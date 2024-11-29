Stirling High Court hears Perthshire woman claim she was raped by Outlander star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Stirling High Court hears Perthshire woman claim she was raped by Outlander star

Canadian actor Greggory Odjig denies rape.

By Tim Bugler, Central Scotland News
Stirling court
The trial is happening at the High Court in Stirling.

An alleged rape victim said she woke to find her leggings in a suitcase after “slipping into a state of unconsciousness” at the aparthotel suite of an Outlander star.

Canadian actor Greggory Odjig is accused of raping the woman, a 34-year-old from Perthshire, at the Premier Suites Plus serviced apartments in Glasgow’s Bath Street in May 2021.

The prosecution claims the woman was intoxicated and asleep or unconscious, so incapable of giving or withholding consent when Odjig, 47, removed her lower clothing and assaulted her.

Passed out after drinking glass-and-a-half

The woman, who cannot be named, said Odjig had been a friend for four years.

She told the High Court in Stirling she had gone to his suite after a day out in Edinburgh with family, actors and make-up artists.

She said they bumped into another Canadian actor, Glenn Gould, and she bought two bottles of Cava, before Odjig invited Mr Gould up to his two-bedroomed apartment.

She said Mr Gould had three or four cans of Guinness and they had “hours of enjoyable conversation” round a table about scripts, “moving abroad” and her artwork.

Odjig, she said, sat on a windowsill and did not engage in the conversation.

The woman told prosecutor Kath Harper KC she fell unconscious after drinking one-and-a-half glasses of the sparkling wine.

“I poured the first glass and Gregg poured the second glass and after the second glass I slipped into a state of unconsciousness.

“He was adamant he was pouring my drink.

“I got halfway through the glass.

“My eyesight went and my head banged off the table and I was slipping into unconsciousness and didn’t know what was happening.”

Woke to shouting and fighting

She said Odjig took her to the bathroom, where she “projectile vomited” and “I felt like I’d been poisoned.”

She said Odjig helped her into a bed and she passed out.

She woke to shouting and screaming, with Odjig – in a top and boxers – and Mr Gould both in the room, having an argument.

Her pants were on but her gym leggings were in a suitcase. .

She said: “Gregg and Glenn were about 12 feet away from me.

“There was shouting going on and it was very heated.

“Gregg was throwing punches at Glenn.”

She said she got between the two men and Odjig hit her “right in the head”.

Police were called from another apartment.

She was taken to a police station, then to hospital for a CT scan, and finally to a clinic.

Punch ‘mistake’ refuted

The woman agreed she told police in a statement it could have been a bottle of Cava, rather than a glass-and-a-half, she had drunk.

Odjig’s counsel, Donald Findlay KC, put it to her his client had punched her by mistake while there was something going on between the two men.

The woman replied: “I disagree with what you are saying.”

Odjig – who played the role of Satehoronies in Outlander’s fourth season – denies raping the woman and assaulting her to her injury.

The trial, before judge Lady Poole, will continue on Tuesday.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Nightmare Xmas Eve and Baynes bun fight
Michael McNeilage
Dog ban for owner who let 'dangerously out of control' pet maul German Shepherd…
Gillian Norris and Craig Thomson
Pair cleared of Fife Aldi sex act – despite sheriff believing they did it
Filipina Cruickshank
Video shows moment Blairgowrie nurse comes 'within a split-second' of causing head-on smash
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Dundee chase and 'unimaginable' videos
Stirling Sheriff Court
120mph M9 Mercedes police pursuit before crash near Stirling
Bryan Ash
Angus man stabbed teen with screwdriver and stamped on his head
Police car
Driver led 70mph city chase then told police 'you are s**t drivers'
Beverley Bennie
Fife woman swindled £96k from children's charity and coffee firm
Jamie-Lee Ferguson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Perth woman pushed girl, 5, off trampoline breaking her collar bone