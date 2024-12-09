Woman not guilty of sexual assault at Dundee wedding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Woman not guilty of sexual assault at Dundee wedding

Fiona Duncan had been accused of following and assaulting a man at a wedding table but a sheriff rejected his evidence.

By Ciaran Shanks
City Quay
The allegations centred around a wedding at City Quay. Image: DC Thomson

A drunk wedding guest accused of asking a man to touch her “fish taco” before seizing his wrist and pulling it towards her privates has been found not guilty of sexual assault.

Fiona Duncan, 37, was accused of licking a man on the neck, straddling him and “grinding” on him but she strenuously denied committing any crime.

The man alleged Duncan repeatedly followed him, before subjecting him to sexually inappropriate conduct at The Quay venue at Dundee’s City Quay in September 22 last year.

However, photographs were produced which the presiding sheriff said “seem to fly on the face of the evidence of the complainer”.

Complainer’s evidence

Giving evidence at Dundee Sheriff Court, the man said: “She licked my neck from bottom to top, up the way.

“It was a bit uncomfortable. I passed it off at that point as her just being drunk, I didn’t know what else to do.

“She kept following me and kept coming for me.

“I was moving away as much as I could due to the way she was acting and being.

“It was making me feel uncomfortable.”

He said she sat next to him at a table.

“She was pulling up her dress and she grabbed my wrist at that point and told me to touch her fish taco.

“I looked away and tried to pull my arm away.”

Videos and pictures

Defence solicitor Theo Finlay questioned that version of events and produced photographs and videos of the alleged victim posing and “pouting” with Duncan – who, the court heard, compared herself to Kim Kardashian.

In a brief video clip, the man is seen with his tongue out before Duncan appears to say: “Stop trying to tongue me”.

Mr Finlay asked: “This was a busy room and there must have been a number of people in close proximity.

“You are indicating and alleging she behaved in such a way – such a flagrant way, such an offensive way – in full and open view?”

When asked if he engaged in “playful or intimate” behaviour with Duncan, the man replied “absolutely not”.

Another wedding guest, Jade Jackson, claimed she witnessed Duncan straddle the man, who she described as being “shocked and stunned”.

Mr Finlay had made a submission here was no case to answer due to the Crown’s failure to adequately prove a sexual assault had occurred but this was repelled by Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith.

Not guilty

Social care officer Duncan took the witness stand and admitted being drunk but not to the point of being incoherent or paralytic.

She claimed to have sat side-on to the man and said the allegations were “categorically untrue”.

Sheriff Niven-Smith prefaced his verdict by referencing the varying reactions of different people to being sexually assaulted, including fighting back, running away or “simply freezing”.

He said: “The complainer’s position is that he’s simply putting on a brave face and getting on with it.

“It’s perhaps rather telling that we have a defence production where the complainer is leaning in with his arms around the waist of the accused, posing.

“That would seem to fly on the face of the evidence of the complainer.

“The images produced cause me to pause, to have a knot in my stomach and seriously doubt the veracity of his evidence.”

Duncan, of Dundee, was found not guilty of sexually assault, which led to cheers and claps from people supporting her in the public gallery.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

David Bilson
Young Fife BMW driver hit wall, dragged police and crashed into house
Reece Massie
Dundee car thief given last chance to stay free after being assaulted 11 times…
Amy Fisken
St Andrews University charity ball director fined for embezzling funds
Andrew Waghorn
Dundee man guilty of raping two women in hotels six years apart
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — 'A departure from common sense'
Paul Stewart, Dundee Sheriff Court
Angus paedophile lorry driver jailed for 'appalling series of sexual offences'
Aurimas Zabiela and Adomas Kirdulis
Fife chef and accomplice caught in Hilltown cannabis handover
Gavin Ross
Forfar sex pest to spend festive season behind bars for touching himself on bus…
Mathew Mclean
Coupar Angus man found guilty of sex attack on sleeping woman
German shorthaired pointers Molly and Hugo were allegedly attacked in Kinross. Image: Kieran Webster.
Man appears in court in connection with fatal Kinross ‘dog attack’