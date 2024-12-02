Police seized TWO-FOOT blade from wanted man in Fife town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police seized TWO-FOOT blade from wanted man in Fife town

A police officer recognised Archie Warren-Young and found the massive billhook knife in his rucksack.

By Ciaran Shanks
Billhook
Warren-Young had a billhook' for protection. Image: Shutterstock

A quick-thinking police officer managed to seize a blade measuring nearly TWO FEET from a man walking in a Fife town.

Archie Warren-Young was known to the constable because the 21-year-old had a number of outstanding warrants.

After his arrest, Warren-Young was searched on High Street, Newport-on-Tay, where a 23-inch billhook knife was found in his rucksack.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Warren-Young was walking out of a food outlet at around 5.50pm on May 22 this year when the officer, who was managing traffic in the area, spotted him.

The constable “took control” of Warren-Young and who, after the blade was discovered, said it was for his own protection.

On August 16, Warren-Young was caught on the same street with another blade.

An agreed Crown narrative stated: “At around 8.38pm, a witness was walking along High Street when they saw a male dressed in a black hoodie and black trousers that he knew as ‘Archie’.

“He was suspicious about his behaviour and reported him to the police.

“The accused was traced in the bar area of the Newport Inn, clearly under the influence of alcohol.

“At around 9.05pm he was searched and found in possession of a red-handled scalpel.”

Sleeping rough

Warren-Young, currently on remand at HMYOI Polmont, previously pled guilty to the two charges on indictment.

Solicitor Lee Qumsieh said the accused, who has a previous conviction for violence, was actually sleeping at the Newport Inn when the scalpel was found in his bag.

Mr Qumsieh said: “He was essentially sleeping rough at the time of these offences.

“He has a number of difficulties. He had a difficult upbringing.

“There seems to be a lot of trauma in his life.

“He doesn’t have a good explanation for having these items.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael ruled there was “no reasonable alternative” to a jail term because Warren-Young did not have a fixed address.

He was sentenced to eight months in prison.

