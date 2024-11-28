120mph M9 Mercedes police pursuit before crash near Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

120mph M9 Mercedes police pursuit before crash near Stirling

Michael Doran became abusive towards police and told officers: "You couldn't afford my Mercedes."

By Ross Gardiner
Stirling Sheriff Court
Doran was jailed at Stirling Sheriff Court.

Police had to abandon a 120mph pursuit near Stirling but found their man shortly after a crash involving two other cars.

Michael Doran appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court via a videolink from HMP Addiewell to admit a string of offences.

Doran reached the speed between junctions seven and 10 on the M9 near Stirling, before crashing in a Travellers Site.

When he was apprehended, he became belligerent, including exposing his genitals to officers.

He was jailed for almost two-and-a-half years.

High speed chase

Fiscal depute Douglas Thomson explained police were contacted by a member of the public shortly before 1am and set off for the M9.

They found Doran’s Mercedes parked on the hard shoulder and saw him standing in the middle of a motorway lane.

As they arrived, Doran got into his car and sped off.

Advanced driving officers took over the pursuit and reached 120mph but Doran was still making distance on them.

The pursuit was abandoned over safety fears but police were called to an incident at Bridgend Park Travellers Site at Craigforth 20 minutes later.

The Mercedes had crashed into two other vehicles.

Officers took hold of Doran, who told them: “I’m from f***ing southern Ireland” and called an officer “f***ing stupid mongo”.

While being taken to Falkirk police HQ, he continued to harangue officers, including making sexual remarks to a female constable.

He told her: “I’ll break your jaw, you prostitute.”

At the police station, he pulled his shorts down and made an obscene comment.

He then said: “I’ll get folk from Edinburgh to shoot you”, “you couldn’t afford my Mercedes” and “I’m a big name in Edinburgh”.

He refused to provide a breath sample.

Admissions

Doran, 34, admitted, on May 24 this year, driving dangerously, failing to stop for police, threatening or abusive behaviour – including threats of “serious and extreme violence” –  and exposing himself to police and failing to provide a breath sample.

Only two weeks before the incident, he had been released on bail from Dundee Sheriff Court.

Doran also pled guilty to acting in a threatening or abusive manner at The Canalside pub-restaurant in Falkirk on May 31 by presenting a chainsaw from his car at one man, repeatedly threatening another and threatening to burn down the business premises.

He admitted possessing the offensive weapon and acting abusively to police.

Doran wept as Sheriff Wyllie Robertson jailed him for 29 months – 21 months of which related to the May 24 offences.

He was disqualified from driving for 30 months and until he passes the extended test.

Self-destructive conduct

Doran’s solicitor Paul Dunne explained Doran’s behaviour had spiralled since a family tragedy.

He said: “Whilst his record is fairly lengthy and serious, this behaviour seems to have reached a new low for Mr Doran.

“He became very self-destructive in his behaviour.

“He was at an all-time low. His wife had relocated with five children.

“He found himself living on a now deserted Travellers site on his own and started drinking to great excess.

“This was a self-destructive course of conduct.

“Ultimately, he needs help and support. He was taking it out on other people and himself.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Bryan Ash
Angus man stabbed teen with screwdriver and stamped on his head
Police car
Driver led 70mph city chase then told police 'you are s**t drivers'
Beverley Bennie
Fife woman swindled £96k from children's charity and coffee firm
Jamie-Lee Ferguson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Perth woman pushed girl, 5, off trampoline breaking her collar bone
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — 15 times the limit and dirty cash sentencing
Jonathan Wales, Encrochat phone
Dundee gangster jailed after 'serious organised crime' drugs racket smashed
James Homer
Fife domestic abuser pushed birthday cake into victim's face and threatened to 'bash brains…
Phillip Brierley
Married church elder from Dundee sentenced for secret relationship with schoolgirl in Perthshire
Graeme Murray
Pool player pulled knife over 8-ball skills disrespect in Montrose
Michaela Pattie
Man in court accused of Dundee window push attempted murder