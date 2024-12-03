Dundee predator ‘determined to have a victim for sexual crimes’ is jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Dundee predator ‘determined to have a victim for sexual crimes’ is jailed

Derek Lewis was jailed for his terrifying city centre attacks in February.

By Tim Bugler, Central Scotland News
Dundee attempted rape scene
Lewis attempted to rape a woman in King Street, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson

A predator who attacked two women in Dundee after they left a university library, attempting to rape one, has been jailed for six years and eight months.

Derek Lewis attacked both women the same evening and also entered a student flat in an incident described as “truly sinister”.

Social workers who prepared a risk assessment said it appeared he was “determined to have a victim for sexual crimes”.

Judge Lady Poole told Lewis, 40, his actions had been “traumatic and frightening” for his victims.

She had earlier told him he had sent “shockwaves through the wider community”.

In addition to the jail term, she made him subject to an extension period of four years, during which time he can be returned to custody if he reoffends, and placed him on the sex offenders’ register for life.

Stirling Sheriff Court
The sentencing took place at the High Court in Stirling.

Predator

Lewis pled guilty to attempted rape, assault and threatening or abusive behaviour when he appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh last month.

Lewis admitted assaulting one woman at Kirk Lane by following her, attempting to engage her in conversation and seizing her from behind, covering her mouth with his hands and struggling with her.

The court heard he let go the 28-year-old after she struggled and a car drove past.

Unemployed Lewis, formerly of Tulloch Court, Hilltown, further admitted sexually assaulting and attempting to rape a woman at King Street.

Police on King Street in Dundee
Police on King Street. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

In a “horrifying, prolonged and violent attack”, he followed and grabbed her, dragged her by the body and repeatedly pushed her to the ground.

He held and restrained the woman, sat on her legs, tried to take off his trousers and pulled down her lower clothing and molested her.

He had dragged the 50-year-old into an area of bushes as she pleaded with him, even telling him she had cancer as she tried to make him stop.

A resident heard and saw what was happening and went to help the woman as Lewis fled, to be traced later thanks to CCTV footage.

He was found “unresponsive in the street” through drink or drugs.

Lewis also pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive way by entering a flat in the city without the knowledge or consent of the occupants.

He took knives from the kitchen, leaving one on a chest of drawers in a bedroom, before being found hiding in a bathroom with another

He was “bravely removed” from the flat by residents.

‘Preyed on people’

Solicitor-advocate Kris Gilmartin, defending, said: “He is remorseful and ashamed of his actions.”

Lewis showed no emotion as Lady Poole said previous domestic crimes suggested he had a history of offending against women.

She said: “You preyed on a series of people in the vicinity of a university.

“You say you had been taking drugs and alcohol but that’s no excuse for your disgraceful course of behaviour.”

She said victim impact statements made it clear he had caused his victims serious and lasting emotional and other harm.

She said: “Offences of this nature must attract a substantial custodial sentence.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Calum Tole
Dundee killer who knifed grandfather in heart dies 12 years into life sentence
Sheriff Lindsay Foulis
Domestic abuser back in prison after sheriff slams 'depressing' reports
David Soutar
YouTuber filmed himself abusing asylum seekers at Perth hotel
Laura Brearley
Fife addict has jail time wish granted for Tesco racism
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Delayed Christmas party scrap
Billhook
Police seized TWO-FOOT blade from wanted man in Fife town
South Methven Street
Tears as attacker remanded for his role in life-endangering Perth assault
Wojciech Bednarski,
Lorry driver did not notice causing three-vehicle crash on Fife A92
Lewis McConnell
Perth pizza shop boss from Dundee groomed three children and persuaded them to send…
Ewen McKenzie
Firefighter knocked out Fife sex offender's teeth after highland games assault