Courts

Fife Mercedes driver banned for ‘intimidating and threatening’ road rage

Barry Hatton claimed he lost his temper after being cut off at a roundabout.

By Jamie McKenzie
Dangerous overtake
Hatton's Mercedes brakes sharply after his dangerous overtake. Image:

A 42-year-old Fife man has been banned from the road for two years after a sheriff branded his road rage driving “intimidating and threatening”.

Barry Hatton was previously found guilty of driving a Mercedes-Benz dangerously on the B981 road at Cowdenbeath on October 7 2023.

He failed to maintain proper control of the vehicle and drove at speeds excessive for the road conditions.

He overtook when unsafe to do so, causing another vehicle to take evasive action to avoid a collision, failed to maintain proper lane discipline and repeatedly braked harshly.

Video footage of his driving was shown during a trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Hatton, of Balderran Drive, Bowhill, Cardenden, appeared in the dock for sentencing last week.

Cut off at roundabout

Defence lawyer Gino Gambale said his client’s position is he was cut off at a roundabout and after losing his temper, followed the vehicle.

The solicitor acknowledged the response was inappropriate.

The court heard Hatton’s record is predominantly for assault, though he has one previous conviction for careless driving.

Mr Gambale said his client was working as a foreman but this could end due to driving disqualification.

The lawyer suggested the offence was at the “lower end” of dangerous driving and highlighted a social work recommendation for Hatton to attend a road traffic group.

‘Intimidating and threatening’ driving

Sentencing, Sheriff Krista Johnston told Hatton: “I saw the footage of the driving, which was appalling, clearly dangerous, upsetting for the people in the car.

“I could hear the concern expressed at the time by both driver and passenger, who was given to yell out because of the manner of your driving.

“It was not only dangerous – in some respects it was intimidating and threatening”.

Sheriff Johnston banned Hatton from driving for two years, with a requirement for him to then resit his test.

She also imposed 70 hours of unpaid work and a conduct requirement to attend the road traffic group, as part of a nine-month community payback order.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

