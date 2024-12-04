Woman fought back bravely during Dundee bag snatch robbery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Woman fought back bravely during Dundee bag snatch robbery

Nicky McKenzie was given more than 1000 days in jail for his latest offences.

By Ciaran Shanks
Nicky McKenzie
Nicky McKenzie. Image: Facebook

A brave Dundee woman fought back against a prowling thief who attacked her in a terrifying robbery.

Nicky McKenzie, 44, was jailed after sneaking up behind his two victims in separate, early-morning incidents in Dundee.

The prolific offender made off with the first woman’s mobile phone, before snatching the second’s handbag less than an hour later.

McKenzie, who has a history of substance addiction, carried out the attacks while subject to an unexpired prison sentence for violence with a sharp object and abusive behaviour while clutching scissors.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said: “There is an increasing prevalence of street robbery involving stealing high-value commodities like mobile phones.

“Deterrent sentences from the bench are appropriate to send the appropriate message to society that those who conduct themselves in that way will be dealt with by the full force of the law.”

Phone grab

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the first woman, 21, became separated from her friends after leaving a bar to go home on Horsewater Wynd at around 1.30am.

Prosecutor Sarah Wilkinson said: “As she was walking, she was texting with her phone (an iPhone 15 pro) in her hand.

“The accused approached her from behind and grabbed the phone out of her hand.

“The accused snatched the phone and said ‘I got ya’ and ran away.”

The woman chased McKenzie but eventually lost him to sight and she alerted a bouncer working nearby.

Police later found the victim in a “distressed” state.

Woman fought against bag snatch

At around 2.12am, a 22-year-old woman was walking home from a takeaway after a night out.

She initially believed there was someone following her on Perth Road but turned around and could not see anyone.

However, her worst fears were confirmed when she felt McKenzie grab her neck from behind.

Ms Wilkinson added: “She tried to fight the accused off by punching him.

“The accused was still trying to hold onto the bag. The struggle caused the contents of the bag to be strewn over the road.

“The accused got up and ran, taking the handbag with him.”

The court heard the bag – which was never recovered – contained the woman’s keys, driving licence, a disposable camera and make-up.

Confession

McKenzie was identified by police at around 3pm the same day by the clothing he was wearing.

After being arrested, he freely stated: “I’ll give you the phone – it’s in my mate Ally’s house.

“The bag got launched, there was nothing in it.”

McKenzie took the officers to the other man’s home where the first victim’s phone was recovered.

HMP Perth prisoner McKenzie pled guilty to charges of theft and assault and robbery on June 30 this year.

He was subject to a bail order imposed just nine days earlier.

Sentencing

Sheriff Niven-Smith ruled it was appropriate to return McKenzie to prison to serve the unexpired portion of his previous sentence.

He told the repeat criminal, who has served multiple jail terms for similar robberies: “These offences were committed just three months after you were released from prison in a position of trust on licence.

“It’s clear from the narrative you targeted two vulnerable females who were alone and had possibly engaged in alcohol on their nights out.

“In the second charge, there was a considerable struggle.

“But for the bravery of the victim it’s not clear what would have happened.

“They were walking alone at night and you approached them with stealth.”

McKenzie will firstly serve 371 days of the unexpired prison sentence.

He will then be subject to a further 684-day prison sentence.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Alistair Montague
Dundee carjack thug jailed for nearly seven years
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Quit steroids and E-cig theft
Calum Tole
Dundee killer who knifed grandfather in heart dies 12 years into life sentence
Dundee attempted rape scene
Dundee predator 'determined to have a victim for sexual crimes' is jailed
Sheriff Lindsay Foulis
Domestic abuser back in prison after sheriff slams 'depressing' reports
David Soutar
YouTuber filmed himself abusing asylum seekers at Perth hotel
Laura Brearley
Fife addict has jail time wish granted for Tesco racism
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Delayed Christmas party scrap
Billhook
Police seized TWO-FOOT blade from wanted man in Fife town
South Methven Street
Tears as attacker remanded for his role in life-endangering Perth assault