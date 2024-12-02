Tears as attacker remanded for his role in life-endangering Perth assault

A man who admitted his role in a brutal, life-endangering assault outside a Perth nightclub burst into tears as he was remanded until the new year.

Gary Quinn was caught on CCTV pummelling victim Nathan Brown outside the city’s Ego nightclub in September last year.

The 28-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and pled guilty to assaulting Mr Brown to the danger of his life.

In August, 29-year-old Colin Evans was jailed for his part in the same assault.

The court heard how Mr Brown blacked out as he was kicked and punched on the pavement.

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentence but refused bail after watching the “shocking” security camera footage.

Tears

The sheriff told Quinn: “This was an unprovoked and vicious attack by multiple assailants.

“On the face of it, it was three large males pursuing a smaller one and giving him what can only be described as a good kicking.”

Sheriff Wood deferred sentence for background reports.

“I do have to consider a custodial sentence,” he said.

“The issue today is what your status is going to be between now and sentencing.

“Having looked at the video, it is shocking and only a custodial sentence will be appropriate.

“You will be remanded in custody.”

Quinn, from Kilmarnock, wept as he was led downstairs by GeoAmey officers.

He will return to court for sentencing on January 6.

Altercation outside club

Fiscal depute Laurelle Johnstone said Mr Brown was with his partner at Ego nightclub that evening.

At about 1.20am, they stood outside the venue speaking to Quinn and Evans.

“An argument broke out between the groups,” said Ms Johnstone.

“They were separated by nightclub staff.”

Mr Brown, his partner and friend walked away from the nightspot, while Quinn, Evans and at least one other man made their way out via another exit.

What happened next was captured by CCTV on South Methven Street.

Quinn and Evans turn the corner and see Mr Brown at a bus stop nearby.

Mr Brown starts to run and his pursued by his attackers.

He is brought to the ground and repeatedly kicked and punched to the head.

The camera then follows Quinn as he walks away from his unconscious victim.

Nightclub staff run to Mr Brown’s aid but find him unresponsive.

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton, defending, said Quinn was “upset” watching the CCTV footage.

Attacker jailed

Evans, 29, was jailed for 21 months in August.

He was told he could have killed Mr Brown as he kicking into him while he lay on the ground.

Sheriff Alison McKay told him: “Frankly, it is only due to good luck that you are not facing a more serious charge.

“The complainer only sustained bruising but he was unconscious for a period of time.

“You are lucky you didn’t kill him.”

