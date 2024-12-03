Dundee killer who knifed grandfather in heart dies 12 years into life sentence

Dundee killer Calum Tole has died.

Tole, 42, has been in prison since 2012 for stabbing to death 44-year-old Ronnie Fraser at Elders Court.

He was told he would serve at least 18 years in prison for the callous killing.

Tole, who had been serving his life sentence at HMP Shotts, died at University Hospital Monklands in Airdrie last week.

The Scottish Prison Service confirmed, as with every death in custody, a fatal accident inquiry will take place.

Police Scotland confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances.

A trial heard how Tole, high on drugs, killed grandfather Mr Fraser by stabbing him in the heart with a kitchen knife after he was found, passed out, outside his victim’s partner’s flat.

He denied murder and during his trial, initially claimed a Chinese takeaway he had eaten had been laced with diazepam by his partner so he did not have control over his actions.

A jury took just 30 minutes to convict Tole, who had numerous previous convictions, including for carrying a Samurai sword in the street.

It emerged after he was found guilty, he had told psychiatrists he willingly took the drugs hours before the April 22 2011 murder.

At the High Court in Livingston, Judge Michael O’Grady said: “Having drugged yourself almost to a stupor, you became involved in a confrontation between you and a virtual stranger.

“Nothing can excuse or justify what followed. You chose to arm yourself with a deadly weapon and inflict dreadful death on a defenceless man before the very eyes of his partner.

“The terror and fear visited can hardly be imagined.”

He noted Tole had shown “not a hint of remorse” and “not a flicker of concern” for the victim.

As he was being led to the cells, unrepentant Tole shouted: “Happy days. I’m still alive. 18 years, that’ll do for me. I’ll only be 45 when I get out.”