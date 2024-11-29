Video shows moment Blairgowrie nurse comes ‘within a split-second’ of causing head-on smash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Video shows moment Blairgowrie nurse comes ‘within a split-second’ of causing head-on smash

Filipina Cruickshank was filmed driving her grey Jaguar VX into the path of an oncoming car on the A93 Blairgowrie-Perth road.

By Jamie Buchan

A mental health nurse could lose her job after she was caught on dashcam coming “within a split-second” of causing a head-on smash.

Filipina Cruickshank was filmed driving her Jaguar VX into the path of an oncoming car on the A93 Blairgowrie-Perth road.

The 50-year-old overtook a Volkswagen Taigo when it was unsafe, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

In hair-raising dashcam video her car is seen fishtailing out of control as she accelerates back into her lane, causing other drivers to slam on the brakes.

Cruickshank denied dangerous driving on the morning of July 4 last year and tried to blame the motorist she was overtaking for not slowing down.

She was found guilty after trial and banned from the road for a year.

Claims of erratic driving

Witness George McMaster, 42, told the court he had been driving to work through the rain at about 7.30pm.

He said he was aware of Cruickshank’s car behind him as he left Blairgowrie but said she was not driving aggressively.

Filipina Cruickshank leaving Perth Sheriff Court.

Mr McMaster, who works at an Edinburgh-based hearing care company, said the speed limit was 60mph but he had slowed to between 40 and 50mph at a section prone to flooding and mudslides.

“The car overtook me on a short, straight section of road.

“I had to brake and pull into the side, and so did the oncoming traffic.

“All of this happened in the space of five seconds.”

Dashcam from Mr McMaster’s car was played in court. Images: Crown Office

When cross-examined by defence solicitor Mike Tavendale, Mr McMaster denied he had been driving erratically by speeding up and slowing down.

Giving evidence, Cruickshank, of Berrydale Road, complained about Mr McMaster’s driving.

“His speed was erratic.

“He was slowing, going fast and slowing.”

She said halfway through her overtake “his speed was still not reducing”, forcing her to speed up.

Cruickshank blamed her car’s “traction control” for veering from side to side when she returned to the correct lane.

Asked if she accepted she had made a misjudgement overtaking at this point in the road, she replied: “Yes, because of the other driver’s behaviour.”

She added: “I always look in my mirror and if I see someone overtaking I reduce my speed to make sure they pass safely.”

Cruickshank said she was not in a rush to get to work but added: “A lot of people were depending on me that day because of the nature of my job.”

Accused denied driving was ‘dangerous’

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton, prosecuting, said: “There was only one person whose driving was erratic in this case and that was the accused.”

He said Cruickshank increased her speed in the face of oncoming traffic, instead of pulling back.

“The fishtail is also a danger to other drivers,” he said.

Mr Tavendale said his client accepted she was careless but denied her driving was dangerous.

He said Mr McMaster should have slowed when he noticed Cruickshank was overtaking.

Perth Sheriff Court.

Sheriff William Gilchrist said: “I can’t believe that a driver should assume the car they are overtaking should do anything to assist them.”

He told Cruickshank: “This was within a split-second of being a head-on collision and if this had been a collision, there wouldn’t be any question whether the driving was dangerous or not.”

Cruickshank, of Berrydale Road, Blairgowrie, was fined £500 and disqualified for a year.

Mr Tavendale said as part of her nursing job she requires to visit patients outside of her workplace.

“This will have a considerable effect on her employment,” he said.

