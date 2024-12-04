Dundee carjack thug jailed for nearly seven years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee carjack thug jailed for nearly seven years

Alistair Montague targeted a taxi driver and father in separate failed attempts.

By Grant McCabe
Alistair Montague
Alistair Montague.

A thug who attempted to carjack a taxi driver in Dundee has been jailed for almost seven years.

Alistair Montague, 35, held up Gullam Murtaza and pointed a gun at his head while threatening: “This is a robbery.”

Mr Murtaza managed to get out his car as Montague jumped into the front in the early hours of January 6 this year.

He planned to steal the car but was unaware the victim had already grabbed the keys.

Montague instead ran off with the driver’s takings and phone, although he handed back the mobile when Mr Murtaza chased him.

He struck just hours after he tried to take another man’s car, claiming he was armed with a “dirty needle”.

Montague was jailed for six years and eight months at the High Court in Glasgow after he admitted to his guilt.

Held ‘gun’ to temple

The hearing was told how Mr Murtaza had picked up Montague and two females in the street in Dundee.

They stopped in Balmullo Place for one of the women to apparently get money.

The driver asked if some of the fare could be paid up front before he carried on.

Prosecutor Christopher Miller said: “Montague, without warning, pulled out a gold-coloured, small gun.

“Mr Murtaza had been turned round, looking into the back of the taxi when this happened.

“Montague pressed the gun into his temple and said: ‘This is a robbery’.

“He repeatedly shouted and instructed Mr Murtaza to get out.”

Balmullo Place (stock image).

After the victim got out, Montague entered as one of the women ordered him to drive.

But Mr Miller explained: “At this moment, Montague realised the keys were no longer in ignition.

“He then left the vehicle with the pouch (of takings) and Mr Murtaza’s mobile phone, before running away.”

Mr Murtaza followed and after a brief scuffle, got his phone back.

The cash taken was around £200 to £250.

The weapon was found to be an imitation firearm.

Earlier carjack attempt

The court heard Montague had earlier targeted Neil McLaughlin outside his home in Dundee on January 5.

As he sat in his car, he initially believed it was his son getting in.

However, it was Montague, who yelled: “I have got a dirty needle. Get out the f***ing car.”

Mr McLaughlin tried to defend himself and Montague hurled a brick, then claimed he had a knife.

There was a scuffle, this victim fell and Montague booted him on the face.

However, brave Mr McLaughlin initially managed to restrain the thug before he eventually got away.

The court heard both victims remain affected by their ordeals.

Each suffer from fear and anxiety. Mr Murtaza was off work for a number of months.

Mr McLaughlin meantime still has issues with his right hand, which affects him daily.

He may also have PTSD as a result of what occurred.

Attempted murder victim

Montague pled guilty to charges of assault and attempted robbery, assault and robbery and possession of an imitation gun.

Lord Scott was told Montague had been the victim of a serious assault himself in 2020.

He suffered a fractured skull and severely cut hands when he was attacked by construction worker Dale Munro in Charleston.

There were fears he could lose use of his hands as a result.

Alistair Montague after the attempted murder.

Sentencing, the judge stated on Tuesday: “Even as shambolic and unsuccessful, to some extent, these offences were violent and frightening attacks on innocent members of the public, who were strangers to you.

“Given that you were the victim of an attempted murder, you of all people should know not to behave as you did towards others.”

Montague will also be supervised for a further three years and four months on his release.

