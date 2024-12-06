Danger driver caused six-car smash in Perth a day after release from prison

A dangerous driver jailed for a dramatic police chase through Tayside caused a six-car smash a day after she was released on bail pending an appeal.

Katie Reid was barely out of prison when she wreaked havoc in the city centre, leaving a trail of destruction in her wake.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how, in July, she led police on a high speed pursuit through Dundee and Perthshire.

She weaved in and out of traffic at speeds of up to 90mph and narrowly missed hitting a police car before ditching her vehicle in a field.

The 34-year-old was jailed for six months and banned from the road for three years when she appeared in the dock on October 2.

Reid was released on bail following an appeal court hearing on October 11.

The following day she caused thousands of pounds of damage to strangers’ cars in another wild driving spree.

Reid, from Perth, will now spent Christmas and New Year behind bars.

‘Damaged beyond repair’

Reid appeared from custody and admitted a charge of driving dangerously and while disqualified on October 12.

Court papers state she drove a red MG HS Trophy through several streets, from Moulin Crescent, Carnegie Place and Kestrel Way onto South Street and then Scott Street.

She first hit a moving vehicle, listed as a white Citreon Relay.

Her car then smashed into a series of stationary cars including a red Volvo Cross Country, a yellow Rover Maestro, a white Fiat Panda and a blue Volvo C30.

Witnesses said that some of the cars looked damaged beyond repair.

Reid’s car then entered a garden and then went onto the wrong side of the road.

Solicitor Ellie Meikle, defending, insisted this time her client was not evading police.

She said she cooperated with officers when they arrived.

Sheriff Neil Kinnear deferred sentence for background reports until January 8.

Reid, of Tulloch Square, was remanded in custody.

‘Positive choices’

The court previously heard Reid had made “positive choices” in her life, following the police chase on July 29.

During the pursuit through Dundee and Perthshire, she pretended to surrender – only to put her foot on the pedal when officers pulled up behind her.

The chase started when Reid’s Volkswagen Golf was spotted travelling along the Kingsway at about 80mph, nearly triple the temporary speed limit.

She took off when chasing police activated sirens and lights.

After smashing into an oncoming car after veering off the A90, she charged through a red light and attempted a short cut along the Invergowrie slip road.

The chase ended at a dead end and officers saw Reid abandoning her vehicle and running off on foot.

Jailing her for six months, Sheriff William Wood told her: “It is hard for the court to get away from the appalling nature of this behaviour.”

