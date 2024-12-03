Dundee killer who knifed grandfather in heart dies 12 years into life sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Dundee killer who knifed grandfather in heart dies 12 years into life sentence

Calum Tole killed Ronnie Fraser in Elders Court in 2012.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Calum Tole
Calum Tole. Image: Police Scotland

Dundee killer Calum Tole has died.

Tole, 42, has been in prison since 2012 for stabbing to death 44-year-old Ronnie Fraser at Elders Court.

He was told he would serve at least 18 years in prison for the callous killing.

Tole, who had been serving his life sentence at HMP Shotts, died at University Hospital Monklands in Airdrie last week.

The Scottish Prison Service confirmed, as with every death in custody, a fatal accident inquiry will take place.

Police Scotland confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances.

Ronald Fraser
Ronald Fraser, who was murdered by Calum Tole.

A trial heard how Tole, high on drugs, killed grandfather Mr Fraser by stabbing him in the heart with a kitchen knife after he was found, passed out, outside his victim’s partner’s flat.

He denied murder and during his trial, initially claimed a Chinese takeaway he had eaten had been laced with diazepam by his partner so he did not have control over his actions.

A jury took just 30 minutes to convict Tole, who had numerous previous convictions, including for carrying a Samurai sword in the street.

It emerged after he was found guilty, he had told psychiatrists he willingly took the drugs hours before the April 22 2011 murder.

At the High Court in Livingston, Judge Michael O’Grady said: “Having drugged yourself almost to a stupor, you became involved in a confrontation between you and a virtual stranger.

“Nothing can excuse or justify what followed. You chose to arm yourself with a deadly weapon and inflict dreadful death on a defenceless man before the very eyes of his partner.

“The terror and fear visited can hardly be imagined.”

He noted Tole had shown “not a hint of remorse” and “not a flicker of concern” for the victim.

As he was being led to the cells, unrepentant Tole shouted: “Happy days. I’m still alive. 18 years, that’ll do for me. I’ll only be 45 when I get out.”

