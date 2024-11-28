Perth woman pushed girl, 5, off trampoline breaking her collar bone

A five-year-old girl suffered a broken collar bone after being pushed off a trampoline at a house in Perth.

The youngster was shoved through netting and onto the ground, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Jamie-Lee Ferguson was originally charged with assaulting the child at a property in the city’s Tweedsmuir Road on October 15 last year.

The 24-year-old appeared at court for sentencing, having admitted an alternative charge of culpable and reckless conduct.

Ferguson, who was described as “mortified” by her actions, was placed on supervision for six months.

Closed fracture injury

Fiscal depute Kate Scarborough said the evidence came from footage passed to prosecutors.

“The child was walking along the outer edge of the trampoline.

“The accused was on the inside.

“She essentially pushed the child to the back, through the netting and onto the grass.

“As a result she fractured her collar bone.”

The court heard the girl was taken to the emergency department at Perth Royal Infirmary.

She was treated for what was described as a “closed fracture,” meaning the skin had not been broken.

Ms Scarborough said: “Not much further treatment was required.

“The child wore a sling for a period of time afterwards.”

High spirits

The incident was not reported to police until nearly a year later.

Ferguson was interviewed but made no reply to being cautioned and charged.

Solicitor Steve Lafferty, defending, said: “My client is mortified.

“They were in high spirits that day.

“She accepts there was a push but she doesn’t know why she did it.”

Mr Lafferty said the girl was taken to hospital the following day after she complained about a pain.

“Ms Ferguson deeply regrets what happened.

“She has displayed insight.

“Although she says this was an accident, she accepts it was culpable and reckless conduct.”

Sheriff William Gilchrist said a pre-sentencing report suggested Ferguson, of Dunsinane Drive, Perth, would benefit from a short period of court supervision.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.