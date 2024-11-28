120mph M9 Mercedes police pursuit before crash near Stirling

Police had to abandon a 120mph pursuit near Stirling but found their man shortly after a crash involving two other cars.

Michael Doran appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court via a videolink from HMP Addiewell to admit a string of offences.

Doran reached the speed between junctions seven and 10 on the M9 near Stirling, before crashing in a Travellers Site.

When he was apprehended, he became belligerent, including exposing his genitals to officers.

He was jailed for almost two-and-a-half years.

High speed chase

Fiscal depute Douglas Thomson explained police were contacted by a member of the public shortly before 1am and set off for the M9.

They found Doran’s Mercedes parked on the hard shoulder and saw him standing in the middle of a motorway lane.

As they arrived, Doran got into his car and sped off.

Advanced driving officers took over the pursuit and reached 120mph but Doran was still making distance on them.

The pursuit was abandoned over safety fears but police were called to an incident at Bridgend Park Travellers Site at Craigforth 20 minutes later.

The Mercedes had crashed into two other vehicles.

Officers took hold of Doran, who told them: “I’m from f***ing southern Ireland” and called an officer “f***ing stupid mongo”.

While being taken to Falkirk police HQ, he continued to harangue officers, including making sexual remarks to a female constable.

He told her: “I’ll break your jaw, you prostitute.”

At the police station, he pulled his shorts down and made an obscene comment.

He then said: “I’ll get folk from Edinburgh to shoot you”, “you couldn’t afford my Mercedes” and “I’m a big name in Edinburgh”.

He refused to provide a breath sample.

Admissions

Doran, 34, admitted, on May 24 this year, driving dangerously, failing to stop for police, threatening or abusive behaviour – including threats of “serious and extreme violence” – and exposing himself to police and failing to provide a breath sample.

Only two weeks before the incident, he had been released on bail from Dundee Sheriff Court.

Doran also pled guilty to acting in a threatening or abusive manner at The Canalside pub-restaurant in Falkirk on May 31 by presenting a chainsaw from his car at one man, repeatedly threatening another and threatening to burn down the business premises.

He admitted possessing the offensive weapon and acting abusively to police.

Doran wept as Sheriff Wyllie Robertson jailed him for 29 months – 21 months of which related to the May 24 offences.

He was disqualified from driving for 30 months and until he passes the extended test.

Self-destructive conduct

Doran’s solicitor Paul Dunne explained Doran’s behaviour had spiralled since a family tragedy.

He said: “Whilst his record is fairly lengthy and serious, this behaviour seems to have reached a new low for Mr Doran.

“He became very self-destructive in his behaviour.

“He was at an all-time low. His wife had relocated with five children.

“He found himself living on a now deserted Travellers site on his own and started drinking to great excess.

“This was a self-destructive course of conduct.

“Ultimately, he needs help and support. He was taking it out on other people and himself.”

