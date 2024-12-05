TV star says he acted ‘as a warrior’ to protect woman allegedly raped by Outlander actor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
TV star says he acted ‘as a warrior’ to protect woman allegedly raped by Outlander actor

Actor Greggory Odjig denies rape before a high court jury.

By Tim Bugler, Central Scotland News
Greggory Odjig
Greggory Odjig is on trial at the High Court in Stirling.

A TV star told a jury he had taken action “as a warrior” to protect a woman allegedly raped in Glasgow by an Outlander cast member.

Glenn Gould, who played detective Jerry Commanda on the television series Cardinal, said: “I’m a First Nations man from Canada and our job as men, as warriors, is to protect the women and children in our community.”

Mr Gould, 53, was giving evidence on the fourth day of the trial of fellow Canadian actor Greggory Odjig, who is accused of raping a 34-year-old from Perthshire, at the Premier Suites Plus serviced apartments in Glasgow’s Bath Street in May 2021.

The woman earlier told the jury at the High Court in Stirling she had woken after “slipping into a state of unconsciousness” at a suite occupied by Odjig.

The prosecution claims the woman was intoxicated and asleep or unconscious and incapable of giving or withholding consent when Odjig, 47, removed her lower clothing and carried out the act.

She said she woke in a bed, her leggings removed, to the sound of Mr Gould and Odjog arguing and fighting.

Caught in bed claim

Mr Gould, in evidence previously recorded and played to the jury, said he thought the woman had “got into the second bottle” of sparkling wine when she passed out suddenly and was then sick.

He said he later thought that things had gone “a little too quiet” so he went to make sure everything was okay.

He tapped on Odjig’s bedroom door and looked in.

He said: “He was under the blankets, basically spooning her.

“He had his arms under the blankets and he was touching her. His arm was over her waist.”

He got the woman’s sister, who asked Odjig what he was doing.

Mr Gould said: “I believe his response was, ‘ we were just about to have some playtime’.”

Someone else pulled the covers off and said the woman and Odjig were both without underwear.

Mr Gould said he told Odjig, “Smarten up, what the hell’s wrong with you, you’ve got to learn to have respect for women.”

Slipped into unconsciousness

The trial heard last week how the alleged victim had been friends with Odjig for years.

At Odjig’s apartment, they spent time drinking and chatting.

She said she had a glass-and-a-half of Cava she had bought and fell unconscious.

She told the trial on Friday: “I poured the first glass and Gregg poured the second glass and after the second glass I slipped into a state of unconsciousness.

“He was adamant he was pouring my drink.

“I got halfway through the glass.

“My eyesight went and my head banged off the table and I was slipping into unconsciousness and didn’t know what was happening.”

She told police in a statement it could have been a bottle of Cava she had drunk.

Acquitted of assault charge

Odjig – who played the role of Satehoronies in Outlander’s fourth season – denies raping the woman.

An allegation he hit her has been dropped by the prosecution and he was formally acquitted of assault.

The trial, before judge Lady Poole continues.

