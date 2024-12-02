Tears as attacker remanded for his role in life-endangering Perth assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tears as attacker remanded for his role in life-endangering Perth assault

Gary Quinn wept as he was told he would be locked up over Christmas until sentencing in the new year.

By Jamie Buchan
South Methven Street
Gary Quinn assaulted Nathan Brown on South Methven Street, Perth.

A man who admitted his role in a brutal, life-endangering assault outside a Perth nightclub burst into tears as he was remanded until the new year.

Gary Quinn was caught on CCTV pummelling victim Nathan Brown outside the city’s Ego nightclub in September last year.

The 28-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and pled guilty to assaulting Mr Brown to the danger of his life.

In August, 29-year-old Colin Evans was jailed for his part in the same assault.

The court heard how Mr Brown blacked out as he was kicked and punched on the pavement.

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentence but refused bail after watching the “shocking” security camera footage.

Tears

The sheriff told Quinn: “This was an unprovoked and vicious attack by multiple assailants.

“On the face of it, it was three large males pursuing a smaller one and giving him what can only be described as a good kicking.”

Sheriff Wood deferred sentence for background reports.

“I do have to consider a custodial sentence,” he said.

Bank Bar, Perth sign
Gary Quinn assaulted Nathan Brown outside Perth’s Bank Bar, home to the Ego Nightclub.

“The issue today is what your status is going to be between now and sentencing.

“Having looked at the video, it is shocking and only a custodial sentence will be appropriate.

“You will be remanded in custody.”

Quinn, from Kilmarnock, wept as he was led downstairs by GeoAmey officers.

He will return to court for sentencing on January 6.

Altercation outside club

Fiscal depute Laurelle Johnstone said Mr Brown was with his partner at Ego nightclub that evening.

At about 1.20am, they stood outside the venue speaking to Quinn and Evans.

“An argument broke out between the groups,” said Ms Johnstone.

“They were separated by nightclub staff.”

Perth Sheriff Court.

Mr Brown, his partner and friend walked away from the nightspot, while Quinn, Evans and at least one other man made their way out via another exit.

What happened next was captured by CCTV on South Methven Street.

Quinn and Evans turn the corner and see Mr Brown at a bus stop nearby.

Mr Brown starts to run and his pursued by his attackers.

He is brought to the ground and repeatedly kicked and punched to the head.

The camera then follows Quinn as he walks away from his unconscious victim.

Nightclub staff run to Mr Brown’s aid but find him unresponsive.

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton, defending, said Quinn was “upset” watching the CCTV footage.

Attacker jailed

Evans, 29, was jailed for 21 months in August.

He was told he could have killed Mr Brown as he kicking into him while he lay on the ground.

Colin Evans appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

Sheriff Alison McKay told him: “Frankly, it is only due to good luck that you are not facing a more serious charge.

“The complainer only sustained bruising but he was unconscious for a period of time.

“You are lucky you didn’t kill him.”

