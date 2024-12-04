Woman fought back bravely during Dundee bag snatch robbery

A brave Dundee woman fought back against a prowling thief who attacked her in a terrifying robbery.

Nicky McKenzie, 44, was jailed after sneaking up behind his two victims in separate, early-morning incidents in Dundee.

The prolific offender made off with the first woman’s mobile phone, before snatching the second’s handbag less than an hour later.

McKenzie, who has a history of substance addiction, carried out the attacks while subject to an unexpired prison sentence for violence with a sharp object and abusive behaviour while clutching scissors.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said: “There is an increasing prevalence of street robbery involving stealing high-value commodities like mobile phones.

“Deterrent sentences from the bench are appropriate to send the appropriate message to society that those who conduct themselves in that way will be dealt with by the full force of the law.”

Phone grab

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the first woman, 21, became separated from her friends after leaving a bar to go home on Horsewater Wynd at around 1.30am.

Prosecutor Sarah Wilkinson said: “As she was walking, she was texting with her phone (an iPhone 15 pro) in her hand.

“The accused approached her from behind and grabbed the phone out of her hand.

“The accused snatched the phone and said ‘I got ya’ and ran away.”

The woman chased McKenzie but eventually lost him to sight and she alerted a bouncer working nearby.

Police later found the victim in a “distressed” state.

Woman fought against bag snatch

At around 2.12am, a 22-year-old woman was walking home from a takeaway after a night out.

She initially believed there was someone following her on Perth Road but turned around and could not see anyone.

However, her worst fears were confirmed when she felt McKenzie grab her neck from behind.

Ms Wilkinson added: “She tried to fight the accused off by punching him.

“The accused was still trying to hold onto the bag. The struggle caused the contents of the bag to be strewn over the road.

“The accused got up and ran, taking the handbag with him.”

The court heard the bag – which was never recovered – contained the woman’s keys, driving licence, a disposable camera and make-up.

Confession

McKenzie was identified by police at around 3pm the same day by the clothing he was wearing.

After being arrested, he freely stated: “I’ll give you the phone – it’s in my mate Ally’s house.

“The bag got launched, there was nothing in it.”

McKenzie took the officers to the other man’s home where the first victim’s phone was recovered.

HMP Perth prisoner McKenzie pled guilty to charges of theft and assault and robbery on June 30 this year.

He was subject to a bail order imposed just nine days earlier.

Sentencing

Sheriff Niven-Smith ruled it was appropriate to return McKenzie to prison to serve the unexpired portion of his previous sentence.

He told the repeat criminal, who has served multiple jail terms for similar robberies: “These offences were committed just three months after you were released from prison in a position of trust on licence.

“It’s clear from the narrative you targeted two vulnerable females who were alone and had possibly engaged in alcohol on their nights out.

“In the second charge, there was a considerable struggle.

“But for the bravery of the victim it’s not clear what would have happened.

“They were walking alone at night and you approached them with stealth.”

McKenzie will firstly serve 371 days of the unexpired prison sentence.

He will then be subject to a further 684-day prison sentence.

