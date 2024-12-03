Tuesday court round-up — Quit steroids and E-cig theft

An Angus powerlifter has quit using steroids after they altered his personality so much he took it out on his partner.

Brandon Tindal, 23, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to be sentenced for offending he admitted on September 7 this year.

Tindal, of Newbigging Drive, Arbroath, admitted that at his home, he assaulted his partner by throwing a teddy pillow at her head, causing her to fall backwards.

He also grabbed her by the body and seized her by her hair, which he pulled.

Tindal also admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner by repeatedly shouting.

After being arrested, he was released on an undertaking to appear in court but the same day, he again acted in a threatening or abusive manner by contacting the woman and threatening to harm himself.

Solicitor Michael Boyd said his client had cut out steroids he was taking to aid him powerlifting due to the impact they were having on his personality.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis fined Tindal £1,275 altogether.

Caused asylum seekers alarm

A boxing coach who filmed himself shouting abuse at asylum seekers through the window of a Perth hotel has been convicted of causing fear or alarm. David Soutar, 56, said he posted his expletive-ridden recording to YouTube because he wanted to make locals aware the venue was being used to house refugees and highlight the plight of war veterans without accommodation. Throughout the hearing at Perth Sheriff Court, Soutar was told: “Your politics are not on trial.”

Chef assault

A chef was fined after drunkenly grabbing the neck of a woman who was eight months pregnant in Dundee.

Gatis Maksimovs assaulted the woman at an address on Fintry Road on December 1 after a day of arguing.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Latvian national Maksimovs had arrived to assist the woman after she asked for help.

Maksimovs had been drinking and grabbed her by the neck with his right hand before she managed to free herself and dial 999.

Solicitor Theo Finlay said according to Maksimovs, the woman had been “difficult” throughout the day and he had initially tried to grab her shoulders while she was being aggressive but accepted the assault charge.

Maksimovs works as a chef in Germany and had lived with the woman in Florida and Norway as part of his career.

The 41-year-old first offender was fined £200 and made subject to a one-year non-harassment order.

Jail time wish

A Fife addict who racially abused a Tesco security guard after boozing in the shop toilets was granted her jail time wish. Laura Brearley, 39, wanted to be sent to prison for her crimes and moments after she was given a 200-day sentence, said from the dock: “Right, nae’ worries. See you later.”

E-cig theft

A thief stole e-cigarettes from a supermarket after abusing a worker and throwing items at her.

Philip Smith admitted behaving abusively towards the woman during the incident at Asda, North Esk Road, Montrose on November 29.

Appearing from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court, he pled guilty to shouting, swearing, acting aggressively, throwing items towards the woman and stealing “a number” of e-cigarettes.

On the same day, Smith, of Gannochy Crescent in Montrose, behaved abusively at an address on the same street.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said the incidents seemed to be a “blip” after Smith had made good progress on a community payback order, despite “upheaval” in his life.

Smith will appear at Forfar Sheriff Court in January after sentence was deferred by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown, who released the 44-year-old on bail.

Killer dies

Dundee killer Calum Tole died in hospital after being brought from prison. Tole, 42, has been behind bars since 2012 for stabbing to death 44-year-old Ronnie Fraser at Elders Court. He was told he would serve at least 18 years in prison.

Prescription for disaster

A motorist impaired by prescription drugs has been banned from the road for a year and fined £470 after crashing in Dunfermline.

Michael Ross, of the city’s Gilfillan Road, appeared from custody at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit driving while unfit through drink or drugs on August 23 this year.

The 39-year-old was driving on Dunn Crescent at around 10.45pm when residents there heard his gears crunching.

One woman began filming Ross struggling to start his Nissan Juke.

He then crashed and the woman noticed a strong smell of burning so sent her husband out to speak with Ross.

He described the motorist as “like a rabbit in the headlights” and suspecting he was under the influence, phoned police.

When officers attended, Ross was confused and unable to provide his name or date of birth.

His solicitor Chris Sneddon said: “He shouldn’t have been driving that night because he’d had medication.

“He’s a carer for his partner. It was a mistake which will have significant consequences for him.”

