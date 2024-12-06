Danger driver caused six-car smash in Perth a day after release from prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Danger driver caused six-car smash in Perth a day after release from prison

Katie Reid will spend Christmas and New Year behind bars after she admitted wreaking havoc in Perth city centre.

By Jamie Buchan
Katie Reid
Katie Reid. Image: Facebook

A dangerous driver jailed for a dramatic police chase through Tayside caused a six-car smash a day after she was released on bail pending an appeal.

Katie Reid was barely out of prison when she wreaked havoc in the city centre, leaving a trail of destruction in her wake.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how, in July, she led police on a high speed pursuit through Dundee and Perthshire.

She weaved in and out of traffic at speeds of up to 90mph and narrowly missed hitting a police car before ditching her vehicle in a field.

The 34-year-old was jailed for six months and banned from the road for three years when she appeared in the dock on October 2.

Reid was released on bail following an appeal court hearing on October 11.

The following day she caused thousands of pounds of damage to strangers’ cars in another wild driving spree.

Reid, from Perth, will now spent Christmas and New Year behind bars.

‘Damaged beyond repair’

Reid appeared from custody and admitted a charge of driving dangerously and while disqualified on October 12.

Court papers state she drove a red MG HS Trophy through several streets, from Moulin Crescent, Carnegie Place and Kestrel Way onto South Street and then Scott Street.

She first hit a moving vehicle, listed as a white Citreon Relay.

Katie Reid
Katie Reid led police on a high speed chase down the A90. Image: Facebook
One of the damaged cars on Kestral Way in Perth. Image: Phil Hannah
A damaged vehicle in Kestrel Way. Image: Phil Hannah

Her car then smashed into a series of stationary cars including a red Volvo Cross Country, a yellow Rover Maestro, a white Fiat Panda and a blue Volvo C30.

Witnesses said that some of the cars looked damaged beyond repair.

Reid’s car then entered a garden and then went onto the wrong side of the road.

Solicitor Ellie Meikle, defending, insisted this time her client was not evading police.

She said she cooperated with officers when they arrived.

Sheriff Neil Kinnear deferred sentence for background reports until January 8.

Reid, of Tulloch Square, was remanded in custody.

‘Positive choices’

The court previously heard Reid had made “positive choices” in her life, following the police chase on July 29.

During the pursuit through Dundee and Perthshire, she pretended to surrender – only to put her foot on the pedal when officers pulled up behind her.

Perth Sheriff Court.

The chase started when Reid’s Volkswagen Golf was spotted travelling along the Kingsway at about 80mph, nearly triple the temporary speed limit.

She took off when chasing police activated sirens and lights.

After smashing into an oncoming car after veering off the A90, she charged through a red light and attempted a short cut along the Invergowrie slip road.

The chase ended at a dead end and officers saw Reid abandoning her vehicle and running off on foot.

Jailing her for six months, Sheriff William Wood told her: “It is hard for the court to get away from the appalling nature of this behaviour.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

