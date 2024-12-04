Man dropped ‘stage prop handgun’ outside Fife Co-op after drugs binge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Man dropped ‘stage prop handgun’ outside Fife Co-op after drugs binge

Alexander Gaul said he could not remember what he was doing with the imitation weapon.

By Jamie McKenzie
Alexander Gaul
Alexander Gaul. Image: Facebook

A Fife man dropped an imitation handgun outside a Glenrothes Co-op after a drugs binge.

Alexander Gaul could not remember how he came into possession of the item, Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard.

The 34-year-old appeared in the dock from custody to plead guilty to having an imitation firearm – referred to in court papers as a “stage prop handgun” – at Woodside Road on August 30 last year.

The offence is a contravention of the Firearms Act 1968.

Sheriff James Williamson jailed Gaul, who has previous for similar offending, for 14 months.

‘Gun’ seized

Prosecutor Sarah Smith told the court that around 6.45pm, a Co-op worker became aware of an incident at the front door to the shop, which did not involve Gaul.

However, they saw Gaul stumbling along and eventually collapsing to the ground.

The employee noticed the gun under his left leg and it was taken into the shop and police were contacted.

The fiscal depute said: “Firearms officers attended and initially believed the firearm to be viable; however, after examination, they concluded the firearm to be a stage prop gun and duly made it safe.”

Gaul, of Winifred Crescent, Kirkcaldy, was lying unresponsive but breathing when police arrived and he was taken by ambulance to the town’s Victoria Hospital.

After being arrested, he asked officers why he was in handcuffs and was told he had been arrested on a warrant and had been in possession of a gun.

Gaul commented something similar to: “F**k I’m gonna’ get the jail. It was an imitation”.

Harmless imitation

The gun was examined and found to be a Spanish manufactured six-shot, single action, cap-firing revolver, modelled on an American-manufactured Colt Peacemaker.

It was described as being in “fair” external condition.

Ms Smith said due to its design, the revolver was incapable of discharging any bulleted cartridges, shot or other missile.

She said the revolver is not subject to firearm certificate control but does have the appearance of a gun and constitutes an imitation firearm.

The court heard there were dummy cartridges with the imitation gun but these would not cause any damage.

Defence lawyer Lee Qumsieh said Gaul was “significantly under the influence of drugs” and “for three or four days” been “out with friends, under the influence”.

He said Gaul had “no recollection or idea” where the item came from.

He said his client has an analogous matter from 2017 for which he was admonished – possessing the item lawfully before the law changed and failing to get rid of it afterwards.

Sentencing

Sentencing, Sheriff Williamson said he found it “difficult to comprehend” how Gaul did not know where the gun came from, adding: “Seems to me to beggar belief”.

The sheriff noted Gaul’s previous conviction for an analogous offence.

The sentence was modified from 21 months given Gaul’s early plea.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Alistair Montague
Dundee carjack thug jailed for nearly seven years
Nicky McKenzie
Woman fought back bravely during Dundee bag snatch robbery
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Quit steroids and E-cig theft
Calum Tole
Dundee killer who knifed grandfather in heart dies 12 years into life sentence
Dundee attempted rape scene
Dundee predator 'determined to have a victim for sexual crimes' is jailed
Sheriff Lindsay Foulis
Domestic abuser back in prison after sheriff slams 'depressing' reports
David Soutar
YouTuber filmed himself abusing asylum seekers at Perth hotel
Laura Brearley
Fife addict has jail time wish granted for Tesco racism
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Delayed Christmas party scrap
Billhook
Police seized TWO-FOOT blade from wanted man in Fife town