fulfil a “bucket list” wish has been jailed for 14 months.

Die Huang, 51, was driving on the wrong side of the road north of Pitlochry when she collided with a Harley Davidson ridden by Andrew MacPherson.

He was thrown into the air and suffered catastrophic injuries.

Huang was on holiday in Scotland with her son, who lives and studies in London, and was driving south before the crash near the junction with the B847 Calvine road.

The section of the A9 she was driving on was single carriageway but she was previously travelling on a part of the road that was dual carriageway.

Judge Lord Harrower told Huang at the High Court in Edinburgh: “It would appear that you simply had not appreciated that the two carriageways had merged into a single carriageway with tragic consequences.”

Family grief

Mr MacPherson, from Cambridgeshire, and his group were heading for the north coast of Scotland NC500 route, which the retired train driver had been talking about for nearly a decade, when he was confronted with Huang’s oncoming Hyundai and had no time to react.

Lord Harrower told Huang: “I have read a personal statement from Mr MacPherson’s wife in which she writes movingly of the devastating impact that the loss of her husband has had upon her.

“No sentence of this court can alleviate the anguish suffered by her and by Mr MacPherson’s entire family.”

He told Huang her offence was aggravated by the number of people injured in the incident, including her son Chuhan Xu, 25, and friend Li Fang, 52, travelling with them.

Mr MacPherson’s stepson Edward Muller was riding behind him and was also injured after he braked heavily to avoid being hit by the oncoming car.

The judge said he would have imposed a 21-month jail term were it not for her early guilty plea.

He said he took into account her genuine and deep remorse, her lack of experience of driving in the UK, her otherwise good driving record and lack of previous convictions.

Tragic crash

Huang earlier admitted causing the death of Mr MacPherson on June 23 this year by driving dangerously.

Witnesses in front of Huang became aware of the car she was driving overtaking vehicles behind them.

When behind their car she pulled out as if to overtake but did not increase speed and remained in the opposing lane.

The driver slowed to allow her to return to the correct lane but got no reaction.

The court heard Mr MacPherson, 63, was a train driver and after he was medically retired, devoted time to his hobbies.

Advocate depute Alex Prentice KC said: “He was an avid gamer and loved tinkering on bikes. Motorcycling was his main interest.

“The trip was on his ‘bucket list’, being the NC500 and he had talked about it for nearly a decade.”

Mr MacPherson and his group had stopped at Blair Castle for a tour of the property before continuing their journey towards Loch Ness when tragedy struck.

Defence counsel Tony Lenehan KC said Huang has demonstrated “genuine and considerable remorse” and was assessed as being at the lowest risk of reoffending.

Huang was told she will be banned from driving for five years and seven months.

