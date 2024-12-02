Police seized TWO-FOOT blade from wanted man in Fife town

A quick-thinking police officer managed to seize a blade measuring nearly TWO FEET from a man walking in a Fife town.

Archie Warren-Young was known to the constable because the 21-year-old had a number of outstanding warrants.

After his arrest, Warren-Young was searched on High Street, Newport-on-Tay, where a 23-inch billhook knife was found in his rucksack.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Warren-Young was walking out of a food outlet at around 5.50pm on May 22 this year when the officer, who was managing traffic in the area, spotted him.

The constable “took control” of Warren-Young and who, after the blade was discovered, said it was for his own protection.

On August 16, Warren-Young was caught on the same street with another blade.

An agreed Crown narrative stated: “At around 8.38pm, a witness was walking along High Street when they saw a male dressed in a black hoodie and black trousers that he knew as ‘Archie’.

“He was suspicious about his behaviour and reported him to the police.

“The accused was traced in the bar area of the Newport Inn, clearly under the influence of alcohol.

“At around 9.05pm he was searched and found in possession of a red-handled scalpel.”

Sleeping rough

Warren-Young, currently on remand at HMYOI Polmont, previously pled guilty to the two charges on indictment.

Solicitor Lee Qumsieh said the accused, who has a previous conviction for violence, was actually sleeping at the Newport Inn when the scalpel was found in his bag.

Mr Qumsieh said: “He was essentially sleeping rough at the time of these offences.

“He has a number of difficulties. He had a difficult upbringing.

“There seems to be a lot of trauma in his life.

“He doesn’t have a good explanation for having these items.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael ruled there was “no reasonable alternative” to a jail term because Warren-Young did not have a fixed address.

He was sentenced to eight months in prison.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.