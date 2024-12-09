Fife chef and accomplice caught in Hilltown cannabis handover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife chef and accomplice caught in Hilltown cannabis handover

Aurimas Zabiela and Adomas Kirdulis returned to Dundee Sheriff Court to be sentenced after being caught red-handed by police.

By Ross Gardiner
Aurimas Zabiela and Adomas Kirdulis
Aurimas Zabiela and Adomas Kirdulis admitted possessing cannabis at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Two men snared by police in Dundee’s Hilltown transferring nearly a kilo of cannabis have been sentenced.

Lithuanian duo Aurimas Zabiela and Adomas Kirdulis both previously appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

Officers also seized more than £13,000 cash from the pair, along with a payment list.

Both were placed on curfew and ordered to complete unpaid work.

‘Serious offence’

Zabiela, 53, of Salisbury Street in Kirkcaldy, and 33-year-old Kirdulis, of Linkwood Road in Airdrie, appeared in the dock together.

Each previously admitted that on March 29 last year, they had cannabis on Sibbald Street with the intention of supplying it.

At the time, self-employed Kirdulis was on a bail order relating to proceedings in the Falkirk area.

Chef Zabiela’s solicitor Kerr Sneddon said: “He has nothing else outstanding.

“He has stable accommodation in Kirkcaldy where he lives with his wife.

“He’s made some changes in terms of stopping smoking cannabis and stopping being involved in the possession of same.”

Kirdulis’s solicitor added: “He had no previous convictions on March 29 (2023).

“It is, at the very least, unfortunate that he has found himself in such a compromising situation.

“He had suspicions there was something afoot.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael imposed restriction of liberty orders lasting four months and ordered each to complete 150 hours of unpaid work.

The sheriff said: “This is a serious offence although the value of the drugs is relatively low.”

Cash and drugs uncovered

At an earlier hearing, fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie explained police had received intelligence and attended at the cul-de-sac in Sibbald Street at around 4.15pm on March 29 last year.

Officers saw Kirdulis moving a large white plastic bag from his car into Zabiela’s.

Police intervened and found the back was full of herbal matter and had £700 cash inside.

In Kirdulis’s Mondeo, they found another £9,500 in cash and on his person they found bundles of cash totalling £2,000, £560 and £520.

They also found a payment list.

Police seized £610 from Zabiela.

The drugs, which later tested positive for cannabis, weighed 983.8g and were valued at up to £6,000 if sold by the kilo.

However, Ms Ritchie explained the haul could have fetched £8,750 in ounce deals and five figures if sold in smaller deals still.

