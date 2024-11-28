Perth woman pushed girl, 5, off trampoline breaking her collar bone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth woman pushed girl, 5, off trampoline breaking her collar bone

Jamie-Lee Ferguson admitted a charge of culpable and reckless conduct at a house in the city's Tweedsmuir Road in October last year.

By Jamie Buchan
Jamie-Lee Ferguson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
A five-year-old girl suffered a broken collar bone after being pushed off a trampoline at a house in Perth.

The youngster was shoved through netting and onto the ground, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Jamie-Lee Ferguson was originally charged with assaulting the child at a property in the city’s Tweedsmuir Road on October 15 last year.

The 24-year-old appeared at court for sentencing, having admitted an alternative charge of culpable and reckless conduct.

Ferguson, who was described as “mortified” by her actions, was placed on supervision for six months.

Closed fracture injury

Fiscal depute Kate Scarborough said the evidence came from footage passed to prosecutors.

“The child was walking along the outer edge of the trampoline.

Jamie-Lee Ferguson. Image: Facebook

“The accused was on the inside.

“She essentially pushed the child to the back, through the netting and onto the grass.

“As a result she fractured her collar bone.”

The court heard the girl was taken to the emergency department at Perth Royal Infirmary.

She was treated for what was described as a “closed fracture,” meaning the skin had not been broken.

Ms Scarborough said: “Not much further treatment was required.

“The child wore a sling for a period of time afterwards.”

High spirits

The incident was not reported to police until nearly a year later.

Ferguson was interviewed but made no reply to being cautioned and charged.

Solicitor Steve Lafferty, defending, said: “My client is mortified.

“They were in high spirits that day.

“She accepts there was a push but she doesn’t know why she did it.”

Perth Sheriff Court

Mr Lafferty said the girl was taken to hospital the following day after she complained about a pain.

“Ms Ferguson deeply regrets what happened.

“She has displayed insight.

“Although she says this was an accident, she accepts it was culpable and reckless conduct.”

Sheriff William Gilchrist said a pre-sentencing report suggested Ferguson, of Dunsinane Drive, Perth, would benefit from a short period of court supervision.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

