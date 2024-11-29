Stirling High Court hears Perthshire woman claim she was raped by Outlander star

An alleged rape victim said she woke to find her leggings in a suitcase after “slipping into a state of unconsciousness” at the aparthotel suite of an Outlander star.

Canadian actor Greggory Odjig is accused of raping the woman, a 34-year-old from Perthshire, at the Premier Suites Plus serviced apartments in Glasgow’s Bath Street in May 2021.

The prosecution claims the woman was intoxicated and asleep or unconscious, so incapable of giving or withholding consent when Odjig, 47, removed her lower clothing and assaulted her.

Passed out after drinking glass-and-a-half

The woman, who cannot be named, said Odjig had been a friend for four years.

She told the High Court in Stirling she had gone to his suite after a day out in Edinburgh with family, actors and make-up artists.

She said they bumped into another Canadian actor, Glenn Gould, and she bought two bottles of Cava, before Odjig invited Mr Gould up to his two-bedroomed apartment.

She said Mr Gould had three or four cans of Guinness and they had “hours of enjoyable conversation” round a table about scripts, “moving abroad” and her artwork.

Odjig, she said, sat on a windowsill and did not engage in the conversation.

The woman told prosecutor Kath Harper KC she fell unconscious after drinking one-and-a-half glasses of the sparkling wine.

“I poured the first glass and Gregg poured the second glass and after the second glass I slipped into a state of unconsciousness.

“He was adamant he was pouring my drink.

“I got halfway through the glass.

“My eyesight went and my head banged off the table and I was slipping into unconsciousness and didn’t know what was happening.”

Woke to shouting and fighting

She said Odjig took her to the bathroom, where she “projectile vomited” and “I felt like I’d been poisoned.”

She said Odjig helped her into a bed and she passed out.

She woke to shouting and screaming, with Odjig – in a top and boxers – and Mr Gould both in the room, having an argument.

Her pants were on but her gym leggings were in a suitcase. .

She said: “Gregg and Glenn were about 12 feet away from me.

“There was shouting going on and it was very heated.

“Gregg was throwing punches at Glenn.”

She said she got between the two men and Odjig hit her “right in the head”.

Police were called from another apartment.

She was taken to a police station, then to hospital for a CT scan, and finally to a clinic.

Punch ‘mistake’ refuted

The woman agreed she told police in a statement it could have been a bottle of Cava, rather than a glass-and-a-half, she had drunk.

Odjig’s counsel, Donald Findlay KC, put it to her his client had punched her by mistake while there was something going on between the two men.

The woman replied: “I disagree with what you are saying.”

Odjig – who played the role of Satehoronies in Outlander’s fourth season – denies raping the woman and assaulting her to her injury.

The trial, before judge Lady Poole, will continue on Tuesday.

